Genomic Variant Prioritization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 26.5% CAGR With Illumina, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific And Tempus AI

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Genomic Variant Prioritization AI Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global genomic variant prioritization artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing rapid expansion as healthcare providers, researchers, and life sciences organizations adopt advanced genomic analytics. The market is projected to grow from $1.76 billion in 2025 to $2.22 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the increasing adoption of next-generation sequencing, expanding genomic databases, a rising prevalence of rare genetic disorders, broader bioinformatics research initiatives, and declining genome sequencing costs. Together, these developments have increased the volume of genomic data available for analysis and strengthened demand for AI-powered tools capable of identifying clinically relevant genetic variants.

Looking ahead, the genomic variant prioritization AI market is forecast to reach $5.68 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 26.5%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by rising demand for precision medicine, greater integration of artificial intelligence into clinical genomics, expanding population genomics programs, and increased investment from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The development of scalable, cloud-based genomic analytics platforms is also expected to improve access to computational resources and support broader adoption.

Key genomic variant prioritization AI market trends include the increasing use of AI-driven variant filtering platforms, integration of multi-omics data into prioritization models, and expansion of clinical-grade interpretation and reporting tools. Demand is also rising for automated genomic workflow management and explainable AI models that can support transparent, evidence-based clinical decision-making.

The growing adoption of precision medicine is a major factor accelerating market development. Advances in genomics allow healthcare professionals to use genetic information when selecting targeted treatments, improving the potential for effective therapies while reducing avoidable side effects. Genomic variant prioritization AI supports this process by analyzing and ranking variants according to their likely association with disease or treatment response.

In February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized therapies for patients with rare diseases in 2023, compared with six in 2022. This increase highlights the momentum behind precision-medicine-based drug development and the growing need for efficient genomic interpretation technologies.

Innovation is also advancing through phenotype-driven variant scoring and explainable AI. In October 2024, SeqOne S.A.S., a Switzerland-based clinical genomics software company, launched DiagAI Score for whole-exome and whole-genome sequencing workflows. The explainable AI tool assigns variants a score from zero to 100 using pathogenicity, phenotype matching through PhenoGenius, inheritance patterns, and quality metrics. According to the company, the platform can reduce thousands of variants to fewer than 18 candidates while achieving 95% to 96% sensitivity in disease-specific validation studies.

Strategic acquisitions are further strengthening AI capabilities across genomic research and drug discovery. In July 2023, Germany-based BioNTech SE acquired UK-based AI company InstaDeep Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was designed to expand BioNTech's artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities across drug discovery, genomic analysis, and target identification by integrating advanced AI platforms into its research workflows.

North America was the largest genomic variant prioritization AI market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The geographic coverage of the market includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Hardware; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise Deployment; Cloud-Based Deployment; Hybrid Deployment

3) By Application: Rare Disease Diagnosis; Oncology and Cancer Genomics; Pharmacogenomics; Prenatal and Reproductive Health Testing; Population Genomics and Research; Infectious Disease Genomics

4) By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics; Research Institutes; Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Variant Annotation Software; Variant Filtering and Prioritization Software; Clinical Interpretation and Reporting Software; Genomic Data Visualization Software; Workflow Management and Pipeline Automation Software; Database Integration and Knowledgebase Software

2) By Hardware: High Performance Computing Servers; Graphics Processing Accelerators; Data Storage Systems; Network Infrastructure Equipment; Bioinformatics Workstations

3) By Services: Genomic Data Analysis Services; System Integration and Deployment Services; Cloud Migration and Infrastructure Management Services; Consulting and Training Services; Maintenance and Technical Support Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

