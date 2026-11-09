Global Thermal Interface Material (TIM) Dispensing System Market Report 2026 Capitalize On $1.67B By 2030 As ABB, FANUC, Nordson And Graco Accelerate EV And Chip Automation

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thermal Interface Material (TIM) Dispensing System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thermal Interface Material Dispensing System Market to Reach $1.67 Billion by 2030

The global thermal interface material (TIM) dispensing system market is experiencing rapid growth as electronics manufacturers prioritize precision, automation and effective thermal management. The market is projected to increase from $1.01 billion in 2025 to $1.12 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Historical growth has been supported by expanding consumer electronics production, rising use of thermal management materials in processors, advances in semiconductor packaging and the development of automated dispensing technologies.

Looking ahead, the thermal interface material dispensing system market is forecast to reach $1.67 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.5%. Growth is expected to be driven by increasing demand for thermal management in electric vehicle power electronics, continued semiconductor miniaturization, wider adoption of AI-enabled smart manufacturing and more stringent thermal requirements across aerospace and defense electronics. Precision automation in electronics assembly will also support market expansion as manufacturers seek consistent material application, higher production throughput and reduced waste.

Key thermal interface material dispensing system market trends include the adoption of automated precision dispensing in semiconductor packaging and the growing need for high-accuracy thermal management in electric vehicle electronics. Miniaturized electronic devices are increasing demand for micro-dispensing control systems capable of applying small, consistent volumes of thermal materials. Robotics-integrated material application and inline dispensing systems are also gaining traction in high-volume electronics manufacturing, where process reliability and repeatability are critical.

Increasing manufacturing automation remains a major market driver. Automated TIM dispensing systems support the accurate and efficient application of thermal materials during electronic component assembly, improving heat transfer and helping maintain product performance. They can also reduce application errors, improve consistency and accelerate production cycles. According to the International Federation of Robotics, the worldwide operational stock of industrial robots reached approximately 4.66 million in 2024, up from 4.28 million in 2023. This increase of about 9% highlights the continued expansion of industrial automation and its growing role in advanced manufacturing processes.

Product innovation is further shaping the market as suppliers develop materials and dispensing solutions for sensitive, high-power-density electronics. In October 2025, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA launched LOCTITE TCF 14001, a high-performance liquid thermal interface material designed to deliver low outgassing, reduced volatility and ultra-high thermal conductivity. Its dispensing-optimized rheology supports precise automated application through meter-mix dispensing systems, enabling reliable heat dissipation across uneven electronic interfaces while reducing contamination risks.

Strategic acquisitions are also strengthening precision dispensing capabilities. In June 2023, Nordson Corporation acquired ARAG Group for approximately €960 million ($1.12 billion). The transaction expanded Nordson's portfolio of fluid-handling components, control systems and smart dispensing technologies. These capabilities are increasingly relevant to automated thermal interface material application in electronics and industrial manufacturing environments.

Asia-Pacific dominated the thermal interface material dispensing system market in 2025 and is expected to remain the fastest-expanding region during the forecast period. Strong semiconductor production, consumer electronics manufacturing and electric vehicle investment are supporting regional demand. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Automated Dispensing Systems; Semi-Automated Dispensing Systems; Manual Dispensing Systems

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors; Online Sales; Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Electronics Assembly; Semiconductor Packaging; Electric Vehicle Battery And Power Electronics Manufacturing; Thermal Management Equipment; Aerospace And Defense Electronics; Telecom Hardware And Base Stations; Consumer Appliances

4) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturers; Automotive Manufacturers; Medical Device Manufacturers; Packaging And Assembly Firms; Specialized Industrial or Aerospace Makers

Subsegments:

1) By Automated Dispensing Systems: Robotic Dispensing Systems; Computer Numerical Control Gantry Dispensing Systems; Inline Production Dispensing Systems; Vision-Guided Dispensing Systems; Two-Component Automated Mixing And Dispensing Systems

2) By Semi-Automated Dispensing Systems: Benchtop Programmable Dispensing Systems; Pneumatic Semi-Automatic Dispensing Systems with Controllers; Syringe-Based Programmable Dispensing Systems; Cartridge-Based Semi-Automatic Dispensing Units

3) By Manual Dispensing Systems: Handheld Syringe Dispensing Systems; Manual Trigger Dispensing Guns; Gravity-Fed Dispensing Systems; Hand-Operated Cartridge Dispensing Tools; Manual Precision Applicator Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

