Qlik Appoints Anna Sharkey As Chief People Officer

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Appointment effective November 23: Anna Sharkey will report to CEO Saugata Saha and join Qlik's Executive Leadership Team. Global people remit: Sharkey will lead Qlik's Culture & Talent organization, including talent development, recruiting, rewards and change management.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics and AI, today announced the appointment of Anna Sharkey as Chief People Officer, effective November 23, 2026. Sharkey will report to Saugata Saha, President and Chief Executive Officer, and join Qlik's Executive Leadership Team.

Sharkey will succeed Ruthann Wry, who is stepping down as Chief People Officer after 12 years at Qlik. Wry will remain with the company through the end of 2026 to support the transition.

Sharkey will lead Qlik's global Culture & Talent organization, overseeing human resources, talent development, rewards, recruiting and change management. Her focus will be on connecting Qlik's growth priorities with how the company hires, develops and leads its people.

“Qlik's growth depends on our people's ability to turn the opportunities in data and AI into results for customers,” said Saugata Saha, President and Chief Executive Officer of Qlik.“Anna understands how to connect business strategy with the skills and leadership needed to deliver it. She brings experience guiding organizations through change, with real attention to how people experience that change.”

Sharkey brings more than 25 years of HR and leadership experience. She previously served as Chief People Officer at Capstone Investment Advisors and held senior HR roles at Blackstone, S&P Global, Barclays and Citi. Her experience includes talent acquisition, succession planning, leadership and career development, and the people aspects of mergers and acquisitions. She has lived and worked across Europe, Africa and North America.

Sharkey holds a BSc in Social Science/Social Work from Lund University in Sweden and an MBA from the University of Wales, College of Cardiff in the United Kingdom.

“The most successful organizations are those that connect their people strategy and culture directly to the business outcomes,” said Sharkey.“I look forward to working with the team to continue to strengthen that connection, build leadership capabilities and foster a culture that enables both our people and Qlik to succeed.“

“Ruthann has built a strong Culture & Talent team and helped our people through a great deal of change,” Saha added.“We are grateful for her leadership, her care for our colleagues and her support during this transition.”