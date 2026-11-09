Rotoedge Pro Shows Rotomolders How AI Keeps Production Moving At Rotoplas 2026

RotoEdge Pro can be utilized anywhere in a Rotomolding Plant operation.

RotoEdge Pro helps Rotomolders increase margins, track customer projects and reduce scrap.

Sample RotoEdge Pro-AI Query: Can you reschedule the 330 Machine to finish this specific customer order? Yes. Here's the new schedule.

Booth demonstrations and keynote presentation show how AI helps schedule machines and crews, respond to callouts & changes, & adjust manufacturing in real time.

- Jonathan Smalley, RotoEdge Pro CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RotoEdge, developer of RotoEdge Pro real-time production management software for rotational molders, will demonstrate how AI-based recommendations help supervisors adjust labor, machines and schedules, and make faster production decisions to keep production moving and protect margin at Rotoplas 2026, Nov. 17–19 in New Orleans.

At RotoEdge Pro Booth #318, attendees will see how RotoEdge Pro uses real-time labor, machine, mold, material, inventory and order data to recommend production adjustments when callouts, limited shift capacity, rush orders and other plant changes disrupt the schedule. Supervisors can quickly evaluate where available labor and machine capacity will generate the greatest production and margin impact.

RotoEdge CEO Jonathan Smalley will also present“How AI Is Changing Manufacturing from the Ground Up” in Room 263, Wednesday. Nov. 18, at 11: 15 a.m. and Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10:15 a.m. Smalley will share results from a live production study that tested and measured AI recommendations under actual plant conditions, including what happened when supervisors followed the recommendations and when they chose a different course. The presentation will show how AI guidance can help supervisors:

.Respond faster to worker callouts and changing shift capacity.

.Match available labor to the machines and production priorities that create the most value.

.Adjust schedules as plant conditions change.

.Compare AI forecasts with actual production results.

.Keep priority orders moving while protecting output, delivery and margin.

“Supervisors deal with callouts, changing schedules and limited capacity every day. RotoEdge Pro AI gives them immediate recommendations on where to put available labor, which machines to run and what production should take priority,” said Jonathan Smalley, RotoEdge CEO.“AI tells you when to run the smart stuff when you don't have the crew to run everything. The goal is simple: keep the right work moving and protect production and margin.”

RotoEdge Pro-AI helps rotomolders use simple queries to quickly analyze real-time and historical data from daily operations, and get instant answers that will help them increase efficiency. RotoEdge Pro-AI finds tendencies that help managers identify trends, maximize productivity, reduce costs, increase revenue, and respond more quickly to the changing business environment.

RotoEdge Pro-AI was created to help plant operators quickly get actionable answers and automatically schedule production based on insight from the real-time data and operations such as: labor availability and efficiency, aggregated scrap count, customer order status, WIP, and plantwide productivity.

“Rotational molding plant operators want insights that help them make fast changes that increase productivity and revenue. RotoEdge Pro-AI's capabilities already are helping deliver the recommendations that plantwide managers need to compete better and schedule work more efficiently with higher margin,” added Smalley.

About Rotoplas

Rotoplas is the world's largest exposition for the rotational molding industry, offering the latest in advanced technology, products, services, and innovative parts. Presented by the Association of Rotational Molders (ARM), the triennial event serves as the premier global gathering for manufacturers, designers, engineers, and researchers to explore new equipment, materials, and automation advancements. For more information about Rotoplas 2026 or to register to attend, please visit or call the ARM headquarters at +1 (630) 942-6589.

About RotoEdge Pro

RotoEdge Pro is the first and only rotational molding-specific production management and scheduling software application that solves complex real-time manufacturing challenges. The RotoEdge Pro Software solves the problems of paper-based industrial manufacturing scheduling, order tracking, change orders and updates. With RotoEdge Pro, operations managers can track machine productivity, available capacity, non-conforming or scrap product, trends and order status, as well as employee performance – all in real-time.

The company is based in Vancouver, Washington, with product dealers around the world. RotoEdge was developed by SmaK Plastics, a trusted, family-owned full-service commercial and custom rotational molding manufacturing company.

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RotoEdge Pro Helps Your Manuracturing Facility's Supervisors and Operators Adjust Immeidately to Schedule Changes and Worker Availability.

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RotoEdge Pro Shows Rotomolders How AI Keeps Production Moving at Rotoplas 2026 News Provided By SmaK Plastics November 09, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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