Large Language Model (LLM)-Powered Genomic Report Drafting Global Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 23.6% CAGR Through 2030 With Illumina, QIAGEN, Tempus AI And Sophia GENETICS

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Large Language Model (LLM)-Powered Genomic Report Drafting Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global large language model (LLM)-powered genomic report drafting market is experiencing exponential growth as healthcare organizations increasingly adopt artificial intelligence to improve genomic interpretation and clinical reporting. The market is projected to grow from $1.04 billion in 2025 to $1.28 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by the widespread adoption of next-generation sequencing, increasing demand for precision medicine, rapid growth in genomic data volumes, shortages of skilled genomic analysts, and the expansion of clinical genomics programs. LLM-powered genomic reporting platforms help address these pressures by automating report generation, organizing complex findings, and supporting consistent interpretation across clinical and research workflows.

The LLM-powered genomic report drafting market is forecast to reach $2.99 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 23.6%. Key growth drivers include greater integration of AI into clinical workflows, rising demand for personalized treatment strategies, increased investment in digital health infrastructure, expansion of cloud-based genomic platforms, and stronger regulatory emphasis on standardized genomic reporting.

Prominent market trends include the automation of genomic variant interpretation, adoption of standardized reporting templates, integration with clinical decision support systems, and expansion of multimodal genomic data summarization. Healthcare providers and technology developers are also placing greater emphasis on explainable AI, particularly as genomic reports increasingly influence diagnosis, treatment selection, and long-term patient management.

The growing focus on personalized medicine is expected to be a major catalyst for the LLM-powered genomic report drafting market. Greater availability of genetic testing allows clinicians to evaluate individual genetic profiles and identify more targeted treatment options. LLM-powered platforms can transform complex genetic and sequencing results into structured reports that highlight clinically significant variants, accelerate interpretation, and support personalized treatment planning.

Momentum in personalized medicine is reflected in recent regulatory activity. In February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized therapies for patients with rare diseases during 2023, compared with six approvals in 2022. This increase underscores the need for scalable genomic interpretation and reporting technologies capable of supporting expanding precision medicine programs.

Innovation in AI-assisted evidence synthesis is also shaping market development. In October 2025, Breakthrough Genomics introduced enhanced capabilities within its Virtual Geneticist platform at the American Society of Human Genetics 2025 Annual Meeting. The platform combines curated variant-paper associations with natural language processing and large language model technology to analyze genomic research and clinical evidence, prioritize actionable findings, and generate structured clinical reports.

Real-time literature updates, semantic analysis, and customizable report outputs can significantly reduce the time and manual effort required for genomic interpretation. These capabilities support applications across rare disease diagnosis, precision medicine, and research while enabling clinicians and researchers to access more timely and comprehensive genomic insights.

Strategic acquisitions are further strengthening the market's technology landscape. In May 2025, GeneDx acquired Fabric Genomics for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to expand GeneDx's genomic analysis capabilities by combining decentralized testing with centralized intelligence, supporting faster interpretation and broader precision medicine initiatives.

North America was the largest region in the LLM-powered genomic report drafting market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Content Type: Text; Images and Videos; Multimedia and Multimodal

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud Based Deployment; On Premises Deployment; Hybrid Deployment

4) By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

5) By End Users: Information Technology and Telecommunications; Media and Entertainment; Banking Financial Services and Insurance; Retail and Electronic Commerce; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Education; Government and Public Sector; Gaming and Interactive Platforms

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Content Moderation Platforms; Artificial Intelligence Engines; Natural Language Understanding Tools; Machine Learning Algorithms

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Support and Maintenance Services; Training and Education Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

