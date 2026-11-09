Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast, 2026-2036 Market To Reach $13.6 Billion As NGS And Solid Tumor Testing Drive 17.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MRD testing gains momentum from regulatory acceptance, broader Medicare coverage, personalized oncology, solid-tumor adoption, and recurring assay demand.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing Market Size, Share, Forecast, And Trends Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global minimal residual disease (MRD) testing market is projected to reach $13.6 billion by 2036, up from an estimated $2.7 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 17.5% during 2026-2036. The market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2025.

Market growth is driven by the increasing incidence of cancer, improving survival rates, and the recognition of MRD as a regulatory endpoint supporting accelerated drug approvals. Expanding Medicare coverage for molecular diagnostics is also strengthening demand. Additional opportunities are emerging from the adoption of personalized oncology treatments, targeted therapies, MRD testing for solid tumors, and the consolidation of digital PCR capabilities among established molecular diagnostics companies.

The report provides historical market data for 2023 and 2024, estimates for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. It evaluates the minimal residual disease testing market by offering, technology, application, sample type, customer type, and geography.

Market Analysis by Offering

Assays & reagents are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Their leading position is supported by the serial nature of MRD monitoring, which requires reagents at multiple testing timepoints throughout treatment and surveillance. Software & services is projected to record the fastest growth as laboratories and healthcare providers increasingly require advanced interpretation of low-signal results against reference datasets.

Technology Trends

Next generation sequencing is expected to lead the minimal residual disease testing market by technology in 2026. Its position is reinforced by its inclusion, alongside flow cytometry based methods, in FDA draft guidance addressing MRD as a regulatory endpoint. Flow cytometry is also expected to maintain a strong market presence due to its established clinical role in cancer assessment and monitoring.

Application and Sample Type Insights

Blood cancers are projected to represent the largest application segment in 2026, reflecting the established use of MRD testing in leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. Solid tumors are forecast to register a higher CAGR of 18.7%, supported by expanding coverage from post-surgical surveillance to treatment response monitoring during active systemic therapy.

Blood is expected to hold the largest share of the market by sample type in 2026. Its suitability for frequent testing supports serial monitoring, while its use in solid tumor MRD assessment further strengthens demand. Bone marrow is projected to account for a 36.0% share, supported by its specification in FDA draft guidance for regulatory endpoint assessment.

Customer and Regional Outlook

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are expected to represent the largest customer segment, with a 38.0% share in 2026. The segment is also projected to achieve the highest growth rate as MRD assessment becomes increasingly important in registrational trial design, particularly for multiple myeloma therapies.

North America is forecast to hold the largest regional market share in 2026. Growth is supported by the Molecular Diagnostic Services Program, an assay-specific reimbursement framework for MRD testing, and the presence of major laboratory service providers, including Natera and Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest regional CAGR during 2026-2036. Rising adoption of advanced cancer diagnostics is expected to drive expansion, despite the absence of an assay-specific coverage framework equivalent to the Molecular Diagnostic Services Program.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the minimal residual disease testing market include Natera, Inc. (U.S.), Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (U.S.), F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Guardant Health, Inc. (U.S.), NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (U.S.), Exact Sciences Corporation (U.S.), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Twist Bioscience Corporation (U.S.), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), and Invivoscribe, Inc. (U.S.).

Key Questions Addressed in the Report



What revenue is currently generated by the global minimal residual disease testing market?

What growth rate is projected for MRD testing demand through 2036?

How has the market performed historically, and which factors are shaping future growth?

What regional and country-level opportunities are available to established companies and new entrants?

Which offering, technology, application, sample type, and customer segments are expected to generate the strongest demand?

Which regions and countries offer significant opportunities for minimal residual disease testing companies?

Who are the leading market participants, and what products and services do they provide? How are recent strategic developments influencing competition and market expansion?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency & Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Sizing & Forecasting

2.3.1 Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.2 Growth Forecast Approach

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Segmental Analysis

3.3.1 By Offering

3.3.2 By Technology

3.3.3 By Application

3.3.4 By Sample Type

3.3.5 By Customer Type

3.3.6 By Geography

3.4 Competitive Landscape

4 Market Insights

4.1 Overview

4.2 Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Growing Incidence of Cancer

4.2.1.2 Establishment of MRD as an Endpoint Supporting Accelerated Approval

4.2.1.3 Increasing Investments & Funding for MRD Testing & Research

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Costs of Minimal Residual Disease Testing

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Rising Adoption of Personalized Treatments & Targeted Therapies in the Field of Oncology

4.2.3.2 Growing Use of MRD Testing in Cases of Solid Tumors

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Chances of False Positive/Negative Results

4.2.5 Trends

4.2.5.1 Consolidation of Digital PCR

4.2.5.2 Whole Genome and Methylation Based MRD Detection

4.2.5.3 Integration of Artificial Intelligence into MRD Interpretation

4.3 Regulatory Analysis

4.3.1 North America

4.3.1.1 U.S.

4.3.1.2 Canada

4.3.2 Europe

4.3.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.3.1 China

4.3.3.2 Japan

4.3.3.3 India

4.3.4 Latin America

4.3.5 Middle East & Africa

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technology Evolution Roadmap

5 Market Assessment, By Offering

5.1 Overview

5.2 Assays & Reagents

5.3 Instruments

5.4 Software & Services

6 Market Assessment, By Technology

6.1 Overview

6.2 Flow Cytometry

6.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction

6.4 Next Generation Sequencing

6.5 Other Technologies

7 Market Assessment, By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Blood Cancers

7.2.1 Lymphoma

7.2.2 Leukemia

7.2.2.1 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

7.2.2.2 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

7.2.2.3 Other Leukemias

7.2.3 Multiple Myeloma

7.2.4 Other Blood Cancers

7.3 Solid Tumors

8 Market Assessment, By Sample Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Blood

8.3 Bone Marrow

8.4 Other Sample Types

9 Market Assessment, By Customer Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

9.5 Academic & Research Organizations/Institutions

10 Market Assessment, By Geography

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 U.K.

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Switzerland

10.3.7 Netherlands

10.3.8 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Growth Strategies

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

11.4 Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1 Industry Leaders

11.4.2 Market Differentiators

11.4.3 Vanguards

11.4.4 Emerging Companies

11.5 Market Share Analysis

11.5.1 Natera, Inc. (U.S.)

11.5.2 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

11.5.3 Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

11.5.4 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (U.S.)

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Natera, Inc.

12.2 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

12.3 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

12.4 Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.5 Illumina, Inc.

12.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.7 QIAGEN N.V.

12.8 Guardant Health, Inc.

12.9 NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

12.10 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

12.11 Exact Sciences Corporation

12.12 Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

12.13 Twist Bioscience Corporation

12.14 Sysmex Corporation

12.15 Invivoscribe, Inc.

Each profile covers company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, strategic developments, and SWOT analysis.

13 Appendix

13.1 Available Customization

13.2 Questions Answered in This Report

13.3 Related Reports

13.4 About Meticulous Research

List of Tables [240]

List of Figures [64]

For more information about this report visit

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