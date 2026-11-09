Global RAN Automation Market Forecast, 2026-2040: AI-RAN, SON, RIC, SMO, Rapps, Xapps And Dapps AI-RAN Spending To Reach $1.1 Billion By 2030 As Open RAN And 6G Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Intent-driven, closed-loop RAN automation delivers 20% energy savings and up to 60% fewer cell outages while reducing OpEx, deferring CapEx and improving performance.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "RAN Automation, SON, RIC, SMO, rApps, xApps & dApps in the AI-RAN Era, 2026-2040: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

RAN automation market growth is accelerating as mobile operators invest in AI-RAN, Open RAN, SMO, RIC platforms and intelligent applications to improve network performance, energy efficiency and operational autonomy.

Automation of the RAN remains central to operators' progress toward L4 and L5 autonomous network operations. Combined with AI and ML, RAN automation can reduce OpEx, energy consumption and CO2 emissions while deferring avoidable CapEx, improving service quality and supporting new revenue-generating applications.

Rakuten Mobile, China Mobile, STC, TDC NET and other operators have achieved limited L4 autonomy for selected live-network use cases. Documented benefits include energy savings of 20% without compromising customer experience and reductions of up to 60% in cell outages during high-traffic events such as the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The market is moving beyond legacy D-SON and C-SON deployments toward standards-based Open RAN automation. This transition is being driven by demand for greater programmability, multi-vendor interoperability, scalability and lower-latency control. Key technologies include Near-RT and Non-RT RICs, SMO platforms, rApps, xApps and dApps.

Centrally coordinated rApps hosted within the SMO and Non-RT RIC layer are becoming the preferred approach for network-wide, multi-vendor RAN automation. SMO platforms are also emerging as a foundation for cross-domain network autonomy by connecting observability, intelligence, intent management and closed-loop automation across RAN, core and xHaul infrastructure.

Adoption is increasing among established operators including AT&T, Verizon, Telus, Vodafone, DT, Swisscom, STC, NTT DoCoMo, Chunghwa Telecom and Telstra. These deployments support automation across thousands of cell sites through vendor-supplied, third-party and internally developed rApps. Rakuten Mobile has already implemented a nationwide RIC deployment across an Open RAN-compliant footprint of 350,000 cells supplied by 10 RU and DU/CU vendors.

Interest is also growing in the E3 interface, which enables dApps to communicate directly with Open RAN baseband nodes for advanced closed-loop control. Potential applications include lower-layer performance optimization, geolocation, integrated sensing, spectrum sharing and interference cancellation across 5G and future 6G networks. Nokia, NVIDIA, Radisys, IS-Wireless, Cohere Technologies, DeepSig, ISCO International, Unikie, Booz Allen Hamilton and ODC have committed to supporting the interface.

Some vendors are pursuing proprietary AI-enabled, real-time optimization through subscription-based software upgrades. Ericsson, for example, has introduced AI/ML capabilities embedded in RAN basebands and radios to support microsecond-level inference for scheduling, link adaptation, beamforming and multi-layer coordination.

AI-for-RAN is the most commercially mature segment of the wider AI-RAN market. The arrival of AI-native 6G networks around 2030 is expected to expand hardware-agnostic, software-led innovation and advance the industry toward fully autonomous operations. RAN digital twins will also become increasingly important for testing AI-enabled air interface capabilities and training optimization algorithms before live-network deployment.

Annual spending on AI-RAN automation and optimization software and services is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the next four years, reaching $1.1 billion by the end of 2030. Spending across the wider RAN automation market, including traditional SON, proprietary network-level automation, AI-for-RAN upgrades, Open RAN SMO/RIC platforms, d/x/rApps, RF planning tools and automated test/measurement solutions, is expected to increase at a CAGR of approximately 4% over the same period.

Report coverage includes:



RAN automation market drivers, adoption barriers, value chains and ecosystem structure

D-SON, C-SON, H-SON, Near-RT and Non-RT RICs, SMO platforms, d/x/rApps, AI-for-RAN software, planning tools and test/measurement solutions

More than 85 use cases covering configuration automation, traffic steering, resource optimization, energy savings, anomaly detection, network security, slicing, ISAC, NTN orchestration, private 5G automation and RAN digital twins

Detailed analysis of closed-loop automation, intent-driven management, operational AI/ML, deep reinforcement learning, Gen AI, agentic AI and application-aware optimization

25 production-grade RAN automation deployment case studies

Ongoing projects involving more than 100 mobile and private network operators

Profiles and strategies of more than 300 RAN automation ecosystem participants Global and regional market forecasts covering 2026 to 2040

Forecast segmentation includes:



RAN, mobile core and xHaul transport automation

Traditional SON, proprietary automation, AI-for-RAN upgrades, SMO/RIC platforms, rApps, xApps and dApps

RF planning, optimization and test/measurement solutions

LTE, 5G and 6G access technologies

Public mobile networks, NTN infrastructure and private cellular networks

RAN vendors and third-party suppliers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin & Central America

RAN automation is also expanding into NTN and private 5G environments. Applications include terrestrial-satellite interworking, disaster-response coverage, adaptive power control, Wi-Fi and private 5G convergence, dynamic spectrum allocation, industrial positioning, drone detection and tactical network emission control.

The ecosystem is beginning to consolidate following Nokia's acquisition of Juniper Networks' SMO/RIC assets from HPE and VMware's market exit. At the same time, application development remains diverse, with RAN vendors, mobile operators and third-party specialists building rApps, xApps and dApps. Ericsson and Nokia are also participating in each other's SMO and rApp ecosystems, supporting a shift toward cross-vendor automation.

The report includes an Excel datasheet suite containing the quantitative data supporting all market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Topics Covered

1.3 Forecast Segmentation

1.4 Key Findings

1.5 Methodology

1.6 Target Audience

Chapter 2: An Overview of RAN Automation

2.1 What is RAN Automation?

2.1.1 Automating Repetitive Manual Tasks

2.1.2 RAN Analytics & Data-Driven Decision Making

2.1.3 AI (Artificial Intelligence) & ML (Machine Learning) Integration

2.1.4 SMO (Service Management & Orchestration) Frameworks

2.2 Levels of Automation in Intelligent RAN Implementations

2.2.1 L0 - Manual Operation

2.2.2 L1 - Assisted Management

2.2.3 L2 - Partial Autonomous Network

2.2.4 L3 - Conditional Autonomous Network

2.2.5 L4 - Highly Autonomous Network

2.2.6 L5 - Fully Autonomous Network

2.3 Functional Areas of RAN Automation

2.3.1 The SON (Self-Organizing Network) Concept

2.3.2 RIC (RAN Intelligent Controller), rApps, xApps & dApps

2.3.3 Native AI Capabilities in RAN Infrastructure

2.3.4 Automation-Assisted RAN Planning & Optimization

2.3.5 RAN Test & Measurement Solutions

2.4 RAN Automation Value Chain

2.4.1 Semiconductor & Enabling AI/ML Technology Specialists

2.4.2 RAN Software & Infrastructure Vendors

2.4.3 rApp/xApp/dApp & Automation Application Developers

2.4.4 RIC, SMO & OSS Platform Providers

2.4.5 RAN Planning & Optimization Software Suppliers

2.4.6 Test & Measurement Solution Providers

2.4.7 Wireless Service Providers

2.4.7.1 National Mobile Operators

2.4.7.2 Fixed-Line Service Providers

2.4.7.3 Private 5G Operators

2.4.7.4 Neutral Hosts

2.4.7.5 Satellite Operators

2.4.8 End Users

2.4.8.1 Consumers

2.4.8.2 Enterprises & Vertical Industries

2.5 Market Drivers

2.5.1 Growing Complexity of RAN Infrastructure

2.5.2 AI-RAN, Open RAN & vRAN Adoption

2.5.3 TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) Reduction

2.5.4 Energy Savings, Sustainability & Environmental Conservation

2.5.5 Popularity of Operational, Generative & Agentic AI Technologies

2.5.6 Subscriber Experience & Network Performance Benefits

2.5.7 Network Slicing & New Revenue-Generating Opportunities

2.5.8 Proliferation of Private 5G, Neutral Host & Non-Terrestrial Networks

2.6 Market Barriers

2.6.1 Service Provider Revenue Stagnation & Cost-Cutting Measures

2.6.2 Slow Pace of Brownfield RAN Reinvestment Cycles

2.6.3 Implementation-Related Technical Challenges

2.6.4 Standardization Gaps & Multi-Vendor Interoperability

2.6.5 Conflict Mitigation Between d/x/rApps

2.6.6 Dominance of Incumbent RAN Vendors

2.6.7 Conservatism & Trust in Automation

2.6.8 Network Security & Privacy Concerns

Chapter 3: RAN Automation Technology, Architecture & Use Cases

3.1 Traditional SON Solutions

3.1.1 Application Areas

3.1.1.1 Self-Configuration

3.1.1.2 Self-Optimization

3.1.1.3 Self-Healing

3.1.1.4 Self-Protection

3.1.1.5 Self-Learning

3.1.2 SON Architecture

3.1.2.1 D-SON (Distributed SON)

3.1.2.2 C-SON (Centralized SON)

3.1.2.3 H-SON (Hybrid SON)

3.2 Open Specifications-Based RIC, SMO, rApps, xApps & dApps

3.2.1 Architectural Elements

3.2.1.1 Near-RT (Real-Time) RIC

3.2.1.2 Non-RT RIC

3.2.1.3 SMO Framework

3.2.1.4 rApps (RAN Applications)

3.2.1.5 xApps (Extended Applications)

3.2.1.6 dApps (Distributed Applications)

3.2.2 Open Interfaces

3.2.2.1 A1 Interface Between Non-RT RIC & Near-RT RIC

3.2.2.2 E2 Interface Between Near-RT RIC & RAN Nodes

3.2.2.3 E3 Interface Between dApps & RAN Nodes

3.2.2.4 O1 Interface for OAM (Operations, Administration & Maintenance)

3.2.2.5 O2 Interface for Cloud Infrastructure Management

3.2.2.6 R1 Interface for rApp Portability Across RIC Platforms

3.2.2.7 xApp APIs (Application Programming Interfaces)

3.2.2.8 Potential Decoupling of the SMO & Non-RT RIC

3.2.2.9 Open Fronthaul M-Plane Interface

3.2.2.10 Y1 Interface for RAN Analytics Exposure

3.3 AI-Native RAN Infrastructure

3.3.1 AI/ML-Based Air Interface for 6G Networks

3.3.2 Microsecond-Level Intelligent RAN Control & Optimization

3.3.3 Synergies With the dApps Concept for Real-Time Inference & Decisions

3.3.4 AI-RAN Workload Sharing & RAN as a Platform for Edge AI Services

3.4 RAN Planning & Optimization

3.4.1 RAN Planning & Optimization Software Platforms

3.4.2 Specialized Products for In-Building Wireless Network Design

3.4.3 Other Categories of RAN Operations Support & Optimization Tools

3.5 Test & Measurement Solutions

3.5.1 Testing of RIC Platforms & Other RAN Automation Products

3.5.2 Automation & AI/ML Features in Test & Measurement Solutions

3.6 Automation & Intelligence Beyond the RAN

3.6.1 Mobile Core Networks

3.6.2 xHaul (Fronthaul, Midhaul & Backhaul) Transport

3.6.3 Device-Driven Intelligence & Optimization

3.7 Network Automation Use Cases

3.7.1 Neighbor Relations, PCI & RACH Optimization

3.7.1.1 ANR (Automatic Neighbor Relations)

3.7.1.2 CNR (Centralized Neighbor Relations)

3.7.1.3 PCI (Physical Cell ID) Conflict Detection & Resolution

3.7.1.4 RACH (Random Access Channel)/RSI (Root Sequence Index) Optimization

3.7.2 Mobility & Handover Management

3.7.2.1 MRO/bMRO (Cell & Beam-Based Mobility Robustness Optimization)

3.7.2.2 QoS-Based Adaptive & Intelligent Handover Optimization

3.7.2.3 CHO (Conditional Handover) Management

3.7.2.4 DAPS (Dual Active Protocol Stack) Handover Management

3.7.2.5 Handover Management for V2X, UAV & Railway Communications

3.7.3 RAN Resource Optimization

3.7.3.1 CCO (Coverage & Capacity Optimization)

3.7.3.2 AI/ML-Assisted Dynamic Cell Shaping & AAS (Active Antenna System) Optimization

3.7.3.3 MLB (Mobility Load Balancing)/LBO (Load Balancing Optimization)

3.7.3.4 Advanced Traffic Steering for Efficient Load Distribution

3.7.3.5 QoS & QoE-Based Dynamic Resource Allocation

3.7.3.6 Policy-Guided QoS/QoE Nudging

3.7.3.7 Application-Aware RAN Optimization

3.7.3.8 Special Event Management

3.7.3.9 Intelligent Control in RAN Sharing Arrangements

3.7.3.10 Dynamic Reallocation of Idle RAN Compute Resources

3.7.4 Energy Efficiency & Sustainability

3.7.4.1 Energy Savings in the RAN

3.7.4.2 Dynamic Transmit Power Adaptation

3.7.4.3 Carrier & Cell On/Off Switching

3.7.4.4 RF Channel Reconfiguration: Massive MIMO Muting

3.7.4.5 Advanced Sleep Mode Control in RUs (Radio Units)

3.7.4.6 DU/CU (Distributed & Centralized Unit) Pooling & Power Management

3.7.4.7 RAN Site Energy Orchestration

3.7.4.8 Carbon Footprint Awareness

3.7.4.9 RAN-Driven Optimization of UE Energy Consumption

3.7.5 Spectrum Management & Multi-RAT Connectivity

3.7.5.1 Frequency Layer Management

3.7.5.2 Sector Carrier Orchestration

3.7.5.3 CA (Carrier Aggregation) Optimization

3.7.5.4 MCIM/ICIM (Multi/Inter-Cell Interference Management)

3.7.5.5 Atmospheric Ducting Interference Mitigation

3.7.5.6 Emission Control for Military Operations

3.7.5.7 Shared & Unlicensed Spectrum Coordination

3.7.5.8 DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing)

3.7.5.9 4G-5G DC (Dual Connectivity) Control

3.7.5.10 ISAC (Integrated Sensing & Communications)

3.7.6 Network Healing & Protection

3.7.6.1 AD (Anomaly Detection) & Remediation

3.7.6.2 COD/COC (Cell Outage Detection & Compensation)

3.7.6.3 SCDR (Sleeping Cell Detection & Recovery)

3.7.6.4 Predictive Maintenance of RAN Infrastructure

3.7.6.5 RET (Remote Electrical Tilt) Adjustment in Disaster Scenarios

3.7.6.6 CPM (Congestion Prediction & Management)

3.7.6.7 RF Jamming Detection

3.7.6.8 Signaling Storm Protection

3.7.6.9 Closed Loop RAN Security

3.7.6.10 Root Cause Analysis

3.7.7 Massive MIMO, Beamforming & Lower-Layer Optimization

3.7.7.1 GoB (Grid-of-Beams) Beamforming Optimization

3.7.7.2 Non-GoB (Reciprocity-Based) Beamforming Optimization

3.7.7.3 AI/ML-Assisted Beam Selection & Management

3.7.7.4 Initial Access Optimization in Massive MIMO Systems

3.7.7.5 MU (Multi-User)-MIMO Pairing Enhancement

3.7.7.6 Massive MIMO Grouping Optimization

3.7.7.7 Channel Estimation, Interpolation & Equalization

3.7.7.8 Link Adaptation & Other L1 (PHY)/MAC Algorithms

3.7.8 Network Slicing, Private 5G, In-Building, NTN & Vertical Applications

3.7.8.1 RAN Slice Resource Allocation Optimization

3.7.8.2 RAN Slice SLA (Service Level Agreement) Assurance

3.7.8.3 Multi-Vendor Slice Management

3.7.8.4 Private 5G & Neutral Host Network Automation

3.7.8.5 In-Building Wireless Optimization

3.7.8.6 IIoT (Industrial IoT) & Enterprise RAN Customization

3.7.8.7 NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) Resource Orchestration

3.7.9 Network Planning & Evolution

3.7.9.1 RF Design

3.7.9.2 Site Selection

3.7.9.3 Capacity Planning

3.7.9.4 Canary Release

3.7.9.5 Network Digital Twins

3.7.9.6 High-Fidelity AI-RAN Simulation

3.7.9.7 Automated RAN Migration Workflows

3.7.9.8 Legacy Network Shutdown

3.7.10 Automation & AI Enablement

3.7.10.1 Conflict Management & Governance

3.7.10.2 RAN Geolocation Intelligence

3.7.10.3 Outdoor UE Positioning & Trajectory Prediction

3.7.10.4 Indoor UE Positioning & Localization

3.7.10.5 KPI (Key Performance Indicator) Monitoring

3.7.10.6 MDT (Minimization of Drive Tests) & RAN Data Collection

3.7.10.7 Integration of Datasets External to the RAN

3.7.10.8 RAN-Enabled Forecasting of Localized Weather Events

3.7.10.9 AI/ML-Enabled Network Insights & Diagnostics

3.7.10.10 Natural Language Interaction with RAN Data

3.7.10.11 Real-Time Wireless Channel Observability

3.7.10.12 Traffic Forecasting & QoS/QoE Prediction

3.7.11 Multi-Domain, Core & Transport-Related Use Cases

3.7.11.1 Automated Configuration Management

3.7.11.2 Test & Validation Automation

3.7.11.3 Dynamic Autoscaling of Network Resources

3.7.11.4 Service Assurance, Fault Management & Cybersecurity

3.7.11.5 AI/ML-Driven Intelligence for End-to-End Network Slicing

3.7.11.6 Core Network Automation & Intelligent Orchestration

3.7.11.7 NWDAF (Network Data Analytics Function) for Core Network Analytics

3.7.11.8 MDAF (Management Data Analytics Function) for Management Plane Analytics

3.7.11.9 SDN (Software-Defined Networking)-Based xHaul Transport Automation

3.7.11.10 Interference Management in Microwave & mmWave (Millimeter Wave) Transport Links

3.7.11.11 Interworking Between RAN SMO, NWDAF, MDAF & Transport Domain SDN Controllers

Chapter 4: Key Trends in Intelligent RAN Implementations

4.1 Transition From SON to Open RAN-Based RIC, SMO, rApps, xApps & dApps

4.1.1 AI/ML Integration From the Outset

4.1.2 Granular Insights & Faster Control Loops

4.1.3 Multi-Vendor Interoperability & Scalability

4.1.4 Diversified Ecosystem of RAN Application Developers

4.1.5 SDKs (Software Development Kits) for Accelerated Development

4.2 Moving Closer to Higher Levels of Automation

4.2.1 Building Confidence in Closed-Loop Automation

4.2.2 Service-Centric Automated Network Optimization

4.2.3 Intent-Driven Network & Service Management

4.2.4 Long-Term Vision of Zero-Touch Operations

4.3 Operational AI & ML

4.3.1 Replacement of Classic Rule-Based Solutions With AI Algorithms

4.3.2 ML Models for Network Operations Automation

4.3.3 Supervised & Unsupervised Learning

4.3.4 RL (Reinforcement Learning)

4.3.5 Federated Learning

4.3.6 Deep Learning

4.4 Gen AI (Generative AI)

4.4.1 Differences From Conventional AI/ML

4.4.2 GANs (Generative Adversarial Networks)

4.4.3 VAEs (Variational Autoencoders)

4.4.4 Transformer Architecture

4.4.5 LLMs (Large Language Models)

4.4.6 Natural Language Interface for RAN Operations

4.5 Agentic AI

4.5.1 From AI-Assisted Operations to Autonomous Execution

4.5.2 Single-Agent & Multi-Agent Architectures

4.5.3 Agentic AI for RAN Automation & Optimization

4.5.4 Integration With SMO/RIC & Closed-Loop Automation

4.5.5 Operational Guardrails & Human Oversight

4.6 Network Data Analytics

4.6.1 Descriptive Analytics

4.6.2 Diagnostic Analytics

4.6.3 Predictive Analytics

4.6.4 Prescriptive Analytics

4.7 Observability of Network Operations

4.7.1 Deeper Visibility Into RAN Telemetry

4.7.2 Integrating Supplementary Data Sources

4.7.3 End-to-End Network Observability Control

4.8 Cloud-Native & Software-Centric Networking

4.8.1 Cloud-Native Technologies

4.8.2 Microservices & SBA (Service-Based Architecture)

4.8.3 Network Virtualization & Containerization

4.8.4 SDN for Network Programmability

4.8.5 DevOps & CI/CD (Continuous Integration & Delivery)

4.9 Other Trends & Developments

4.9.1 RAN Densification & Multi-Layer Coordination

4.9.2 Plug & Play Small Cells in Industrial, Enterprise & Public Venues

4.9.3 RAN Automation for Private 5G Network Management

4.9.4 Support for Vertical Industry-Specific Use Cases

4.9.5 FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) Deployments

4.9.6 D2D (Direct-to-Device) Satellite Connectivity & TN-NTN Integration

4.9.7 Shared & Unlicensed Spectrum

4.9.8 Network Slicing Enablement

4.9.9 AI-RAN & Edge Computing

4.9.10 Application Awareness

4.9.11 Dynamic Security

Chapter 5: Standardization & Collaborative Initiatives

5.1 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)

5.1.1 Releases 8-14: LTE SON Features

5.1.2 Release 15: 5G ANR, NWDAF & MDAF

5.1.3 Release 16: 5G SON, MDT & L2 Measurement Support

5.1.4 Release 17: Expansion of 5G Network Intelligence & Automation

5.1.5 Release 18: Laying the AI/ML Foundation for RAN Automation in 5G Advanced Systems

5.1.6 Release 19: AI/ML Air Interface Framework, Predictive CCO, MRO Enhancements & NTN/Slice-Aware MDT

5.1.7 Release 20: Further AI/ML, Self-Optimization & MDT Enhancements for the 5G-Advanced Evolution

5.1.8 Release 21 & Beyond: 6G RAN Automation & New AI/ML Use Cases

5.2 AI-RAN Alliance

5.2.1 AI for RAN

5.2.2 AI & RAN

5.2.3 AI on RAN

5.3 ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)

5.3.1 OCG AI (Operational Co-ordination Group on AI)

5.3.2 Specific ISGs (Industry Specification Groups) & TCs (Technical Committees)

5.3.2.1 ENI (Experiential Networked Intelligence) ISG

5.3.2.2 ZSM (Zero-Touch Network & Service Management) ISG

5.3.2.3 TC INT (TC on Core Network & Interoperability Testing)

5.3.2.4 TC SAI (TC on Securing Artificial Intelligence)

5.3.2.5 Other ISGs & TCs

5.4 GSMA (GSM Association)

5.4.1 Efforts Related to AI & Network Automation

5.5 GTAA (Global Telco AI Alliance)

5.5.1 Accelerating Telco AI Transformation

5.5.2 Multi-Lingual LLM for Telco Operations

5.6 IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force)

5.6.1 Standardization for Automated Network Management

5.7 ITU (International Telecommunication Union)

5.7.1 ITU-R (ITU Radiocommunication Sector)

5.7.1.1 Work Related to AI-Native Air Interface & RAN

5.7.2 ITU-T (ITU Telecommunication Standardization Sector)

5.7.2.1 SG13 (Study Group 13): Future Networks & Emerging Technologies

5.7.2.2 FG-AN (Focus Group on Autonomous Networks)

5.7.2.3 FG-ML5G (Focus Group on ML for 5G & Future Networks)

5.8 Linux Foundation

5.8.1 OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation

5.8.2 ONAP (Open Network Automation Platform)

5.8.3 Other AI & Network Automation-Related Projects

5.9 NGMN Alliance

5.9.1 SON Definition & Recommendations

5.9.2 Network Automation & Autonomy Based on AI

5.9.3 Green Future Networks for Energy Efficiency & Sustainability

5.10 ONF (Open Networking Foundation)

5.10.1 SMaRT-5G (Sustainable Mobile & RAN Transformation 5G)

5.10.2 SD-RAN (Software-Defined RAN): Near-RT RIC & Exemplar xApps

5.10.3 RRAIL (RAN RIC & Applications Interoperability Lab)

5.11 O-RAN Alliance

5.11.1 SMO & RIC Architecture Specifications

5.11.2 RAN Automation Use Cases

5.11.3 O-RAN SC (Software Community)

5.11.4 Testing & Integration Support

5.12 OSA (OpenAirInterface Software Alliance)

5.12.1 M5G (MOSAIC5G): Flexible RAN & Core Controllers

5.12.2 FlexRIC (Flexible RAN Intelligent Controller) & xApp SDK Framework

5.13 OSSii (Operations Support Systems Interoperability Initiative)

5.13.1 Enabling Multi-Vendor OSS Interoperability

5.14 SCF (Small Cell Forum)

5.14.1 Small Cell SON & RAN Orchestration

5.15 TelcoFabric

5.15.1 xApps, rApps & Other Artifacts

5.16 TIP (Telecom Infra Project)

5.16.1 OpenRAN Project Group

5.16.1.1 RIA (RAN Intelligence & Automation) Subgroup

5.16.1.2 ROMA (RAN Orchestration & Lifecycle Management Automation) Subgroup

5.16.2 TelcoAI Project Group

5.17 TM Forum

5.17.1 Addressing Higher-Level Aspects of AN (Autonomous Networks)

5.17.2 AN Standards & Autonomy Level Assessment Tools

5.18 Other Initiatives & Academic Research

Chapter 6: RAN Automation Case Studies

6.1 AT&T

6.2 Bell Canada

6.3 Bharti Airtel

6.4 Boldyn Networks

6.5 BT Group

6.6 DT (Deutsche Telekom)

6.7 Elisa

6.8 Globe Telecom

6.9 NTT DoCoMo

6.10 Ooredoo

6.11 Orange

6.12 Rakuten Mobile

6.13 Singtel

6.14 SK Telecom

6.15 SoftBank

6.16 STC (Saudi Telecom Company)

6.17 Swisscom

6.18 Telecom Argentina

6.19 Telefonica Group

6.20 Telstra

6.21 Telus

6.22 TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)

6.23 Turkcell

6.24 Verizon Communications

6.25 Vodafone Group

6.26 Worldwide Review of RAN Automation Projects

6.26.1 1&1: Highly Automated Control of Europe's First Greenfield Open RAN Network

6.26.2 2degrees: Expanding Automation Across RAN, Core & Transport Network Domains

6.26.3 A1 Telekom Austria Group: AI-Based Platform for Group-Wide RAN Automation

6.26.4 AIS (Advanced Info Service): Evolving From Telco to Cognitive Tech-Co

6.26.5 America Movil: SON-Based RAN Automation for 5G Network Rollout & Optimization

6.26.6 Andorra Telecom: Doubling Throughput With Automated RF Interference Mitigation

6.26.7 AXIAN Telecom: Smart RAN Operations Across Pan-African Mobile Network Footprint

6.26.8 Axiata Group: Autonomous Network Initiative for Streamlining Operations

6.26.9 Batelco: AI-Powered Energy Savings & Carbon Footprint Reduction

6.26.10 beCloud (Belarusian Cloud Technologies): Intelligent Network Management

6.26.11 Beeline Russia (VimpelCom): Transforming the Mobile Experience Using C-SON

6.26.12 Bouygues Telecom: AI-Enabled RAN Automation & rApp Development

6.26.13 BTC (Botswana Telecommunications Corporation): Improving Service Quality With Automated RAN Optimization

6.26.14 C Spire: SON-Enabled Automation of Regional Wireless Network

6.26.15 Cellfie Mobile: Intelligent RAN Monitoring & Management

6.26.16 CETIN Group: Multi-Domain Automated Network Optimization

6.26.17 China Mobile: Aiming for AI/ML-Assisted L4 Automation

6.26.18 China Telecom: Co-Governance of Shared 5G Network Infrastructure

6.26.19 China Unicom: CUBE-RAN Intelligent Open Platform for Third Party Applications

6.26.20 Chunghwa Telecom: Moving Towards AI-RAN & Autonomous Network Operations

6.26.21 CK Hutchison: Accelerating the Journey Towards Highly Automated RAN Operations

6.26.22 Color Line: Agentic AI Solution for Autonomous Private 5G Network Optimization

6.26.23 Dhiraagu: AI-Driven RAN Optimization, Energy Management & Digital Twins

6.26.24 DIGI Communications: Laying the Groundwork for Zero-Touch Automation

6.26.25 Djezzy: Harnessing C-SON for Automated RAN Optimization & Management

6.26.26 du (EITC - Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company): rApp-Enabled Autonomous 5G Network Slicing

6.26.27 Econet Wireless Zimbabwe: Targeting AI-Driven RAN Automation & Sustainable Network Operations

6.26.28 Entel: Advancing Towards L4 Autonomy With Agentic RAN Solution

6.26.29 Etisalat Group (e&): AI/ML-Enabled Intelligent Network Management Platform

6.26.30 FET (Far EasTone Telecommunications): Advancing Sustainability Goals With ML-Driven RAN Automation

6.26.31 ICE (Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad): Pioneering RIC/SMO-Hosted rApps in Latin America

6.26.32 Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison: Paving the Way for AI-RAN & Intelligent Network Operations

6.26.33 Inland Cellular: RIC/xApp-Based Open RAN Automation for Regional Mobile Network

6.26.34 Inventec: rApps for Indoor Positioning & Traffic Steering in Private 5G-Connected Smart Factories

6.26.35 KAC (Korea Airports Corporation): Making Surveillance Video Transmission Robust With AI-RAN

6.26.36 KDDI: Harnessing Deep Learning for Automated Cell-Specific RAN Optimization

6.26.37 KPN: Replacing Labor-Intensive RAN Optimization Tools With Centralized Automation

6.26.38 KT Corporation: Embracing Intelligent Control of RAN Resources & Operations

6.26.39 LG Uplus: Evaluating the SMO/RIC Approach for Multi-Vendor RAN Automation

6.26.40 Liberty Global: Building a Customer-First 5G Network Using Autonomous Optimization Decisions

6.26.41 LTT (Libya Telecom & Technology): Nationwide RAN Automation for Enhanced Network Quality

6.26.42 M1: AI/ML-Enabled Automation Across End-to-End Network Infrastructure

6.26.43 Maxis: Reducing Human Intervention With Automated RAN Optimization

6.26.44 MegaFon: Delivering an Exemplary Subscriber Experience Through SON Technology

6.26.45 MEO Portugal: Automated RAN Optimization & Service Assurance

6.26.46 Mobily (Etihad Etisalat): Advancing Towards Intent-Driven RAN Automation

6.26.47 MTN Group: Advancing Autonomous Mobile Networks in Africa

6.26.48 MTS (Mobile TeleSystems): Self-Adjusting Intelligent Network

6.26.49 NBN Co: AI-Driven Mitigation of Atmospheric Ducting in Fixed Wireless Network

6.26.50 NOS (Portugal): Transforming Network Management Using Agentic AI

6.26.51 Odido: AI-Driven Cell Site Energy Management Solution

6.26.52 Omantel: AI/ML-Driven Network Automation & Experience Optimization

6.26.53 One Hungary: Closed Loop Network Management & Customer Experience Monitoring

6.26.54 One New Zealand: Moving Towards Autonomous Network Operations

6.26.55 Paradise Mobile: Pursuing an AI-First Approach to Network & Service Operations

6.26.56 Reliance Jio Infocomm: Improving Customer Experience With C-SON Technology

6.26.57 Rogers Communications: Cross-Domain Service Orchestration & Automation

6.26.58 SaskTel: Exploring the Path Towards Autonomous RAN Operations

6.26.59 Smart Communications (PLDT): Evaluating RIC-Based RAN Automation

6.26.60 SmarTone: Pursuing a High-Performing Programmable Network Strategy

6.26.61 Spark New Zealand: Investing in Self-Healing Network Operations

6.26.62 StarHub: Targeting Open RAN Automation Across Public & Private 5G Networks

6.26.63 Taiwan Mobile: Integrating AI-Powered RAN Automation Capabilities

6.26.64 TDC NET: Inching Towards Net Zero Goals With RAN Automation

6.26.65 Tele2: AI-Driven RAN Energy Savings & Capacity Optimization

6.26.66 Telenor Group: Advancing Agentic AI for Radio Controls & Autonomous Network Operations

6.26.67 Telia Company: Paving the Way for Zero-Touch Mobile Networks

6.26.68 Telkomsel: Autonomous Network Program for Operational Efficiency

6.26.69 T-Mobile US: Harnessing AI for Real-Time RAN Optimization & Adaptation

6.26.70 TNN (TN-Network Denmark): Intent-Based AI & Automated Network Optimization

6.26.71 TPG Telecom: Managing Peak Traffic Congestion With C-SON Technology

6.26.72 True Corporation: Progressing Towards L4 Autonomous Network Operations

6.26.73 Turk Telekom: Driving Efficiency & Energy Savings Through Network Automation

6.26.74 U.S. DOW (Department of War): Open Source AI-RAN Innovation & Applications for Military Communications

6.26.75 Ucom (Armenia): AI Functionalities for Mobile Network Modernization

6.26.76 VEON: Leveraging C-SON to Enhance Network Performance in Multiple Operating Markets

6.26.77 Viettel Group: AI/ML-Enabled Physical Layer Signal Processing

6.26.78 Zain Group: Targeting L4 Automation for Efficient 5G Network Operations

Chapter 7: Key Ecosystem Players

7.1 1Finity (Fujitsu)

7.2 A10 Networks

7.3 A5G Networks

7.4 Aalyria

7.5 Abside Networks

7.6 Acentury

7.7 Actiontec Electronics

7.8 Adtran

7.9 Advaya Networks

7.10 Aglocell

7.11 AI-LINK

7.12 AiORA Solutions

7.13 Aira Technologies

7.14 AirHop Communications

7.15 Airspan Networks

7.16 AiVader

7.17 Aliniant

7.18 Allot

7.19 Alpha Networks

7.20 Amantya Technologies

7.21 Amazon/AWS (Amazon Web Services)

7.22 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

7.23 Amdocs

7.24 AmpliTech

7.25 ANDREW (Amphenol Corporation)

7.26 Anktion (Fujian) Technology

7.27 Anritsu

7.28 Antevia Networks

7.29 AppLogic Networks (Formerly Sandvine)

7.30 Arcadyan Technology Corporation (Compal Electronics)

7.31 Argela

7.32 Arm

7.33 ArrayComm (Chengdu ArrayComm Wireless Technologies)

7.34 Arrcus

7.35 Artemis ITS (Integrated Technical Services)

7.36 Artemis Networks

7.37 Artiza Networks

7.38 AsiaInfo Technologies

7.39 Askey Computer Corporation (ASUS - ASUSTeK Computer)

7.40 ASOCS

7.41 Aspire Technology (NEC Corporation)

7.42 ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)

7.43 Ataya

7.44 ATDI

7.45 Atesio

7.46 Atrinet (ServiceNow)

7.47 Auray Technology (Auden Techno)

7.48 Aviat Networks

7.49 AWTG

7.50 Azcom Technology

7.51 Baicells

7.52 Battelle

7.53 Betacom

7.54 Blare Technologies

7.55 BLiNQ Networks

7.56 Blu Wireless

7.57 Booz Allen Hamilton

7.58 BravoCom

7.59 Broadcom

7.60 BTI Wireless

7.61 BubbleRAN

7.62 B-Yond/Reailize

7.63 C3Spectra

7.64 CableFree (Wireless Excellence)

7.65 Capgemini Engineering

7.66 Cassava AI

7.67 CBNG (Cambridge Broadband Networks Group)

7.68 Celfinet (Cyient)

7.69 Celona

7.70 CelPlan Technologies

7.71 Ceragon Networks

7.72 CGI

7.73 Chengdu NTS

7.74 CICT - China Information and Communication Technology Group (China Xinke Group)

7.75 Ciena Corporation

7.76 CIG (Cambridge Industries Group)

7.77 Cirrus360

7.78 Cisco Systems

7.79 Clavister

7.80 Cloudnet.ai

7.81 CloudRAN.AI (Cloudnet.ai)

7.82 Cohere Technologies

7.83 Comarch

7.84 Comba Telecom

7.85 Commsquare

7.86 Compal Electronics

7.87 COMSovereign

7.88 Conekt.ai

7.89 Contela

7.90 coRAN LABS

7.91 Creanord

7.92 CUJO AI

7.93 Cyient

7.94 CyShield

7.95 DeepSig

7.96 Dell Technologies

7.97 Delta Electronics

7.98 DGS (Digital Global Systems)

7.99 Digis Squared

7.100 Digitata

7.101 D-Link Corporation

7.102 Druid Software

7.103 EDX Wireless

7.104 eino

7.105 Encora

7.106 Ericsson

7.107 Eridan Communications

7.108 Errigal

7.109 E-Space

7.110 ETRI (Electronics & Telecommunications Research Institute, South Korea)

7.111 EXFO

7.112 F5

7.113 Fairspectrum

7.114 Federated Wireless

7.115 Firecell/Accelleran

7.116 Flash Networks

7.117 Flycomm

7.118 Forsk

7.119 Fortinet

7.120 Four Dot Infinity

7.121 Foxconn (Hon Hai Technology Group)

7.122 Fraunhofer HHI (Heinrich Hertz Institute)

7.123 FullRays

7.124 FusionLayer

7.125 Future Connections

7.126 FYRA

7.127 G REIGNS (HTC Corporation)

7.128 Gemtek Technology

7.129 GENEViSiO (QNAP Systems)

7.130 Gigamon

7.131 GigaTera Communications (KMW)

7.132 GlobalLogic (Hitachi)

7.133 Globalstar

7.134 Google (Alphabet)

7.135 Groundhog Technologies

7.136 GXC (Formerly GenXComm)

7.137 HCLTech (HCL Technologies)

7.138 Helios (Fujian Helios Technologies)

7.139 HFR Networks

7.140 Highstreet Technologies

7.141 Highway 9 Networks

7.142 Hitachi

7.143 HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

7.144 HSC (Hughes Systique Corporation)

7.145 Huawei

7.146 IBM

7.147 iBwave Solutions

7.148 Icebreaker Technical Solutions

7.149 iConNext

7.150 Infosys

7.151 Infovista

7.152 Inmanta

7.153 Innova Solutions

7.154 Innovile

7.155 Intel Corporation

7.156 InterDigital

7.157 Intracom Telecom

7.158 Invences

7.159 Inventec Corporation

7.160 iPosi

7.161 ISCO International

7.162 IS-Wireless

7.163 Itential

7.164 ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute, Taiwan)

7.165 JaggedXY

7.166 JMA Wireless

7.167 JRC (Japan Radio Company)

7.168 Juniper Networks (HPE - Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

7.169 KCCTech

7.170 Kenmei

7.171 Key Bridge Wireless

7.172 Keysight Technologies

7.173 KMW

7.174 Kumu Networks

7.175 LatenceTech (Latence Technologies)

7.176 Laude

7.177 Lemko Corporation

7.178 Lenovo

7.179 LIG Accuver (Formerly InnoWireless)

7.180 Lime Microsystems

7.181 LIONS Technology

7.182 LITE-ON Technology Corporation

7.183 LitePoint (Teradyne)

7.184 LS telcom

7.185 LTTS (L&T Technology Services)

7.186 LuxCarta

7.187 MantisNet

7.188 Marvell Technology

7.189 Mavenir

7.190 Meta

7.191 MicroNova

7.192 Microsoft Corporation

7.193 MikroTik

7.194 MitraStar Technology (Unizyx Holding Corporation)

7.195 Mobileum

7.196 Moso Networks

7.197 Mycom

7.198 Nash Technologies

7.199 Nearby Computing

7.200 NEC Corporation

7.201 Net AI

7.202 Netcracker Technology (NEC Corporation)

7.203 NETSCOUT Systems

7.204 Netsia (Argela)

7.205 NeuroRAN

7.206 Neutral Wireless

7.207 Neutroon Technologies

7.208 New H3C Technologies (Tsinghua Unigroup)

7.209 New Postcom Equipment

7.210 Nextivity

7.211 NextNav

7.212 Nokia

7.213 Novowi

7.214 NumoData

7.215 NuRAN Wireless

7.216 NVIDIA Corporation

7.217 NXP Semiconductors

7.218 Oceus Networks

7.219 ODC (ORAN Development Company)

7.220 Omega Wireless

7.221 OneLayer

7.222 Ookla

7.223 Opanga Networks

7.224 OREX (NTT DoCoMo)

7.225 Origami Networks

7.226 P.I. Works

7.227 Palo Alto Networks

7.228 Parallel Wireless

7.229 Pente Networks

7.230 Phluido

7.231 Picocom

7.232 Pivotal Commware

7.233 Polystar | Elisa Industriq

7.234 Potevio (CETC - China Electronics Technology Group Corporation)

7.235 QCT (Quanta Cloud Technology)

7.236 Qualcomm

7.237 Quanta Computer

7.238 RADCOM

7.239 Radisys (Reliance Industries)

7.240 Radware

7.241 Rakuten Symphony

7.242 RAN Flow

7.243 Ranlytics

7.244 Ranplan Wireless

7.245 Rebaca Technologies

7.246 Red Hat (IBM)

7.247 RED Technologies

7.248 REPLY

7.249 Ribbon Communications

7.250 RIMEDO Labs

7.251 Rivada Networks

7.252 Rockfish Data

7.253 Rohde & Schwarz

7.254 Ruijie Networks

7.255 RunEL

7.256 SageRAN (Guangzhou SageRAN Technology)

7.257 Samji Electronics

7.258 Samsung

7.259 Sasken Technologies

7.260 Satori Solutions

7.261 SE-RAN.ai

7.262 Sercomm Corporation

7.263 ServiceNow

7.264 Shabodi

7.265 Signalwing

7.266 SIRADEL

7.267 Skyfora

7.268 Skyvera (TelcoDR)

7.269 SmartViser

7.270 Snowflake

7.271 SOLiD

7.272 Solid State of Mind

7.273 Sooktha

7.274 Spectrum Effect

7.275 Spirent Communications (Keysight Technologies)

7.276 SRS (Software Radio Systems)

7.277 SSC (Shared Spectrum Company)

7.278 Star Solutions

7.279 Subex

7.280 Sunwave Communications

7.281 Supermicro (Super Micro Computer)

7.282 Sutherland

7.283 SynaXG Technologies

7.284 Systemics-PAB

7.285 T&W (Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics)

7.286 Tarana Wireless

7.287 TCS (Tata Consultancy Services)

7.288 TEASOL Technologies

7.289 Tech Mahindra

7.290 Tecore Networks

7.291 TECTWIN

7.292 Telchemy

7.293 Telrad Networks

7.294 TEOCO/Aircom

7.295 ThinkRF

7.296 TI (Texas Instruments)

7.297 Tiami Networks

7.298 TietoEVRY

7.299 Totogi

7.300 Tropico (CPQD - Center for Research and Development in Telecommunications, Brazil)

7.301 TTG International

7.302 Tupl

7.303 ULAK Communication

7.304 Unikie

7.305 Vavitel (Shenzhen Vavitel Technology)

7.306 Verveba Telecom

7.307 VHT (Viettel High Tech)

7.308 VIAVI Solutions

7.309 VMware (Broadcom)

7.310 VNL - Vihaan Networks Limited (Shyam Group)

7.311 Wave Electronics (Korea)

7.312 WDNA (Wireless DNA)

7.313 Weaver Labs

7.314 WIM Technologies

7.315 Wind River Systems

7.316 Wipro

7.317 WiSights Lab

7.318 Wiwynn (Wistron Corporation)

7.319 WNC (Wistron NeWeb Corporation)

7.320 Xingtera

7.321 ZaiNar

7.322 Z-Com

7.323 Zhone Technologies (Formerly DZS)

7.324 Zinkworks

7.325 ZTE

7.326 zTouch Networks

7.327 Zyxel (Unizyx Holding Corporation)

Chapter 8: Market Sizing & Forecasts

8.1 Mobile Network Automation

8.2 Network Domain Submarkets

8.2.1 RAN Automation

8.2.2 Mobile Core Automation

8.2.3 xHaul Transport Automation

8.3 RAN Automation Functional Areas

8.3.1 Traditional SON & Vendor-Specific RAN Automation

8.3.2 SMO/RIC & Open RAN Automation

8.3.3 RAN Planning & Optimization Tools

8.3.4 Test & Measurement Solutions

8.4 Traditional SON & Vendor-Specific RAN Automation Submarkets

8.4.1 SON & Proprietary Network-Level Automation Platforms

8.4.2 AI-for-RAN Software Upgrades for Real-Time RAN Intelligence & Automation

8.5 SMO/RIC & Open RAN Automation Submarkets

8.5.1 Non-RT RIC & SMO

8.5.2 Near-RT RIC

8.5.3 rApps

8.5.4 xApps

8.5.5 dApps

8.6 Access Technology Generations

8.6.1 LTE

8.6.2 5G

8.6.3 6G

8.7 Use Case Segments

8.7.1 PCI, RACH & Configuration Automation

8.7.2 Mobility, Handover & Load Management

8.7.3 RAN Resource & Performance Optimization

8.7.4 Energy Efficiency & Sustainability

8.7.5 Spectrum Management & Multi-RAT Connectivity

8.7.6 Network Healing & Protection

8.7.7 Massive MIMO, Beamforming & Lower-Layer Optimization

8.7.8 Network Slicing & Vertical Applications

8.7.9 ISAC, Positioning & Tracking

8.7.10 Network Planning & Evolution

8.7.11 Automation & AI Enablement

8.7.12 Multi-Domain Use Cases

8.8 Network Types

8.8.1 Public Mobile Operator Networks

8.8.2 NTN Infrastructure

8.8.3 Private Cellular Networks

8.9 Supplier Categories

8.9.1 RAN Vendors

8.9.2 Third-Party Suppliers

8.10 Regional Segmentation

8.10.1 North America

8.10.2 Asia Pacific

8.10.3 Europe

8.10.4 Middle East & Africa

8.10.5 Latin & Central America

Chapter 9: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

9.1 Why is the Market Poised to Grow?

9.2 Future Roadmap: 2026-2040

9.2.1 2026-2030: Scaling Network-Wide RAN Automation in Brownfield Networks

9.2.2 2031-2035: AI-Native 6G RAN Operations, Real-Time Programmability & Cross-Domain Automation

9.2.3 2036-2040: Towards Pervasive Autonomy & Zero-Touch L5 Network Operations

9.3 Reviewing the Real-World Benefits & TCO Savings Potential of RAN Automation

9.4 Impact of Intelligent Automation on RAN Engineering Roles

9.5 New Skills & Competencies for Optimization Engineers

9.6 Progressing Towards Higher Levels of Network Autonomy

9.7 Ongoing Shift From Legacy SON to Open RAN Automation

9.8 Moving Beyond SON Era Walled Garden Automation

9.9 Accelerating SMO/Non-RT RIC & rApp Adoption

9.10 Growing Interest in dApps & the E3 Interface

9.11 Embedded AI-for-RAN Software Upgrades

9.12 Longer-Term Evolution Towards AI-Native 6G Systems

9.13 Increasing Sophistication of Use Cases & AI/ML Algorithms

9.14 Strong Focus on Energy Efficiency & Sustainability

9.15 Towards Cross-Domain Automation

9.16 RAN Automation for Satellite NTN Integration

9.17 Agentic AI & Autonomous Private 5G Networks

9.18 Signs of Consolidation in the SMO/RIC Ecosystem

9.19 Diverse Community of d/x/rApp Developers

9.20 Operator-Backed Ventures & Academic Spinoffs

9.21 Which Suppliers Are Leading the Market?

9.22 Strategic Recommendations

9.22.1 RAN Automation Solution Providers

9.22.2 Mobile Operators

List of Figures [67]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



1&1

1Finity

2degrees

3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)

4iG Group

A1 Telekom Austria Group

A10 Networks

A5G Networks

Aalyria

Aarna Networks

Abside Networks

Accedian

Accelleran

Acentury

Actiontec Electronics

Adtran

Advaya Networks

Aglocell

AI-LINK

AI-RAN Alliance

AiORA Solutions

Aira Technologies

Aircom

AirHop Communications

Airspan Networks

AIS (Advanced Info Service)

AiVader

Aliniant

Allot

Alpha Networks

Alphabet

Amantya Technologies

Amazon

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

Amdocs

Amphenol Corporation

AmpliTech

America Movil

Andorra Telecom

ANDREW

Anktion (Fujian) Technology

Anritsu

Antevia Networks

AppLogic Networks (Formerly Sandvine)

Arcadyan Technology Corporation

Argela

ARIB (Association of Radio Industries and Businesses, Japan)

Arm

ArrayComm (Chengdu ArrayComm Wireless Technologies)

Arrcus

Artemis ITS (Integrated Technical Services)

Artemis Networks

Artiza Networks

Arukona

AsiaInfo Technologies

Askey Computer Corporation

ASOCS

Aspire Technology

ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)

ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer)

AT&T

Ataya

ATDI

Atesio

ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions)

Atrinet

Auden Techno

Auray Technology

Aviat Networks

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

AWTG

AXIAN Telecom

Axiata Group

Azcom Technology

B-Yond

Baicells

Batelco

Battelle

beCloud (Belarusian Cloud Technologies)

Beeline Russia (VimpelCom)

Bell Canada

Betacom

Bharti Airtel

Blare Technologies

BLiNQ Networks

Blu Wireless

Boldyn Networks

Booz Allen Hamilton

Bouygues Telecom

BravoCom

Broadcom

BT Group

BTC (Botswana Telecommunications Corporation)

BTI Wireless

BubbleRAN

C Spire

C3Spectra

CableFree (Wireless Excellence)

Cambium Networks

Capgemini Engineering

Cassava AI

CBNG (Cambridge Broadband Networks Group)

CCI (Communication Components Inc.)

CCSA (China Communications Standards Association)

Celfinet

Cellfie Mobile

Celona

CelPlan Technologies

Ceragon Networks

CETC (China Electronics Technology Group Corporation)

CETIN Group

CGI

Chengdu NTS

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chunghwa Telecom

CICT - China Information and Communication Technology Group (China Xinke Group)

Ciena Corporation

CIG (Cambridge Industries Group)

Cirrus360

Cisco Systems

CK Hutchison

Claro Colombia

Clavister

Cloudnet.ai

CloudRAN.AI

Cohere Technologies

Color Line

Comarch

Comba Telecom

CommAgility

CommScope

Commsquare

Compal Electronics

COMSovereign

Conekt.ai,

Contela

coRAN LABS

Corning

CPQD (Center for Research and Development in Telecommunications, Brazil)

Creanord

CUJO AI

Cyient

CyShield

D-Link Corporation

Datang Telecom Technology & Industry Group

DeepSig

Dell Technologies

Delta Electronics

DGS (Digital Global Systems)

Dhiraagu

DIGI Communications

Digis Squared

Digitata

Djezzy

Druid Software

DSA (Dynamic Spectrum Alliance)

DT (Deutsche Telekom)

du (EITC - Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company)

E-Space

ECE (European Communications Engineering)

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

EDX Wireless

EE

eino

Elisa

Elisa Industriq

Encora

Entel

Equiendo

Ericsson

Eridan Communications

Errigal

Etisalat Group (e&)

ETRI (Electronics & Telecommunications Research Institute, South Korea)

ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)

EXFO

F5

Fairspectrum

Federated Wireless

FET (Far EasTone Telecommunications)

FiberHome Technologies

Firecell

Flash Networks

Flycomm

Forsk

Fortinet

Four Dot Infinity

Foxconn (Hon Hai Technology Group)

Fraunhofer HHI (Heinrich Hertz Institute)

Fujitsu

FullRays

FusionLayer

Future Connections

FYRA

G REIGNS

Gemtek Technology

GENEViSiO

Gigamon

GigaTera Communications

GlobalLogic

Globalstar

Globe Telecom

Google

Groundhog Technologies

GSMA (GSM Association)

GTAA (Global Telco AI Alliance)

Guavus

GXC (Formerly GenXComm)

HCLSoftware

HCLTech (HCL Technologies)

Helios (Fujian Helios Technologies)

HFR Networks

Highstreet Technologies

Highway 9 Networks

Hitachi

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

HSC (Hughes Systique Corporation)

HTC Corporation

Huawei

Hutchison Drei Austria

IBM

iBwave Solutions

ICE (Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad)

Icebreaker Technical Solutions

iConNext

IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force)

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Infinera

Infosys

Infovista

Inland Cellular

Inmanta

Innova Solutions

Innovile

Intel Corporation

InterDigital

Intracom Telecom

Invences

Inventec Corporation

iPosi

IS-Wireless

ISCO International

Itential

ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute, Taiwan)

ITU (International Telecommunication Union)

JaggedXY

JMA Wireless

JRC (Japan Radio Company)

Juniper Networks

KAC (Korea Airports Corporation)

KCCTech

KDDI

Kenmei

Key Bridge Wireless

Keysight Technologies

Kleos

KMW

KPN

KT Corporation

Kumu Networks

Kuzey Kibris Turkcell

Kyivstar

Laude

Lemko Corporation

Lenovo

LG Uplus

Liberty Global

life:)/BeST (Belarusian Telecommunications Network)

lifecell Ukraine

LIG Accuver (Formerly InnoWireless)

Lime Microsystems

Linux Foundation

LIONS Technology

LITE-ON Technology Corporation

LitePoint

LS telcom

LTT (Libya Telecom & Technology)

LTTS (L&T Technology Services)

LuxCarta

M1

MantisNet

Marvell Technology

Mavenir

Maxar Technologies

Maxis

MegaFon

MEO Portugal

Meta

MicroNova

Microsoft Corporation

MikroTik

MitraStar Technology

Mobileum

Mobily (Etihad Etisalat)

Moso Networks

MTN Group

MTS (Mobile TeleSystems)

Mycom

Nash Technologies

NBN Co

Nearby Computing

NEC Corporation

Net AI

Netcracker Technology

NETSCOUT Systems

Netsia

NeuroRAN

Neutral Wireless

Neutroon Technologies

New H3C Technologies

New Postcom Equipment

Nextivity

NextNav

NGMN Alliance

Node-H

Nokia

Northeastern University

NOS (Portugal)

Novowi

NTT DoCoMo

Numodata

NuRAN Wireless

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

NYCU (National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University)

O-RAN Alliance

Oceus Networks

ODC (ORAN Development Company)

Odido

Omantel

Omega Wireless

Omnitele

One Hungary (Formerly Vodafone Hungary)

One New Zealand

OneLayer

ONF (Open Networking Foundation)

OnGo Alliance

Ookla

Ooredoo

Ooredoo Algeria

Ooredoo Tunisia

Opanga Networks

Optus

Orange

Orange Spain (Formerly MasOrange)

OREX

Origami Networks

OSA (OpenAirInterface Software Alliance)

P.I. Works

Palo Alto Networks

Paradise Mobile

Parallel Wireless

Pente Networks

Phluido

Picocom

Pivotal Commware

PLDT

Polystar

Potevio

QCT (Quanta Cloud Technology)

QNAP Systems

Qualcomm

Quanta Computer

Qucell Networks

RADCOM

Radisys

Radware

Rakuten Mobile

Rakuten Symphony

RAN Flow

Ranlytics

Ranplan Wireless

Reailize

Rebaca Technologies

Red Hat

RED Technologies

Reliance Industries

Reliance Jio Infocomm

REPLY

Ribbon Communications

RIMEDO Labs

Rivada Networks

Rockfish Data

Rogers Communications

Rohde & Schwarz

Ruijie Networks

RunEL

SageRAN (Guangzhou SageRAN Technology)

Samji Electronics

Samsung

Sasken Technologies

SaskTel

Satori Solutions

SCF (Small Cell Forum)

SE-RAN.ai

Sercomm Corporation

ServiceNow

Shabodi

Shyam Group

Signalwing

Singtel

SIRADEL

SK Telecom

Skyfora

Skyvera (TelcoDR)

Smart Communications

SmarTone

SmartViser

Snowflake

SoftBank

SOLiD

Solid State of Mind

Sooktha

Spark New Zealand

Spectrum Effect

Spirent Communications

SRS (Software Radio Systems)

SSC (Shared Spectrum Company)

Star Solutions

StarHub

STC

Subex

Sunwave Communications

Supermicro (Super Micro Computer)

SUTD (Singapore University of Technology and Design)

Sutherland

Swisscom

SynaXG Technologies

Systemics-PAB

T&W (Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics)

T-Mobile US

Taiwan Mobile

Tarana Wireless

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services)

TDC NET

TEASOL Technologies, LatenceTech (Latence Technologies)

Tech Mahindra

Tecore Networks

TECTWIN

Telchemy

Tele2

Telecom Argentina

Telefonica Germany

Telefonica Group

Telenor Group

Telia Company

Telkomsel

Telrad Networks

Telstra

Telus

TEOCO

Teradyne

Texas A&M University

Thales

ThinkRF

TI (Texas Instruments)

Tiami Networks

TietoEVRY

TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)

TIM Brasil

TIP (Telecom Infra Project)

TM Forum

TNN (TN-Network Denmark)

Totogi

TPG Telecom

True Corporation

Tropico

TSDSI (Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India)

Tsinghua Unigroup

TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association, South Korea)

TTC (Telecommunication Technology Committee, Japan)

TTG International

Tupl

Turkcell

Turk Telekom

U.S. DOW (Department of War)

U.S. NTIA (National Telecommunications and Information Administration)

Ucom (Armenia)

ULAK Communication

Unikie

University of California San Diego

University of Lancaster

University of Malaga

Unizyx Holding Corporation

Vavitel (Shenzhen Vavitel Technology)

VEON

Verizon Communications

Verveba Telecom

VHT (Viettel High Tech)

Vi (Vodafone Idea)

VIAVI Solutions

Viettel Group

Virgin Media O2

VMware

VNL (Vihaan Networks Limited)

Vodafone Germany

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Ireland

Vodafone Turkey

VodafoneThree

Wave Electronics (Korea)

WDNA (Wireless DNA)

Weaver Labs

WIM Technologies

Wind River Systems

WInnForum (Wireless Innovation Forum)

Wipro

Wistron Corporation

Wiwynn

WNC (Wistron NeWeb Corporation)

XCOM RAN

Xingtera

Z-Com

Zain Group

Zain Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA)

ZaiNar

Zeetta Networks

Zhone Technologies (Formerly DZS)

Zinkworks

ZTE

zTouch Networks Zyxel

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