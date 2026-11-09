50 Pc Concession In Regularisation Fees For Unauthorised Houses On BDA Land: Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday announced a 50 per cent reduction in regularisation fees for unauthorised buildings constructed on land acquired by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) before July 10, 2008, providing relief to nearly one lakh property owners.

He said the government had already issued a notification for regularising such buildings and decided to offer a 50 per cent concession on the fees fixed by the previous government.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a review meeting on BDA projects at the authority's office in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said several new development initiatives had been planned to mark the BDA's 50th anniversary, including the provision of land guarantees to property owners without proper ownership documents.

"The facility has already been introduced through an amendment to Section 38(D) of the Act. Applications can be submitted before December 17, 2026. Those eligible must apply within the stipulated period and make use of the opportunity. If the facility is not availed of within the two years, the buildings constructed on BDA land will be cleared," he said.

He said the previous government had introduced the provision to provide property rights to nearly one lakh owners who had constructed houses before 2008 and had fixed the regularisation rates in 2021. However, as the fees were high, only around 600 people had submitted applications.

"Considering the response, we have reduced the fees by 50 per cent and provided another opportunity. The government has introduced this facility to ensure clean administration through Clean BDA and provide transparent governance to Bengaluru residents," he said.

Explaining the revised fee structure, Shivakumar said that, excluding corner sites, properties measuring up to 20x30 feet would be charged five per cent of the prevailing guidance value. For sites measuring above 20x30 feet and up to 30x40 feet, the fee would be 12.5 per cent; above 30x40 feet and up to 40x60 feet, 20 per cent; and above 40x60 feet and up to 50x80 feet, 25 per cent of the guidance value.

He said the revised rates were 50 per cent lower than those fixed by the previous government and urged eligible property owners to submit applications along with the required documents within the stipulated deadline.

The Chief Minister said the BDA had initiated the process of allotting 30x40 feet sites for every acre of land voluntarily surrendered without litigation by landowners in areas including Kempegowda Layout and other locations.

"The process of providing sites as a special incentive has been pending since 2014. Applications have to be submitted under the provisions of the 1989 Act, following which the price will be determined. As a mark of gratitude to farmers who have given their land, we have established a Wall of Gratitude. This is the first such initiative in the history of the country," he said.

He also said that allotment of sites to farmers who had surrendered land for the Shivaram Karanth Layout had been completed transparently in a single day, which was a first in the history of the BDA.

Shivakumar said the BDA had decided to allot marginal land available behind or adjacent to sites already allotted by the authority.

Beneficiaries interested in acquiring such marginal land can submit applications before December 17, 2026. The law permits allotment of such additional land measuring up to 600 square feet, and eligible site owners can avail themselves of the facility, he said.

To facilitate property owners whose lease periods have expired, the BDA will organise a Clean Sale Deed Mela to register absolute sale deeds.

Shivakumar said BDA sites are generally allotted with a lease period of 10 years. After the completion of the lease period, beneficiaries are required to submit the necessary documents and obtain an absolute sale deed for their properties.

However, due to various reasons, nearly 20,000 allottees have not obtained absolute sale deeds despite the expiry of their lease periods.

"To facilitate these allottees, we are organising a Clean Sale Deed Mela. Applications along with the necessary property documents can be submitted before December 17, 2026. The BDA will take steps to register the absolute sale deeds within 60 days of receiving the applications, subject to the applicable rules," he said.

Marking the authority's 50th anniversary, the government has also drawn up plans to construct a well-equipped, multi-purpose BDA building spread across one lakh square feet, Shivakumar added.