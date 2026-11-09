Global Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Extraction Kits Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 10.1% CAGR To $3.68B By 2030 As Roche, Thermo Fisher, QIAGEN And Merck Accelerate Automation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with automated, high-throughput magnetic-bead extraction, cost-optimized formats, and portable kits that improve accuracy, scalability, and lab efficiency.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Extraction Kits Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ribonucleic acid (RNA) extraction kits market is experiencing rapid growth, supported by expanding genomic research, increased molecular diagnostic testing and continued investment in biotechnology infrastructure. The market is projected to grow from $2.27 billion in 2025 to $2.51 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.

Historical market growth has been driven by the increasing adoption of molecular diagnostics in clinical laboratories, the expansion of genomic and transcriptomic research, and the rising prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases requiring RNA analysis. Additional contributing factors include growth in pharmaceutical research and development and the standardization of laboratory workflows for nucleic acid extraction.

The RNA extraction kits market is forecast to reach $3.68 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2026. Key growth drivers during the forecast period include rising demand for precision medicine and personalized therapeutics, wider use of next-generation sequencing applications, greater automation of sample preparation workflows and increased adoption of decentralized and point-of-care diagnostic testing. Investments in biotechnology and life sciences research infrastructure are also expected to strengthen demand for efficient RNA isolation and purification products.

Technological advances are reshaping the market as laboratories seek faster processing, improved RNA purity and greater consistency. Major RNA extraction kit market trends include automated, high-throughput RNA isolation systems for large-scale molecular workflows and contamination-free extraction methods designed to improve downstream sequencing accuracy. Microfluidic sample preparation platforms are enabling more rapid RNA purification, while portable extraction kits are supporting decentralized molecular diagnostics. Cost-optimized spin-column and magnetic bead-based formats are also helping laboratories improve productivity and operational efficiency.

Increasing genomic research is a major factor supporting RNA extraction kits market growth. Scientific programs involving gene sequencing, transcriptomics, molecular biology and genetic analysis require dependable methods for isolating high-quality RNA from biological samples. The wider adoption of next-generation sequencing technologies is accelerating this demand by enabling faster, more precise and cost-effective genetic analysis.

RNA extraction kits support accurate gene expression profiling and molecular characterization by providing purified RNA for downstream analysis. The expanding gene therapy development pipeline further demonstrates the scale of research activity. According to a July 2023 report from the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, the number of gene therapies in Phase II clinical development increased from 247 at the end of the first quarter of 2023 to 260 at the end of the second quarter, a 5% rise.

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases is also increasing demand for RNA extraction technologies. These kits enable laboratories to isolate and purify viral RNA from clinical samples for accurate molecular testing. Rising disease incidence, combined with rapid urbanization and increased transmission risks in densely populated areas, is reinforcing the need for reliable diagnostic workflows. In March 2024, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that tuberculosis cases increased from 8,320 in 2022 to 9,615 in 2023, an increase of 1,295 cases.

Product innovation is focused on automated extraction systems and magnetic bead-based technologies that improve purification efficiency, viral detection sensitivity and high-throughput laboratory performance. In April 2024, New England Biolabs introduced the Monarch Mag Viral DNA/RNA Extraction Kit for rapid, high-yield and automated viral nucleic acid purification. The product uses magnetic bead-based extraction chemistry to support sensitive viral RNA recovery and automated processing across multiple liquid-handling platforms. It can also purify nucleic acids from saliva, respiratory swabs and wastewater samples for sequencing and molecular diagnostic applications.

North America led the global RNA extraction kits market in 2025, supported by established clinical laboratory networks, biotechnology research and advanced molecular diagnostic capabilities. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered in the RNA extraction kits market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Manual Kits; Automated Kits

2) By Technology: Silica Based Extraction; Phenol Chloroform Extraction; Column Based Extraction

3) By Sample Type: Blood; Tissue; Cells; Other Sample Types

4) By Application: Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction; Next Generation Sequencing; Gene Expression Analysis; Transcriptomics Research; Molecular Diagnostics; Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers; Academic And Research Institutes; Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Manual Kits: Silica Membrane Kits; Magnetic Bead Kits; Phenol Chloroform Kits; Column Based Kits; Spin Column Kits; Solution Based Kits; Filter Based Kits

2) By Automated Kits: High Throughput Kits; Low Throughput Kits; Robotic Extraction Kits; Integrated Purification Kits; Magnetic Particle Kits; Automated Column Kits; Cartridge Based Kits

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Roche Diagnostics International Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Cytiva Life Sciences

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Promega Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

MP Biomedicals LLC

Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG

Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG

New England Biolabs Inc.

Zymo Research Corporation

Bioneer Corporation

Yeasen Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Tiangen Biotech (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Geneaid Biotech Ltd.

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd.

Omega Bio-tek Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Revvity Inc.

Covaris LLC GenScript Biotech Corporation

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