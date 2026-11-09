From Fax Machines To Floppy Disks: Fisher Space Pen Celebrates 60 Years Of The Pressurized Ink Cartridge That Outlasted Tech Giants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sixty years after solving an impossible engineering challenge, the third-generation family business proves true American craftsmanship is built to last.

Boulder City, NV, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Before email, mobile phones, and video games, there was Fisher Space Pen's sealed and pressurized ink cartridge – and it's still here. Fisher Space Pen Co., the iconic, family-owned pen manufacturer known for its innovative writing tools, is celebrating 60 years of the mechanical breakthrough that fundamentally redefined ballpoint pen technology.

While generations of tech trends, from floppy disks to pagers, have come and gone, the vision of founder and prolific inventor Paul C. Fisher continues to endure. Frustrated by traditional ballpoints that leaked, skipped, or dried out, Fisher set out to revolutionize the world's most ubiquitous writing instrument. In 1965, the solution famously came to him in a dream: a cartridge sealed and pressurized with nitrogen gas, utilizing a special thixotropic, semi-solid ink liquefied only by the rolling ballpoint. Fisher fully self-funded the $1 million development – an immense personal investment – and on November 15, 1966, introduced the patented design that still writes in zero gravity, underwater, upside down, and in extreme temperatures.

Now operating under third-generation family stewardship, this 60th anniversary is more than a milestone. It is a celebration of what happens when an independent entrepreneur refuses to compromise on quality. Six decades later, that founding commitment is why Fisher Space Pens have flown aboard every crewed NASA mission since Apollo 7, earning the lifelong trust of astronauts, engineers, and everyday writers worldwide.

"The real beauty of my grandfather's invention is the perfection behind it – it's the only pen built to write both in and out of this world, proudly made in the USA. Even as we've refined the design over the decades, it still carries the same bones from when it was first introduced,” said Matt Fisher, Vice President, Fisher Space Pen.“In a world rushing toward digital everything, there is irreplaceable value in the simple act of putting pen to paper. Like my grandfather, my father has an unrelenting drive to achieve his goals, and while those are mighty big shoes to fill, that same persistence is what fuels my commitment to our team, our craft, and the future of this company.”

In an era driven by rapid turnover and disposable gadgets, Fisher champions the enduring power of the handwritten word. While modern consumer tech often forces constant reboots, the design of the cartridge remains virtually unchanged since 1966. Still, it's present at the core of every Fisher Space Pen writing instrument to this day, demonstrating that true mechanical innovation never needs a software update.

For more on the innovation of the cartridge and the science behind it, visit

About Fisher Space Pen

Fisher Space Pen is an American-made icon, trusted by astronauts, adventurers, and everyday writers since 1948. Founded by Paul C. Fisher, the company invented the first pressurized pen that could write in zero gravity, underwater, upside down, and in extreme temperatures. Since Apollo 7, every crewed NASA mission has carried a Fisher Space Pen aboard. Today, the company remains family-owned and proudly manufactures and assembles their pens in Boulder City, Nevada. From the moon to your pocket, Fisher stands for innovation, craftsmanship, and the spirit of exploration. Because writing the next chapter of history deserves a pen built for it. Learn more about Fisher Space Pen.

Attachment

Anti-Gravity Space Pen Patent

CONTACT: Laura MacAdam laura.macadam@829llc.com