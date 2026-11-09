Latin America MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027 135+ Operators And 918+ Executive Contacts Unlock 5G Partnerships And Telecom Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accelerate MNO business growth with trusted decision-maker access, campaign-friendly data, market insights and compliant contacts across Latin America.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Latin America MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Expanded 2026-2027 Latin America MNO Report Delivers Telecom Market Intelligence and 918+ Executive Contacts

The latest edition of the report provides telecom vendors, technology companies and service providers with comprehensive market intelligence designed to support business development with mobile operators across Latin America. Covering more than 135 operators in over 46 countries, the report combines operator data, industry analysis and senior management contacts in a newly enhanced format.

Developed for organizations seeking commercial opportunities in the Latin American telecom market, the report contains almost three times the number of management contacts included in the previous edition. Its database features more than 918 CXO, management, decision-making and influencer contacts, helping users identify relevant executives within mobile operator businesses.

Built on more than 20 years of telecom industry research, the report supports targeted sales, partnership development, market entry analysis and campaign planning. It enables users to assess operators by country, network portfolio, subscriber base, ownership, market share and technology deployment while providing the contact information needed to initiate informed business conversations.

Market intelligence and operator information



Global MNO industry snapshot: Market size, leading developments, key participants, analyst guidance and forecasts covering 2026-2030.

Operator profiles: Registered company name, brand, region and network portfolio, including 2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G and LTE-Advanced.

Business data: Subscriber numbers, market share, ownership, group information, network penetration, available technologies, contact details and key executives.

Digital presence: Operator websites and relevant URLs.

Management contacts: CXO, senior management, decision-makers and industry influencers. Delivery formats: PDF and Excel versions designed for research, sales outreach and marketing campaigns.

Enhancements in the 2026-2027 edition



Coverage of more than 135 mobile operators across over 46 Latin American countries.

More than 918 CXO, management and decision-making contacts, representing up to 300% more contacts than the previous edition.

A redesigned, user-friendly PDF for efficient research and internal distribution.

A campaign-friendly Excel file that supports filtering, segmentation and outreach planning.

A detailed executive summary presenting key findings and strategic insights into the Latin American telecom market.

A dedicated questions answered section that addresses important commercial and market considerations for corporate users. Data practices aligned with US anti-spam requirements, European GDPR standards and applicable Latin American laws.

The report is intended for companies that sell products, platforms, infrastructure or professional services to MNOs and MVNOs. Relevant users include network enablers, hubbing partners, interconnection usage providers, roaming partners, handset manufacturers, infrastructure service providers, chipset providers, core network solution vendors and digitalisation specialists.

It also supports consultants, 4G/5G specialists, VAS enablers, reconciliation service providers, AI companies, event organizers, networking companies and other telecom service providers seeking access to operator-level intelligence. Sales teams can use the data to build focused prospect lists, while strategy and research teams can evaluate competitive conditions, technology adoption and regional growth opportunities.

By combining Latin America mobile operator data with verified business details and senior-level contacts, the report offers a practical resource for lead generation, partnership development and telecom market expansion. Its broader coverage, expanded contact base and improved PDF and Excel formats provide organizations with actionable information for engaging mobile operators throughout the region.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryQuestions Answered by the ReportLatin America MNO Directory 2026-2027

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