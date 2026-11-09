Lawnpop Completes Custom Putting Green For Masters Champion Sergio Garcia At His Austin Home

Sergio Garcia's Austin, Texas professional putting and chipping green.

From left: Angie Shepard, president of LawnPop; Masters champion Sergio Garcia; and Tanner Shepard. Angie and Tanner are LawnPop's co-founders and co-owners, pictured on Garcia's custom LawnPop putting green in Austin, Texas. Provided by LawnPop.

Sergio Garcia practices from a white artificial turf bunker on his custom LawnPop green in Austin, Texas. Provided by LawnPop.

Custom project features a contoured luxury golf green, sculpted white turf bunkers, and chipping areas.

- Masters Champion Sergio Garcia

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- çLawnPop, an Austin-based artificial turf and custom putting green company founded in 2010, has completed a backyard putting green for Masters champion Sergio Garcia at his Austin residence.

The project features an organic, free-flowing layout with undulating contours designed to integrate with the property's terrain and existing landscape. Artificial bentgrass putting surfaces, strategically placed white artificial turf bunkers, and landscaping to create a distinctive setting for practice and family enjoyment.

“We were thrilled to partner with Sergio on this project,” said Tanner Shepard, co-founder of LawnPop.“His vision for a high-performance backyard practice facility that feels like an extension of a championship course aligned perfectly with our expertise in custom design and premium installations. From initial topography analysis to the final details, every element was tailored to create an inspiring space for one of golf's all-time greats.”

The installation brings together LawnPop's custom design and installation work, from site measurement and client visualizations to shaping contours, positioning bunkers and finishing landscape details. The completed green provides Garcia with a dedicated space for short-game practice at home.

"We could not be more pleased with our custom golf green by LawnPop. It's wonderfully designed, with attention to detail in the contours, bunkers, craftsmanship, and seamless integration into our landscape. We always appreciate working with local companies. Tanner and his team did an outstanding job." - Masters Champion Sergio Garcia

The project reflects LawnPop's approach to residential golf spaces: designs tailored to each property, with putting surfaces, fringe and bunker features integrated into the surrounding landscape. LawnPop serves homeowners across Austin and Central Texas seeking custom backyard putting greens and low-maintenance artificial turf installations.

About LawnPop

Founded in 2010, LawnPop provides artificial turf lawns and luxury home golf greens in Austin and Texas. LawnPop combines client-focused design, photorealistic visualizations and installation services to create outdoor spaces for practice, play and entertaining. For more information, visit LawnPop Putting Greens or follow LawnPop on Instagram.

Media Contact

Tanner Shepard

LawnPop

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512-298-0933

Austin, Texas

Tanner L Shepard

LawnPop

+1 512-971-1717

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Sergio Garcia and his LawnPop Putting Green

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LawnPop Completes Custom Putting Green for Masters Champion Sergio Garcia at His Austin Home News Provided By LawnPop November 09, 2026, 14:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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