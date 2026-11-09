Ernest P. Fronzuto To Speak On Expert Deposition Preparation At NJAJ's November 18 Seminar

NJAJ's Meadowlands Seminar 2026 takes place November 18–20 at the World of Blue Hotel in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

- Ernest P. Fronzuto, Founder and Managing Partner, Fronzuto Law GroupWOODLAND PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ernest P. Fronzuto, Esq., founder and managing partner of Fronzuto Law Group, will speak at the New Jersey Association for Justice's Expert Witnesses seminar on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. His presentation,“Preparing an Expert for Deposition,” is scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m.The session will focus on preparing expert witnesses for deposition, when attorneys question witnesses under oath before trial. Expert depositions provide an opportunity to examine a witness's opinions and the evidence and reasoning supporting them.“Preparing an expert for deposition requires careful attention to the record and the foundation for the expert's opinions,” Fronzuto said.“The goal is to help the witness communicate those opinions clearly and accurately. I look forward to sharing perspectives from my practice with fellow attorneys.”Fronzuto is certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a civil trial attorney. He founded Fronzuto Law Group in 2006 and concentrates his practice on representing plaintiffs in medical malpractice, birth injury and pediatric malpractice matters. He frequently lectures on medical malpractice law.The NJAJ event page has program and registration information.About Fronzuto Law GroupFounded in 2006 and based in Woodland Park, Fronzuto Law Group serves clients throughout New Jersey. The firm's practice is limited to the handling of medical malpractice, birth injury, and pediatric malpractice matters. Its founder and managing partner, Ernest P. Fronzuto, is certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a civil trial attorney. The firm offers free consultations.Learn more at FronzutoLaw.

Samantha Kessler

Esquire Digital

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Ernest P. Fronzuto to Speak on Expert Deposition Preparation at NJAJ's November 18 Seminar News Provided By Esquire Digital November 09, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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