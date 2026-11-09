NCP Merger Was Inevitable, Planned For Feb 12: Yugendra Pawar

MENAFN - IANS) Baramati, Nov 9 (IANS) Amid intense speculation in Maharashtra politics regarding the potential merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the NCP SP youth leader Yugendra Pawar on Monday claimed that the merger was inevitable and that it was planned for February 12, 2026.

"The merger was bound to happen. This was not a sudden development; we have been hearing these discussions and news for several months," Yugendra Pawar stated.

"Ajit Dada had held a meeting regarding this. A meeting was also held here at Govind Bagh, where media personnel were present as well. Everything was finalised, and Ajit Dada himself was set to make the formal announcement around February 12. However, Dada unexpectedly passed away, leaving the matter put on hold. The merger was intended to happen, and it was Dada's wish to reunite with Pawar Saheb," he revealed.

Yugendra Pawar's statement comes especially after the meeting between NCP working president Praful Patel and NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar last week. Patel indicated that formal discussions and clarity would follow upcoming scheduled meetings. Yugendra Pawar's statement is also important when leaders from both sides officially maintain that no formal merger discussions are currently taking place.

Recent statements regarding a potential merger or reunification between the two Nationalist Congress Party factions-NCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)-highlighted contrasting positions and mixed signals across party lines. NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar questioned the renewed merger speculation and pointed out the contradictory claims coming from various leaders.

He emphasised that the ongoing merger chatter remains speculative and unresolved. Another NCP SP leader and former minister Anil Deshmukh directly ruled out the possibility of a merger between the rival factions.

NCP SP MP Amol Kolhe and party legislator Jitendra Awhad clarified to reporters after visiting Sharad Pawar that there was no discussion about any party merger. They stated that their meeting with Sharad Pawar following his hospital discharge was purely to inquire about his health.

The NCP SP Maharashtra unit chief Shashikant Shinde welcomed individuals who wish to return or join the party fold, stating, "If someone wants to join our party, they are welcome," while avoiding any commitment to a formal organisational merger between the two factions.

The NCP Maharashtra unit president Sunil Tatkare stated that a reunification would likely have materialised earlier in the year had Ajit Pawar been alive, attributing current delays and uncertainty to leadership transitions following his passing.

Reports indicate the faction maintains that any broader organisational decisions rest with Sunetra Pawar and senior party leaders, while officially pushing back against internal rift reports.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis noted that both NCP factions are independent entities and free to decide their own future. He stated it would be inappropriate to comment directly on their internal affairs, adding that if the factions take such steps, they will consult the alliance partners.

The Shiv Sena Minister Sanjay Shirsat claimed that merger discussions appeared to be in their final stages and suggested that the specific roles of leaders from both sides would become clear very soon.

Meanwhile, addressing the tragic aviation accident involving Ajit Pawar, Yugendra Pawar emphasised the need for a thorough investigation. Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28 in Baramati.

"I am not an aviation expert, a pilot, or someone who has studied the subject. However, our unanimous stance has always been that a full investigation must take place. On the day Dada passed away, we were sitting right there at the Baramati Police Station. Rohit Pawar has also been speaking on this issue for a long time. Everyone desires that an investigation be conducted rapidly, and the findings must be made public," he demanded.