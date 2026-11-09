Encompass And Scottish Financial Enterprise Help KYC Professionals Build AI Agents At Agent Build Day

Encompass AI Agent Build Day

Encompass AI Agent Build Day

Encompass AI Agent Build Day

Opportunity for KYC banking professionals to build AI agents to improve their daily workflows.

- Terry DawsonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Encompass Corporation, the corporate digital identity (CDI) company behind the EC360 platform, has hosted an Agent Building Day in partnership with Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE). The event brought together know your customer (KYC), operations and financial crime compliance professionals to build working AI agents for day-to-day tasks.Much of a KYC analyst's day goes on work that adds little value: researching a company across registries and websites, re-keying the same details into more than one system, waiting days for an answer to a simple request, and judging which alerts and reviews deserve attention first. New starters face the steepest climb, because much of the know-how sits with experienced colleagues rather than in documented processes.AI agents that can look up live company data are now practical. As AI changes how work gets done, everyone, from new joiners to experienced analysts, needs the chance to improve. The Agent Building Day was designed to deliver that, on the basis that the people who do KYC work every day are best placed to say where an agent would save time or improve a decision. No technical skills were required: if participants could describe a process, they could build an agent.Participants from six organizations joined an opening icebreaker session where individuals interviewed each other about a slow, repetitive task they do often. Each team chose one problem and planned its agent on a build card.Ideas were grouped under two themes. Efficiency prompts focused on the same result in less time: replacing manual research with on-demand access to sources, removing re-keying and duplicate record-keeping, speeding up simple requests that sit in a queue for days, and chasing cases that have stalled. Efficacy prompts focused on a better result: applying risk ratings consistently, monitoring changes so analysts know where to focus, building complete company and ownership profiles from multiple checks, and giving new starters the guidance they would otherwise get from a senior colleague.Teams built their agents, supported by Encompass facilitators and technical support. Each agent could request live company data and documents, such as registry records and ownership details, from EC360 through the EC360 model context protocol (MCP ) connector, (an open standard for connecting AI agents to data sources). No client or bank data was used at any point.Three prizes were awarded: Time Back, for the largest, realistic time saving; Better Call, for the agent that did most to improve the quality of a decision, or how well it can be justified to a reviewer or regulator; and Would Use It Monday, voted for by everyone in the room for the agent they would most want to use in their own job the following week. The day closed with demos, giving everyone the chance to see each build up close and talk to the other teams.Participants left having built and presented a working agent, with practical experience of what agents can and cannot do. Organizations gained a set of agent ideas chosen by its own staff and tested in practice, each backed by a build card that states the problem, the expected time saving or quality improvement, and where a person stays in control.Sandy Begbie CBE, CEO of Scottish Financial Enterprise said:“Scotland's financial services sector has always thrived by combining world-class talent with a willingness to embrace change. The Encompass Agent Build Day turned that ambition into action. By bringing industry partners together to build, test and learn, we are helping our workforce develop the confidence and practical skills needed to lead the next chapter of financial services."The event builds on Encompass's Innovator series, including a program of AI-powered KYC roundtables in New York and London, which brought senior practitioners together to discuss the practical deployment of AI in KYC operations.Terry Dawson, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Encompass Corporation, said: "The people closest to KYC and financial crime work are often the ones who see the best opportunities to improve it. The Agent Build Day gave them the chance to act on those ideas and build something real in a single afternoon. The energy in the room, and the quality of the agents the teams produced, showed how much talent and insight this generation brings. We're grateful to Scottish Financial Enterprise for partnering with us to make it happen."________________________________________About EncompassEC360 enables fast, accurate identity validation and verification of corporate customers, and a gold standard approach to KYC. Our award-winning corporate digital identity (CDI) platform incorporates real-time data and documents from authoritative global public data sources and private customer information, to create and maintain digital risk profiles.By delivering structured KYC data and CDI profiles directly into core banking applications, Encompass powers successful AI initiatives, ensuring insights are accurate and actionable. Utilizing the expertise of a global transformation team of KYC and banking industry experts, as well as strategic data, technology and consulting partnerships, enables seamless integration of EC360 into existing workflows and systems.With Encompass the world's leading banks improve client experience and increase business opportunities through consistent regulatory compliance and risk mitigation.About Scottish Financial EnterpriseScottish Financial Enterprise (SFE) are the representative body for Scotland's financial services industry. On behalf of our members, we advocate for a stronger, more inclusive and sustainable financial and related professional services industry that can play its part in solving the big challenges of our time, both locally and globally.

Clare Puplett

ENCOMPASS CORPORATION

+44 7710 542425

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Encompass and Scottish Financial Enterprise Help KYC Professionals Build AI Agents at Agent Build Day News Provided By ENCOMPASS CORPORATION November 09, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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