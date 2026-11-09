Last Crumb Ships Its Three Day Cookie Nationwide With Goldbelly

The New York luxury cookie brand lands on Goldbelly just in time for holiday and corporate gifting season

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Last Crumb, the luxury cookie brand known for bold flavors and obsessive craftsmanship, now ships nationwide on Goldbelly, the marketplace for America's most legendary foods.Every cookie that is ordered through Goldbelly gets the same treatment as the cookies on the counter. Every Last Crumb cookie takes three days to make. On day one, the Head Baker caramelizes his secret butter well past brown, a full day before it meets the dough. On day two, the dough rests while the flavor builds. On day three, the team bakes the cookies by hand in Brooklyn and boxes them for the trip to your door. No shortcuts and no preservatives, ever, which is exactly why it works. The team bakes and ships everything the same day, with no preservatives, ever."The Head Baker doesn't talk, so I'll do it for him," said Casey Terrell, CEO of Last Crumb. "We'd rather make one great cookie than a dozen forgettable ones, and Goldbelly is where people go for the best food in the country. Whether you're sending one box to your sister or a hundred to your client list, it should arrive looking like you planned it weeks ago."The Goldbelly storefront carries Last Crumb's signature lineup, including:The Core Collection: The flavors that built the brand, including The O.G., The Floor Is Lava (molten center), Everything But The Candles (birthday cake), Netflix and Crunch (Cinnamon Toast Crunch), and Donkey Kong (banana cream pie).All In On The Chip: For the purist who wants chocolate chip and nothing else, done the Last Crumb way.Build Your Own: Mix and match a box of favorites for the person who knows exactly what they want.The 2026 Holiday Collection aka The Naughty List: Seasonal flavors led by Bah Crumbug and Ghost of Chocolate Past, the two Scrooge approved cookies created with Paramount Pictures' Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.The launch also makes Last Crumb an easy call for gifting season. Through Goldbelly, buyers can send one box to multiple recipients, choose delivery dates for each and add a personal gift message. A box of Last Crumb is the client gift people actually open in front of their coworkers.Shop Last Crumb on Goldbelly at . New Yorkers can still find Last Crumb at its Williamsburg flagship at 144 N 8th Street and its holiday markets at Bryant Park, Union Square and Columbus Circle. To learn more, visit lastcrumb.About Last CrumbLast Crumb creates indulgent, ingredient-forward cookies crafted with obsessive attention to quality and ingredient selection. Led by an in-house Head Baker who refuses to cut corners, every Last Crumb flavor launches with its own unique recipe, custom compound butter, and dedicated bake temperature. The brand uses no preservatives, ever. Last Crumb delivers cookies that celebrate comfort, nostalgia, and pure indulgence through bold, creative flavors and elite-level craftsmanship.

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

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Last Crumb Ships Its Three Day Cookie Nationwide With Goldbelly News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 09, 2026, 14:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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