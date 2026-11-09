Moduslink Nashville Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Internationally recognized certification establishes global 3PL's commitment to information security and protecting customer data.

SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ModusLink Corporation is pleased to announce that its Nashville Solution Center in Smyrna, Tennessee, has successfully achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).ISO 27001 is one of the world's leading standards for information security management, establishing a comprehensive framework for identifying, assessing, and managing risks to sensitive information. The standard encompasses a broad range of information security controls, including access management, cybersecurity, risk assessment, incident response, business continuity, and the protection of confidential business and customer information.The certification was awarded following a rigorous independent assessment of the Nashville Solution Center's information security management system by Perry Johnson Registrars (PJR), an accredited third-party certification body. The audit evaluated the site's policies, procedures, and operational controls to verify their conformity with ISO 27001 requirements and their effectiveness in managing information security risks.“Achieving ISO 27001 certification is an important milestone for our Nashville operations and reflects our continued commitment to protecting the information entrusted to us by our customers,” said Fawaz Khalil, CEO of ModusLink.“As global supply chains become increasingly interconnected and digitally driven, maintaining robust information security practices is essential. This certification demonstrates our dedication to operational excellence, risk management, and delivering secure, reliable supply chain solutions to our customers.”The achievement further strengthens ModusLink's commitment to maintaining internationally recognized standards across its global operations. Through regular independent assessments, robust management systems, and a culture of continuous improvement, the company continues to prioritize information security, regulatory compliance, and customer confidence throughout its supply chain operations.For more information about ModusLink, please contact:Calvin Tanck, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing –...About ModusLink CorporationModusLink Corporation, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings L.P., serves the supply chain management markets.ModusLink is an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce provider, serving clients in markets such as consumer electronics, communications, computing, software and retail. ModusLink designs and executes critical elements in its clients' global supply chains to improve speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. These benefits are delivered through a combination of industry expertise, innovative service solutions, integrated operations, proven business processes, an expansive global footprint, and world-class technology. ModusLink also produces and licenses an entitlement management solution powered by its enterprise-class Poeticsoftware, which offers a complete solution for activation, provisioning, entitlement subscription, and data collection from physical goods (connected products) and digital products. ModusLink has an integrated network of strategically located facilities in various countries, including numerous sites throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

Calvin E Tanck

ModusLink Corporation

+ +1 786-239-9879

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ModusLink Nashville Achieves ISO 27001 Certification News Provided By ModusLink Corporation November 09, 2026, 14:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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