Australian Government Supports Global Advanced Metals Through EFA

Global Advanced Metals at EXIM event, Department of State

BOYERTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In October 2026 the Australian government under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese conditionally approved a US$41.4M loan to Global Advanced Metals (GAM) as part of Export Finance Australia (EFA). The support for GAM's Australian tantalum and niobium operations in Greenbushes Western Australia (WA) is part of the United States-Australia Framework for Securing of Supply in the Mining and Processing of Critical Minerals and Rare Earths.

GAM CEO, Andrew O'Donovan commented:“We are very grateful to EFA for this approval. This, together with the already approved US Government agency support, will enhance our critical mineral capabilities in Pennsylvania USA and our operations in Western Australia. The tantalum and niobium products we produce in Australia and further process in the US are essential for use in electronics, aerospace, defense, medical and other critical applications. This approval for Global Advanced Metals is a great example of Australian and US government strategic critical mineral policy at work.”

About GAM

GAM is a leading conflict-free tantalum, niobium, and tin products processor. GAM sources tantalum and niobium bearing ores from Western Australia (WA) for downstream processing at its processing plants in WA, the USA and Japan. GAM produces highly engineered conflict-free powders and metallurgical products at its Pennsylvania, USA and Aizu, Japan plants for a range of industries including electronics, aerospace & defense, energy, and medical. GAM also produces tin ingot at its site in Greenbushes, WA.

Kurt Habecker

Global Advanced Metals USA Inc

+1 610-369-8220

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Australian Government Supports Global Advanced Metals Through EFA News Provided By Global Advanced Metals November 09, 2026, 14:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.