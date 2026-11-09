Global Submarines Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, And Forecast, 2026-2036 Market To Reach USD 70.68 Billion As AUKUS, Fleet Renewal, And Advanced Propulsion Drive 6.2% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capacity expansion, export bids, local partnerships, advanced batteries, AIP and sensors offer key returns as shipyard bottlenecks make delivery capability a competitive edge.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Submarines Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global submarines market was valued at USD 36.20 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 38.73 billion in 2026. The market is projected to grow to USD 70.68 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. Growth is being driven by strategic deterrent fleet replacement, attack submarine expansion, conventional fleet modernization, AUKUS commitments, and rising investment in undersea warfare capabilities.

The report assesses newly designed and built military submarines, including SSBNs, SSNs, conventional diesel-electric and air-independent propulsion boats, and extra-large uncrewed undersea vehicles. Market value covers hull and pressure structures, propulsion and power plants, combat management and weapons handling, sonar and sensors, masts and communications, and auxiliary systems installed during construction. In-service maintenance, repair, and life extension activities are excluded, along with submarines built in Russia, North Korea, and Iran.

Market Growth Drivers and Constraints

Long-term nuclear submarine programs provide a stable foundation for the market. Major initiatives include the U.S. Columbia class, the U.K. Dreadnought class, and France's third-generation ballistic missile submarines. Attack submarine demand is also increasing as navies respond to China's expanding fleet and the projected numerical decline in the U.S. attack submarine force from the mid-2020s into the early 2030s.

AUKUS represents another significant source of demand. Australia has committed AUD 368 billion over three decades to acquire three Virginia-class submarines beginning in 2032, co-develop SSN-AUKUS with the U.K., and support U.S. submarine production capacity. Replacement requirements for conventional boats commissioned during the 1980s and 1990s are also accelerating procurement across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Industrial capacity remains the market's primary constraint. According to the Congressional Research Service, the U.S. Navy's FY2026 budget request included approximately USD 10.9 billion for Columbia-class submarines. Although 41 Virginia-class boats had been purchased through FY2025, annual output remained near 1.1 to 1.2 boats from 2022, below the funded rate of two. Approximately USD 9.8 billion has been appropriated and programmed through FY2028 for the U.S. submarine construction base, supplemented by Australia's USD 3.0 billion AUKUS commitment.

Shipyard limitations, shortages of skilled trades, nuclear-qualified supplier constraints, component delays, nuclear safety requirements, export controls, and cost growth continue to affect delivery schedules. These pressures are intensified by simultaneous demand for Virginia-class and higher-priority Columbia-class construction.

High-Growth Market Opportunities

Leading opportunities include conventional submarine exports, lithium-ion batteries, advanced air-independent propulsion, sonar and non-acoustic sensors, and extra-large uncrewed undersea vehicles. Canada's program for up to 12 submarines and Poland's Orka program are among the most important export opportunities, with builders competing through delivery schedules, proven designs, local industrial participation, and technology transfer.

Conventional submarines are expected to record the highest CAGR by type, while nuclear-powered attack submarines are projected to hold the largest market share in 2026. By propulsion, nuclear systems will lead market value because of the high cost of reactor plants and associated technologies. Air-independent propulsion and lithium-ion battery-based systems are expected to post strong growth as navies seek greater submerged endurance. South Korea's KSS-III Batch-II, which combines fuel-cell AIP with lithium-ion batteries, reflects this technology transition.

Submarines above 10,000 tons are expected to account for the largest share in 2026, supported by ballistic missile submarine replacement programs in the U.S., the U.K., and France. The 2,000 to 4,000 tons category is forecast to grow fastest as navies pursue conventional boats capable of longer open-ocean operations.

Propulsion & power systems are expected to represent the largest system segment, while sonar & sensors are projected to achieve the highest CAGR. Domestic construction will remain the leading procurement category because nuclear submarines are generally built by the operating nation. Export procurement is forecast to expand fastest, supported by major conventional submarine competitions and increasing requirements for local production.

Regional Submarines Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the global submarines market in 2026, supported by simultaneous Columbia-class and Virginia-class construction and investment in the U.S. industrial base. Canada will add substantial regional demand through its planned acquisition of up to 12 replacement submarines.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest regional CAGR through 2036. Growth will be supported by Australia's AUKUS program, Chinese submarine construction, and active procurement in India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia. Europe will remain a major market through the U.K.'s Dreadnought, Astute, and SSN-AUKUS activities, French nuclear programs, German-Norwegian Type 212CD cooperation, and procurement initiatives in Italy, Sweden, Poland, and the Netherlands. Israel and Egypt support demand in the Middle East & Africa, while Brazil leads Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

The submarines market is highly consolidated because relatively few companies possess the technical expertise, infrastructure, workforce, and regulatory approvals required to design and construct submarines. Competition centers on design maturity, stealth and propulsion technologies, delivery credibility, local content, government backing, technology transfer, and through-life support.

Recent developments include Canada's July 2026 selection of TKMS for up to 12 Type 212CD submarines and Poland's November 2025 selection of Saab's A26 for three Orka boats. Multinational programs, block contracts, supplier investment, shipyard expansion, and workforce training are expected to shape future competitive positioning.

Companies profiled in the report include General Dynamics Corporation, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., BAE Systems plc, Babcock International Group PLC, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Naval Group, TKMS, Saab AB, Fincantieri S.p.A., Navantia S.A., Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd., HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, ASC Pty Ltd, and China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited.

Report Benefits



Provides global submarines market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates fleet replacement, AUKUS, attack submarine expansion, and conventional procurement trends.

Assesses shipyard capacity, workforce shortages, supplier constraints, program delays, and cost risks.

Identifies growth opportunities by type, propulsion, displacement, system, procurement model, and region.

Tracks advances in lithium-ion batteries, air-independent propulsion, sonar, sensors, and uncrewed undersea vehicles.

Benchmarks leading submarine builders and suppliers by capabilities, partnerships, program positions, and export performance. Supports capacity planning, investment decisions, supplier selection, export strategy, and partnership evaluation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Recapitalization of Nuclear Deterrent Fleets

4.2.1.2. Expansion of Attack Submarine Programs

4.2.1.3. The AUKUS Partnership

4.2.1.4. Replacement of Aging Conventional Submarine Fleets

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Limited Capacity of the Submarine Industrial Base

4.2.2.2. Construction Delays and Cost Growth

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Conventional Submarine Export Programs

4.2.3.2. Lithium-Ion Batteries and Air-Independent Propulsion

4.2.3.3. Extra-Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicles

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Scarcity of Skilled Workers and Specialized Suppliers

4.2.4.2. Nuclear Technology Transfer and Regulatory Complexity

4.2.4.3. Long Program Timelines and Budget Risk

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Multinational Submarine Partnerships

4.3.2. Multi-Year and Block Procurement

4.3.3. Investment in Submarine Industrial Base Capacity

4.4. Global Submarine Fleet Analysis

4.4.1. Fleet Size and Age Profile by Major Navy

4.4.2. Planned Procurements, 2026-2036

4.5. Submarine Industrial Base and Production Capacity Analysis

4.5.1. U.S. Submarine Construction Industrial Base

4.5.2. European Submarine Builders

4.5.3. Asia-Pacific Submarine Builders

4.6. Technology Landscape

4.6.1. Nuclear Propulsion Plants

4.6.2. Air-Independent Propulsion (Stirling, Fuel Cell, and Others)

4.6.3. Lithium-Ion Battery Systems

4.6.4. Acoustic Signature Reduction

4.6.5. Sonar and Non-Acoustic Sensors

4.6.6. Optronic Masts and Communications at Depth

4.6.7. Autonomy for Extra-Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicles

4.7. Submarines Ecosystem

4.7.1. Specialized Material and Component Suppliers

4.7.2. Propulsion and Power System Suppliers

4.7.3. Combat System and Sonar Suppliers

4.7.4. Design Authorities and Shipyards

4.7.5. Navies and Procurement Agencies

4.8. Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

4.9. Regulatory and Policy Landscape

4.9.1. Nuclear Safety, Security, and Non-Proliferation Frameworks

4.9.2. AUKUS Legal and Regulatory Framework

4.9.3. Export Control Regulations

4.9.4. Industrial Participation and Offset Requirements

4.10. Submarine Procurement Programs

4.10.1. U.S. Columbia-Class and Virginia-Class Programs

4.10.2. AUKUS Submarine Program

4.10.3. European Submarine Programs

4.10.4. Asia-Pacific Submarine Programs

4.10.5. Canadian Patrol Submarine Project

4.11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.12. Pricing Analysis

4.12.1. Unit Cost Analysis by Submarine Type

4.12.2. Cost Growth Trends

4.13. Investment & M&A Landscape

5. Submarines Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarines (SSBNs)

5.3. Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarines (SSNs)

5.4. Conventional Submarines (SSKs)

5.5. Extra-Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicles

6. Submarines Market, by Propulsion

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Nuclear

6.3. Diesel-Electric

6.4. Air-Independent Propulsion

6.4.1. Stirling

6.4.2. Fuel Cell

6.4.3. Other AIP Systems

6.5. Lithium-Ion Battery-Based

7. Submarines Market, by Displacement

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Below 2,000 Tons

7.3. 2,000 to 4,000 Tons

7.4. 4,000 to 10,000 Tons

7.5. Above 10,000 Tons

8. Submarines Market, by System

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hull & Pressure Structure

8.3. Propulsion & Power Systems

8.4. Combat Management & Weapons Handling

8.5. Sonar & Sensors

8.6. Masts & Communications

8.7. Auxiliary Systems

9. Submarines Market, by Procurement Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Domestic Construction

9.3. Export

9.4. Licensed & Co-Production

10. Submarines Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. U.K.

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. Germany

10.3.4. Norway

10.3.5. Italy

10.3.6. Spain

10.3.7. Sweden

10.3.8. Netherlands

10.3.9. Poland

10.3.10. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. India

10.4.3. Japan

10.4.4. South Korea

10.4.5. Australia

10.4.6. Singapore

10.4.7. Indonesia

10.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Israel

10.5.2. Egypt

10.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6. Latin America

10.6.1. Brazil

10.6.2. Rest of Latin America

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

12.1. General Dynamics Corporation

12.2. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

12.3. BAE Systems plc

12.4. Babcock International Group PLC

12.5. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

12.6. Naval Group

12.7. TKMS

12.8. Saab AB

12.9. Fincantieri S.p.A.

12.10. Navantia S.A.

12.11. Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd.

12.12. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

12.13. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

12.14. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

12.15. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited

12.16. Larsen & Toubro Limited

12.17. ASC Pty Ltd

12.18. China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [271]

List of Figures [52]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900