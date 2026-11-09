USARAD, A Nanox Company, Expands Collaboration With Azmed To Integrate FDA-Cleared X-Ray AI Into Its Teleradiology Workflows



AZmed's FDA-cleared, clinically validated X-ray AI suite to be integrated into USARAD's workflows through Nanox Marketplace

Expansion builds on USARAD's existing use of AZmed AI, from acute trauma to chest X-rays, to help radiologists prioritize and read studies more efficiently



PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 9, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanox Imaging Ltd. (“Nanox” or the“Company”, NASDAQ: NNOX), a leader in innovative medical imaging technology, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, USARAD Holdings, Inc. (“USARAD”), is expanding its existing collaboration with AZmed, a medical imaging AI company specializing in AI-powered X-ray analysis, to further integrate AZmed's X-ray AI solutions into USARAD's radiology workflows through Nanox Marketplace.

AZmed's Rayvolve AI suite covers eight FDA-cleared findings across musculoskeletal and chest X-rays. AZtrauma is FDA-cleared as computer-assisted detection and diagnosis software for fractures, dislocations and joint effusions in adult and pediatric patients aged two and older. AZchest is FDA-cleared to assist radiologists in detecting and localizing pneumothorax, pleural effusion, consolidation and increased cardiothoracic ratio on frontal chest radiographs. Separately, Rayvolve LN is FDA-cleared to assist in detecting pulmonary nodules. Early this year, the Rayvolve AI suite was evaluated in the peer-reviewed journal Radiography in the largest published multicenter study of X-ray AI to date, covering 258,373 X-rays from 100 medical centers across 26 countries and five continents.

USARAD has worked with AZmed since 2023 and already uses AZmed's AI, starting with AZtrauma for acute musculoskeletal trauma and, in 2026, extending to AZchest for chest X-rays. Under this agreement the suite will be further integrated into USARAD's radiology workflows, which support a large network of radiologists across the U.S., with the goal of helping them prioritize and read studies more efficiently.

AZmed's AI will be delivered through Nanox Marketplace, which will enable automated study routing and DICOM transmission between AZmed's AI and connected facilities on OnePacs, USARAD's cloud PACS platform, so AI results reach radiologists without leaving the system they already read in.

“We have valued the results of our work with AZmed, so we are pleased to expand our collaboration,” said Elli Yuz, Chief Executive Officer of USARAD Holdings, Inc.“Making AZmed's FDA-cleared X-ray AI available through Nanox Marketplace and further integrated into our workflows will help our radiologists prioritize and read studies more efficiently.”

“AI in radiology has moved beyond point solutions, with one algorithm per finding from a different vendor,” said Julien Vidal, Chief Executive Officer of AZmed.“The value now lies in end-to-end suites with FDA-cleared capabilities and published clinical evidence. A network reading at USARAD's scale is exactly where this value becomes clear.”

Schedule a meeting with Nanox (booth #1759) and AZmed (booth #5509) at RSNA 2026: Nanox at nanox.vision/rsna2026; AZmed at azmed.co/events

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world's transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox's vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC X, a multi-source digital tomosynthesis system designed to make advanced 3D imaging accessible in more clinical settings; Nanox.AI, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox.CLOUD, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox.MARKETPLACE and USARAD Holdings, which provides access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

The Nanox.ARC X was selected as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026.







By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide. For more information, please visit .

About USARAD

USARAD is an innovative company in the field of medical imaging, bringing together leading medical experts and advanced technologies for precise and rapid diagnostic services. The company focuses on providing flexible and tailored medical imaging solutions that enable its clients to receive accurate diagnoses and subsequent appropriate treatment. For more information, please visit .

About AZmed

Founded in 2018, AZmed is a European MedTech company developing AI solutions for medical imaging. Its Rayvolve AI suite includes FDA-cleared and CE-marked tools. Used by more than 2,500 healthcare facilities worldwide, AZmed's solutions improve diagnostic consistency and operational efficiency in medical imaging. Additional resources on AI-supported fracture detection and chest imaging are available on AZmed's websit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“can,”“might,”“believe,”“may,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“should,”“plan,”“should,”“could,”“expect,”“predict,”“potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox's ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox's ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox's history of recurring losses and negative cash flows from operating activities, significant future commitments and the uncertainty regarding the adequacy of Nanox's liquidity to pursue its complete business objectives, and substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern; (iv) Nanox's expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (v) Nanox's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (vi) Nanox's ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vii) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (viii) Nanox's expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (ix) Nanox's ability to conduct business globally; (x) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (xi) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; (xii) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things; and (xiii) potential litigation associated with our transactions.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox's actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled“Risk Factors” in Nanox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations.

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