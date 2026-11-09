Real-World Evidence Solutions Market To Worth USD 12.44 Billion By 2031, At A CAGR Of 14.9% Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects the global real-world evidence (RWE) solutions market will grow from USD 6.22 billion in 2026 to USD 12.44 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the increasing reliance on real-world data to complement conventional clinical trial evidence, growing availability of electronic health records, claims databases, patient registries, and digital health platforms, and rising demand for evidence-based healthcare decisions. Advances in data interoperability, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics are further enabling healthcare and life sciences organizations to generate reliable evidence on treatment effectiveness, safety, patient outcomes, and healthcare costs.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2026: USD 6.22 billion

Market forecast, 2031: USD 12.44 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 14.9% (2026–2031)

Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific

Largest component segment: Services

Largest application segment: Drug development & approvals

Largest revenue model segment: Subscription

Largest deployment model segment: Cloud-based

Largest end-user segment: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Key players: IQVIA (US), Merative (US), Optum Inc. (US), Syneos Health (US), ICON plc (Ireland), and Parexel International Corporation (US)

Why This Market Matters

Healthcare and life sciences organizations are increasingly relying on real-world evidence to complement traditional clinical trials and support regulatory, reimbursement, and treatment decisions. The growing availability of electronic health records, insurance claims, patient registries, pharmacy data, and digital health information is creating opportunities to generate evidence from routine clinical practice. Regulatory agencies are also providing clearer frameworks for the use of RWE in drug and medical device decision-making. Additionally, pharmaceutical companies are adopting RWE solutions to reduce drug development costs, support external control arms, improve patient identification, and accelerate clinical development. Increasing demand from payers and health technology assessment bodies for evidence on comparative effectiveness and treatment value is further supporting market growth.

Market Overview

The real-world evidence solutions market is witnessing significant growth as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, healthcare providers, and regulatory organizations increasingly adopt data-driven evidence-generation approaches. RWE solutions integrate information from electronic health records, claims databases, patient registries, and other real-world data sources to evaluate treatment effectiveness, safety, healthcare utilization, and patient outcomes. The market ecosystem includes specialized service providers, data analytics companies, technology platforms, and healthcare organizations supporting observational studies, epidemiology, health economics and outcomes research, and regulatory evidence generation. Increasing adoption of AI, machine learning, cloud-based platforms, and advanced analytics is further improving the integration and interpretation of complex healthcare datasets.

Analyst Perspective

The RWE solutions industry is transitioning from fragmented, retrospective evidence generation toward integrated, AI-enabled, and increasingly regulatory-accepted evidence ecosystems. Growing integration of electronic health records, claims databases, registries, and patient-generated data is improving the depth and timeliness of real-world evidence. Advances in AI and machine learning are enabling faster extraction, analysis, and interpretation of complex healthcare information. Additionally, increasing regulatory acceptance of RWE is creating opportunities for more efficient clinical development, regulatory submissions, evidence-based coverage decisions, and improved patient outcomes. Companies combining comprehensive real-world data assets with advanced analytics and specialized evidence-generation services are expected to strengthen their competitive positions during the forecast period.

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Segment Analysis

By component, the services segment accounted for the largest share of the RWE solutions market, driven by growing demand for specialized expertise in RWE study design, data management, epidemiology, biostatistics, health economics and outcomes research, regulatory support, and evidence generation. As RWE studies increasingly involve complex datasets and require alignment with regulatory and payer requirements, pharmaceutical and medical technology companies rely on specialized service providers to manage end-to-end evidence-generation processes. For instance, ICON supported a pharmaceutical company developing a treatment for a rare molecular subtype of a solid tumor, where conducting a conventional post-approval clinical trial was difficult due to the limited patient population. The company proposed using a clinico-genomic real-world database to generate evidence instead of initiating a new trial.

By application, the drug development and approvals segment held the largest share of the RWE solutions market, supported by increasing use of real-world data to complement clinical trial evidence. RWE supports pharmaceutical companies in patient identification, clinical trial design, external control arms, treatment effectiveness and safety assessment, label expansion, and regulatory submissions. Increasing regulatory acceptance is further strengthening its role throughout the drug development lifecycle. In April 2025, the FDA expanded Isturisa (osilodrostat) to treat adults with Cushing's syndrome regardless of the underlying cause. Real-world evidence from the LINC7 retrospective cohort study in France provided confirmatory evidence for the regulatory decision, demonstrating the role of RWE in supporting label expansions.

By revenue model, the subscription segment accounted for the largest share of the RWE solutions market, as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare organizations increasingly require continuous access to real-world data, analytics platforms, patient-level datasets, and evidence-generation tools. Subscription-based models provide recurring access to updated datasets and analytical capabilities, allowing organizations to conduct multiple RWE studies without purchasing individual datasets or projects. Companies such as TriNetX provide platform-based access to de-identified healthcare data and analytics, supporting patient population analysis, clinical trial planning, treatment-pattern studies, and outcomes research.

By deployment model, the cloud-based segment held the largest share of the RWE solutions market, driven by the growing need to store, integrate, and analyze large volumes of real-world data from electronic health records, claims databases, registries, wearables, and other healthcare sources. Cloud platforms provide scalable infrastructure, centralized data access, and advanced analytics capabilities, enabling pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations to conduct RWE studies more efficiently across larger patient populations. IQVIA provides cloud-enabled access to large-scale real-world data through its Analytics Research Accelerator, allowing users to discover, access, integrate, and analyze healthcare datasets through cloud environments such as Snowflake and AWS S3.

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the RWE solutions market, driven by extensive use of real-world data across the drug development lifecycle. RWE is increasingly used for clinical development, patient population identification, external control arms, safety and effectiveness assessment, regulatory submissions, label expansion, and post-market studies. Growing regulatory acceptance is further encouraging adoption among drug developers. FDA data show that RWE-containing protocols submitted to CDER increased from 10 in FY2023 to 31 in FY2025, highlighting the expanding role of RWE in drug development.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the RWE solutions market during the forecast period. Growth is supported by expanding healthcare data infrastructure, increasing clinical research activity, and growing acceptance of real-world evidence in regulatory and reimbursement decisions. China is emerging as a key contributor, with its National Healthcare Security Administration issuing six RWE-specific guidelines by 2026, while evidence generated through the Boao pilot zone has supported 13 product approvals. Additionally, Asia Pacific accounts for approximately 50% of global oncology RWE publications, with annual output increasing by 53%, from 328 studies to 502 studies between 2020 and 2022. These developments are increasing demand for real-world data platforms, data harmonization, advanced analytics, and specialized RWE services across the region.

Key Industry Trends



Increasing integration of electronic health records, claims databases, and patient registries

Growing adoption of AI and machine learning for real-world data analysis

Rising regulatory acceptance of real-world evidence in drug and medical device development

Expansion of cloud-based platforms and subscription-based RWE solutions Increasing use of real-world evidence for external control arms, regulatory submissions, and label expansions

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the real-world evidence solutions market is led by established global companies, including IQVIA (US), Merative (US), Optum Inc. (US), Syneos Health (US), ICON plc (Ireland), Parexel International Corporation (US), Flatiron Health (US), Oracle (US), Fortrea (US), Elevance Health (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Trinity Partners, LLC (US), Medidata (US), Cognizant (US), Cegedim Health Data (France), Verantos (US), Medpace (US), TriNetX, LLC (US), and Datavant (US). These companies focus on real-world data access, advanced analytics, RWE study design, observational research, clinical data management, regulatory evidence generation, and health economics and outcomes research.

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