Global Thermal Energy Storage Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, And Forecast, 2026-2036 Market To Reach USD 22.97 Billion As Industrial Heat, Seasonal Storage, And Data Centers Scale

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Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thermal Energy Storage Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Thermal Energy Storage Market to Reach USD 22.97 Billion by 2036

The global thermal energy storage market was valued at USD 6.40 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 7.20 billion in 2026. The market is projected to grow to USD 22.97 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 12.3% during the 2026-2036 forecast period.

The report provides comprehensive analysis of heat demand, decarbonization pathways, district heating and cooling networks, heat-to-power technologies, levelized cost of heat, policy developments, major projects, the industry value chain, and the competitive landscape. It covers sensible, latent, and thermochemical storage across intraday, multi-day, and seasonal durations. Technologies assessed include molten salt, water-based storage, solid media, ice storage, phase change materials, and thermochemical systems.

Applications include industrial steam and process heat, district heating and cooling, concentrated solar power (CSP), power-to-heat-to-power, building HVAC, and data center cooling and heat recovery. The analysis excludes pumped hydro and electrochemical batteries.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Industrial heat decarbonization is a primary growth driver for the thermal energy storage market. Food and beverage, chemical, pulp and paper, and bioprocessing facilities are adopting thermal batteries to use low-cost renewable electricity while maintaining continuous steam and process heat production. Antora Energy's 5-gigawatt-hour, 50-megawatt installation at the POET bioprocessing facility in South Dakota demonstrates the commercial potential of industrial-scale deployment.

Higher wind and solar generation is also strengthening demand for power-to-heat systems. Periods of low or negative electricity pricing can improve project economics while providing flexible demand that supports grid stability. District heating expansion, waste heat recovery, and seasonal demand balancing offer additional opportunities, particularly in northern Europe.

Utility-scale development is accelerating. Finland's Vantaa Energy is constructing Varanto, a 90-gigawatt-hour seasonal storage project designed to hold approximately 1.1 million cubic meters of pressurized water in underground caverns. Scheduled for completion in 2028, the project is expected to cost approximately EUR 200 million.

Data centers represent an emerging source of demand. The International Energy Agency expects global data center electricity consumption to reach approximately 945 terawatt-hours by 2030. This expansion will increase opportunities for cooling storage and waste heat integration with district energy networks. EU requirements concerning feasible data center waste heat use are expected to support regional investment.

Market restraints include high upfront costs, long payback periods, grid fees, electricity tariff structures, and extended grid connection queues. Power-to-heat projects depend on access to competitively priced electricity, while power-to-heat-to-power systems generally have lower electricity recovery efficiency than lithium-ion batteries. Additional challenges include site requirements, integration with existing steam and boiler infrastructure, material durability, limited operating records among newer developers, and competition from industrial heat pumps and battery storage.

Technology and Segment Outlook

Water-based storage is expected to hold the largest technology share in 2026 because of its established use in district heating, district cooling, buildings, and chilled water systems. Solid media is forecast to record the highest CAGR through 2036, supported by industrial heat batteries using carbon, brick, ceramic, concrete, rock, and sand. Molten salt is expected to remain a core storage technology for CSP facilities.

Short-duration systems of up to 10 hours are projected to account for the largest market share in 2026, reflecting widespread use in daily load shifting. Seasonal storage is expected to achieve the fastest growth as district energy operators address substantial differences between summer and winter heat demand.

Low-temperature storage below 100 degrees Celsius is forecast to lead the market in 2026 due to the installed base of district heating, building cooling, and hot water systems. High-temperature storage above 400 degrees Celsius is projected to grow most rapidly as manufacturers deploy thermal batteries for high-pressure steam and industrial process heat. Some advanced systems operate above 1,000 degrees Celsius.

District heating & cooling is expected to remain the largest application in 2026. Industrial process heat is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR as manufacturers electrify steam generation and direct process heat. Commercial deployment is being supported by corporate decarbonization targets, renewable electricity availability, and carbon pricing.

Utilities & district energy operators are expected to represent the largest end-user segment in 2026, supported by district heating storage and CSP molten salt installations. Industrial users are projected to record the fastest growth, led by food and beverage, chemicals, pulp and paper, and bioprocessing.

Regional Thermal Energy Storage Market

Europe is expected to hold the largest global market share in 2026. Dense district heating infrastructure, carbon pricing, renewable heat policies, and waste heat requirements support deployment across the region. Finland, Denmark, Germany, and Norway are important centers for seasonal storage, pit thermal storage, sand-based systems, and industrial heat battery development.

North America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by industrial thermal battery manufacturing, commercial cooling storage, federal investment tax credit eligibility, and expanding project pipelines. Antora Energy doubled manufacturing capacity in San Jose, California, in spring 2026 and plans to establish a second U.S. factory.

Asia-Pacific holds a significant market share, supported by CSP projects with molten salt storage in China, northern Chinese district heating networks, building cooling demand in Japan and South Korea, and industrial heat investment in Australia and India. Chile leads Latin American activity through Cerro Dominador and mining-sector demand. The Middle East & Africa market benefits from CSP development in the UAE and Morocco, alongside district cooling investment across Gulf states.

Competitive Landscape

The thermal energy storage competitive landscape includes industrial heat battery developers, district energy storage specialists, CSP engineering companies, cooling storage manufacturers, and phase change material providers. Supplier selection is influenced by cost per kilowatt-hour stored, operating temperature, efficiency, service life, construction speed, process compatibility, financing availability, and incentive qualification.

Leading companies are expanding manufacturing capacity, securing industrial and utility customers, establishing project finance partnerships, and integrating storage with heat pumps, electric boilers, renewable generation, and waste heat. Antora Energy reported a USD 550 million Series C financing round in 2026, highlighting growing investor interest in industrial thermal storage.

Companies profiled in the report include Antora Energy, Inc., Rondo Energy, Inc., Kraftblock GmbH, Brenmiller Energy Ltd., Kyoto Group AS, EnergyNest AS, Electrified Thermal Solutions, Inc., Polar Night Energy Oy, Malta Inc., DN Tanks, Inc., Trane Technologies plc (CALMAC), Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc., Aalborg CSP A/S, SENER Group, and Cosin Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global thermal energy storage market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses industrial heat decarbonization, renewable power integration, district energy expansion, and data center heat recovery.

Compares molten salt, water-based, solid media, phase change, and thermochemical technologies.

Evaluates market opportunities by technology, duration, temperature, application, end user, and geography.

Reviews project economics against gas boilers, industrial heat pumps, and lithium-ion batteries.

Benchmarks key suppliers, manufacturing expansions, financing activity, and commercial projects. Supports investment, procurement, market entry, and project planning decisions for manufacturers, utilities, developers, and investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Installed Storage Capacity x System Cost per kWh, by Application)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Share of Heat, Cooling, and Energy Storage Investment)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Need to Decarbonize Industrial Heat

4.2.1.2. Integration of Variable Renewable Electricity

4.2.1.3. Expansion of District Heating and Waste Heat Recovery

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Upfront Costs and Long Payback Periods

4.2.2.2. Dependence on Low-Cost Electricity and Grid Connections

4.2.2.3. Lower Round-Trip Efficiency for Power-to-Power Applications

4.2.2.4. Policy Uncertainty

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Data Center Heat Reuse and Cooling

4.2.3.2. Concentrated Solar Power with Long-Duration Storage

4.2.3.3. Electrified Steam for Industry

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Site Requirements and Integration with Existing Processes

4.2.4.2. Bankability and Performance Track Records

4.2.4.3. Materials Durability

4.2.4.4. Competition from Lithium-Ion Batteries and Heat Pumps

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Rapid Scaling of Industrial Heat Batteries

4.3.2. Large Seasonal Storage Facilities

4.3.3. Solid-Media Storage Using Low-Cost Materials

4.3.4. Hybrid Systems Combining Storage with Heat Pumps and Electric Boilers

4.4. Heat Demand and Decarbonization Analysis

4.4.1. Global Heat Demand by Sector and Temperature

4.4.2. Industrial Heat Electrification Pathways

4.4.3. District Heating and Cooling Networks

4.5. Technology Landscape

4.5.1. Molten Salt Storage

4.5.2. Water-Based and Pit/Cavern Storage

4.5.3. Solid Media (Carbon, Brick, Concrete, Rock, Sand)

4.5.4. Phase Change Materials and Ice Storage

4.5.5. Thermochemical Storage

4.5.6. Heat-to-Power Conversion (Turbines, Thermophotovoltaics)

4.6. Economics and Levelized Cost of Heat Analysis

4.7. Regulatory and Policy Landscape

4.7.1. U.S. Tax Credits for Thermal Energy Storage

4.7.2. EU Energy Efficiency Directive and Heat Policies

4.7.3. Carbon Pricing and Industrial Decarbonization Programs

4.8. Project Landscape (Major Operating and Planned Projects)

4.9. Value Chain Analysis

4.10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Thermal Energy Storage Market, by Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Molten Salt

5.3. Water-Based

5.3.1. Tank Storage

5.3.2. Pit & Cavern Storage

5.3.3. Aquifer & Borehole Storage

5.4. Solid Media

5.4.1. Carbon

5.4.2. Brick & Ceramic

5.4.3. Concrete & Rock

5.4.4. Sand

5.5. Latent Heat & Phase Change Materials

5.5.1. Ice Storage

5.5.2. Other Phase Change Materials

5.6. Thermochemical

6. Thermal Energy Storage Market, by Storage Duration

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Short-Duration (up to 10 Hours)

6.3. Long-Duration (10-100 Hours)

6.4. Seasonal

7. Thermal Energy Storage Market, by Temperature Range

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Low Temperature (below 100C)

7.3. Medium Temperature (100-400C)

7.4. High Temperature (above 400C)

8. Thermal Energy Storage Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Industrial Process Heat

8.2.1. Steam Generation

8.2.2. Hot Air & Direct Process Heat

8.3. District Heating & Cooling

8.4. Power Generation

8.4.1. Concentrated Solar Power

8.4.2. Power-to-Heat-to-Power

8.5. Buildings HVAC

8.6. Data Centers

9. Thermal Energy Storage Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Industrial

9.2.1. Food & Beverage

9.2.2. Chemicals

9.2.3. Pulp & Paper

9.2.4. Bioprocessing & Other Industries

9.3. Utilities & District Energy Operators

9.4. Commercial

9.5. Residential

10. Thermal Energy Storage Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Finland

10.3.2. Denmark

10.3.3. Germany

10.3.4. Sweden

10.3.5. Norway

10.3.6. Spain

10.3.7. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. South Korea

10.4.4. Australia

10.4.5. India

10.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Chile

10.5.2. Brazil

10.5.3. Mexico

10.5.4. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. UAE

10.6.2. Saudi Arabia

10.6.3. Morocco

10.6.4. Israel

10.6.5. South Africa

10.6.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

Industrial Heat Battery Developers

12.1. Antora Energy, Inc.

12.2. Rondo Energy, Inc.

12.3. Kraftblock GmbH

12.4. Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

12.5. Kyoto Group AS

12.6. EnergyNest AS

12.7. Electrified Thermal Solutions, Inc.

District Heating and Long-Duration Storage Companies

12.8. Polar Night Energy Oy

12.9. Malta Inc.

12.10. DN Tanks, Inc.

Building Cooling Storage Companies

12.11. Trane Technologies plc (CALMAC)

12.12. Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc.

Concentrated Solar Power and Molten Salt Storage Companies

12.13. Aalborg CSP A/S

12.14. SENER Group

12.15. Cosin Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [432]

List of Figures [48]

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