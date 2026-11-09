Isomerra Launches Free California Climate Disclosure Assessment Ahead Of First SB 253 Reporting Deadline

isomerra California Climate Disclosure

New online assessment helps businesses identify potential reporting obligations, leverage existing sustainability evidence, and prioritize readiness for 2027.

- Scott Fletcher, President of isomerra U.S. OperationsCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With California's first mandatory corporate greenhouse gas reporting deadline arriving tomorrow, businesses are confronting a new challenge: moving beyond initial disclosures to establish reliable, reusable evidence for increasingly complex reporting requirements.Today, isomerra announced the launch of its free California Climate Disclosure Readiness Assessment, an online tool that helps organizations evaluate potential regulatory exposure, identify existing sustainability information that may be reusable, and develop a practical plan for future reporting.November 10 marks the first reporting deadline under California Senate Bill 253 (SB 253), covering Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions for qualifying businesses, subject to applicable first-year reporting provisions. Scope 3 reporting is scheduled to begin in 2027, extending disclosure requirements to emissions across corporate value chains. The California Air Resources Board continues to develop detailed requirements for subsequent reporting cycles.For businesses navigating these requirements, the challenge extends beyond submitting information on time. It includes managing the cost, quality, accountability, and supporting evidence behind increasingly demanding disclosures.From reporting deadlines to lasting readiness"November 10 represents an important milestone, but it is not the finish line. Across the U.K., Europe, and now the United States, businesses are facing growing demands for reliable, verifiable sustainability information," said James Parkes, Co-Founder and CEO of isomerra."Many organizations have already invested significantly in reporting, but the underlying data and evidence often remain fragmented. The opportunity is to build on those investments rather than start again. Our assessment helps businesses understand what they can reuse, where the gaps remain, and how to build a stronger foundation for future reporting."Unlike a conventional compliance checklist, the free assessment provides a personalized, two-page decision brief designed for finance, sustainability, legal, and executive leadership teams.The decision brief helps participants:.Identify potential regulatory exposure and questions requiring confirmation..Recognize existing disclosures and emissions information that may be reusable..Prioritize three practical actions to improve reporting readiness..Identify supporting documentation and evidence to gather..Determine appropriate internal owners and stakeholders.The objective is to help organizations make informed decisions, focus resources on important gaps, and reduce unnecessary duplication of existing reporting work.For finance and executive teams, this extends beyond regulatory compliance to controlling the cost, quality, and reliability of the information supporting corporate disclosures.California's requirements extend beyond its bordersCalifornia's climate disclosure requirements also have implications for international businesses with U.S. operations.U.S.-based entities within multinational corporate groups may fall within the scope of SB 253, depending on their California business activities, revenue, and applicable regulatory definitions."For companies doing business in California, the November 10 deadline is only the beginning. With Scope 3 reporting scheduled to begin in 2027, businesses need to look beyond their initial submissions and determine whether their data, documentation, and internal processes can support increasingly complex requirements," said Scott Fletcher, President of isomerra U.S. Operations."Our free assessment gives U.S. businesses, including the American operations of international companies, a practical starting point. It helps leadership teams understand their potential exposure, identify existing evidence they can leverage, and prioritize the actions that will put them in a stronger position for the next reporting cycle."Bringing financial-grade discipline to non-financial reportingThe assessment reflects isomerra's broader approach: applying financial-grade discipline to sustainability and other non-financial information.As reporting requirements evolve, organizations need greater confidence in where information originated, how it was calculated, who is accountable for it, and which records support reported claims.isomerra's AI-powered evidence management approach helps organizations connect non-financial data to source records, methodologies, ownership, and review processes, making information easier to trace, verify, and reuse.This foundation can help businesses reduce repeated data collection, strengthen internal accountability, and prepare more effectively for future reporting and assurance requirements.Free assessment and initial consultationThe California Climate Disclosure Readiness Assessment is available free of charge at:Participants can use their personalized decision brief independently or request a free initial consultation with isomerra to discuss their findings and potential next steps.About isomerraisomerra provides AI-powered evidence management for sustainability and other non-financial data, helping organizations connect reported information to supporting records, calculations, ownership, and reviews.With operations in Europe and the United States, isomerra helps enterprises bring financial-grade discipline to non-financial reporting, improve evidence traceability, and strengthen confidence in their disclosures.The assessment provides preliminary decision support and does not constitute legal advice, a determination of regulatory applicability, compliance certification, or a regulatory filing.Media Contact...

Scott Fletcher

isomerra

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isomerra Launches Free California Climate Disclosure Assessment Ahead of First SB 253 Reporting Deadline News Provided By isomerra November 09, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Environment, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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