Hyderabad: Thousands Of Devotees Flock To Temple Abutting Charminar

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 9 (IANS) Thousands of devotees thronged Bhagyalakshmi Temple abutting historic Charminar for Diwali prayers and distribution of 'Khazana' on Monday.

Long queues of devotees were seen up to Gulzar Houz to receive 'Khazana', as the goddess' silver coins are called.

The goddess' coins are made from silver donated by devotees throughout the year and distributed as prasadam after special prayers.

The distribution of 'Khazana' which began at 7 p.m. on Sunday, continued for the second day on Monday as thousands of devotees from various parts of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and surrounding districts arrived at the temple.

Devotees believe that receiving the coins brings prosperity and wealth to their households.

Temple authorities had set up queues to conduct the distribution event in a smooth manner.

The huge rush of devotees slowed down the vehicular movement in the busy commercial areas surrounding Charminar and Gulzar Houz.

Hyderabad police made elaborate security and traffic arrangements to manage the crowd.

The huge rush slowed down vehicular movement on the Salarjung Museum-Madina Building-High Court Road and Afzalgunj Bus Stop-Nayapul stretch.

The temple has been witnessing a rush of devotees for the last few days. A large number of people offered prayers on the occasion of 'Dhanteras' on November 6.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the temple on November 2 before leading a 'padyatra' in Hyderabad as part of BJP's nationwide campaign 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy'.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and his wife Janaki Shukla had offered prayers at the temple on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday.

Meanwhile, many netizens questioned the silence of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) over the continued expansion of the temple. They asked the ASI who will ensure protection of 435-year-old Charminar.

The temple's expansion in 2012 had led to a huge row. The ASI had maintained that no permission was given for the expansion.

In reply to an RTI query in 2013, ASI had termed the temple an 'unauthorised construction'. It had also stated that the temple was built post-1959.

The temple committee claims that the temple predates Charminar. It continued to expand over the last 14 years.