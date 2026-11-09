Pen Down Your Resolutions, Aspirations And Commitments For Year Ahead: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that every individual should pen down their resolutions, aspirations and commitments for the year ahead as India steps into a new year marked by fresh opportunities and renewed purpose.

In a post on social media platform X following Diwali celebrations at Vanijya Bhavan here, the minister said it was a pleasure to celebrate the festival with officials of the Department of Commerce and reflect on the achievements accomplished collectively over the past year.

"It was a true pleasure celebrating Diwali with officials from the Department of Commerce at Vanijya Bhavan today," he said.

Goyal described Diwali as a festival of new beginnings, renewed energy and fresh ideas, while also serving as an occasion to look back and celebrate shared accomplishments.

He appreciated officials and the entire team of the Department of Commerce for their continued dedication and contributions towards strengthening India's trade and investment ecosystem.

"Diwali is a celebration of new beginnings, renewed energy and fresh ideas, while also giving us an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate all we have accomplished together," the minister stated.

"Also, appreciated the officials & the entire team for their continued dedication and contributions towards strengthening India's trade & investment ecosystem," Goyal noted.

Addressing officials during the celebration, the minister spoke about the importance of setting personal and professional goals for the coming year.

He encouraged everyone to write down their resolutions, aspirations and commitments as they prepare for the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Extending festive greetings, Goyal said he hoped that Goddess Lakshmi would bless every home with prosperity and that Lord Ganesha would remove obstacles and guide people towards wisdom, good health, peace and new opportunities.

"Spoke about how, as we step into a new year, each of us should pen down our resolutions, aspirations and commitments for the year ahead," the minister stated.

"May Lakshmi ji bless every home with prosperity, Ganesha ji remove every obstacle and guide us towards wisdom, good health, peace and new opportunities," Goyal stated.

The minister also conveyed his wishes for a happy and prosperous year.