Solidultra Secures €3 Million To Address AI Data Centers' 800VDC Power Challenge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded in June 2026, the European company is developing modular Solid-State Transformers purpose-built for the emerging 800VDC architecture of AI data centers - single-stage grid-to-800VDC conversion, four times more compact, with power delivered in weeks rather than years - and first commercial deployments targeted for 2028

MASSY, France, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolidUltra, a new European technology company developing modular Solid-State Transformers (SSTs) for next-generation AI data centers, today announces it has secured €3 million in funding within three months of its incorporation in June, backed by its founding partner, French power-electronics group Watt & Well.

This funding will enable SolidUltra to accelerate the development and industrialization of its technology.

As AI computing moves toward megawatt-scale GPU racks, power delivery is becoming one of the critical infrastructure challenges facing data center operators. The industry is now preparing for a transition toward 800VDC power distribution, designed to provide the density and efficiency required by this new generation of computing infrastructure. SolidUltra has been created specifically to address this transition.

Rethinking the power architecture of AI data centers

Today's data center power chain typically relies on a low-frequency transformer followed by several conversion stages before electricity reaches the computing infrastructure. As power consumption and density of GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) increases, this architecture creates growing constraints in terms of energy losses, cooling, equipment footprint and time-to-power.

SolidUltra is developing a medium-voltage Solid-State Transformer designed to connect the electrical grid directly to 800VDC in a single conversion stage. The technology is targeting 98.5% efficiency and is designed to reduce power losses by a factor of three and equipment footprint by a factor of four compared with conventional architectures. SolidUltra is also targeting up to 10× lower carbon footprint associated with power-conversion infrastructure. Its modular, factory-built design is also intended to shorten time-to-power from years to weeks and to reduce total cost of ownership by around 30%.

Its fully modular architecture is designed to scale progressively from hundreds of kilowatts to 10 MW and beyond, enabling data center operators to adapt power capacity as computing requirements evolve. Field-replaceable power modules, swappable in under 15 minutes, are designed to deliver 99.999% availability.

SolidUltra's development roadmap is aligned with the industry's move toward 800VDC architectures, including the transition announced by NVIDIA for future generations of AI data centers.

€3 million secured within three months of SolidUltra's incorporationSolidUltra's incorporation

SolidUltra has secured €3 million within three months of its incorporation. The funding will support product development, engineering, industrialization and initial customer engagement ahead of the company's targeted commercial launch in 2028.

SolidUltra combines the focus and speed of a dedicated technology company with the engineering and industrial capabilities of its founding partner, Watt & Well, which already manufactures power electronics at gigawatt scale.

“AI is not only changing computing. It is fundamentally changing the electrical infrastructure required to power it,” said Raul Iglesias, CEO of SolidUltra.“With rack power moving toward the megawatt scale, the industry needs to rethink the way electricity is converted and distributed inside data centers. We created SolidUltra to address that transition with a solution designed from the outset for the 800VDC era, backed by Watt & Well's industrial base. Securing €3 million only three months after our creation gives us the means to move rapidly toward industrial deployment.”

SolidUltra has a clear ambition for 2032SolidUltra has a clear ambition for 2032

Following its targeted commercial launch in 2028, SolidUltra intends to scale production rapidly. By 2032, the company aims to deliver 10,000 Solid-State Transformer modular systems, representing approximately 1 GW of installed power.

Beyond the commercial opportunity, SolidUltra intends to address one of the central constraints facing the continued expansion of AI infrastructure: how to deliver significantly more electrical power without proportionally increasing energy losses, equipment footprint and infrastructure complexity.

By simplifying the conversion chain between the medium-voltage grid and AI computing infrastructure, SolidUltra aims to enable higher power density while reducing both electrical losses and the amount of physical infrastructure required to deliver power.

“Today, data center operators can wait years to get power to new AI capacity; we want to deliver it in weeks, with lower losses and a footprint four times smaller. Our ambition is to build a European industrial player capable of serving the market on a global scale” said Romain Beaume, CBO of SolidUltra.

About SolidUltraAbout SolidUltra

SolidUltra is a European technology company founded in June 2026 and dedicated to developing modular Solid-State Transformers for next-generation AI data centers. Its medium-voltage SST technology connects the electrical grid directly to 800VDC in a single conversion stage, delivering 98.5% efficiency while reducing footprint, losses and carbon impact. SolidUltra's modular architecture scales from 300 kW to 10 MW and beyond, with field-replaceable modules designed for rapid maintenance. Co-founded by Raul Iglesias, Romain Beaume, Alain Rouault and Watt & Well, SolidUltra combines startup agility with proven European engineering and industrial-scale power-electronics production expertise. Commercial launch targeted for 2028.

About Watt & Well

Founded in 2008, Watt & Well is a French company specializing in design and manufacturing of high-performance power electronic equipment for demanding applications. The company serves strategic markets including electric mobility, energy, space and defense.

Recognized for its technological excellence and innovation capabilities, the company supports major industry leaders as well as industrial startups in their most complex projects, from R&D through to series production. Its teams of engineers, experts in power conversion and embedded control, develop products that combine performance, reliability and energy efficiency.

With local manufacturing capabilities in both France and the United States, it combines engineering expertise with proximity to its customers and markets. This industrial footprint enables the company to support customers from development through production while building resilient and responsive supply chains.

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