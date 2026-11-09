Delhi BJP Chief Calls Upon Parties To Put Off Protests During Chhath Festival

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra on Monday urged political parties not to hold any protests in Delhi during the three days of Chhath Mahaparv – from November 14 to 16 - so that the fasting women devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Malhotra sought cooperation from the political parties during a visit to Haathi Ghat, ITO, in Laxmi Nagar Assembly to take stock of the ongoing arrangements for the festival of faith.

The Union Minister of State was accompanied by Abhay Verma, Chief Spokesperson of the Delhi government and MLA, during the inspection of the preparations for Chhath.

Officials from the Delhi Government and Municipal Corporation, along with BJP Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha and former mayor B.B. Singh, were also present on the occasion.

Malhotra said that Chhath is a festival of faith and nature worship, in which cleanliness holds special significance.

He said the Delhi government has already expedited the preparations for the devotees.

During the inspection, Malhotra directed officials to ensure that all preparations at Chhath ghats across Delhi, especially in East Delhi, are completed by the evening of November 13.

He appreciated the faith-associated beautification painting done on the walls of the ghats.

The Delhi BJP President said that this time, along with the Purvanchal Morcha, workers from the Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha will serve as volunteers at all ghats to assist devotees during the Chhath festivities spread over three days.

On this occasion, MLA Abhay Verma said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta herself is constantly monitoring the preparations for the Chhath Mahaparv celebrations and is ensuring that devotees are provided with all necessary facilities.

He added, "Our effort will be that all ghats in Laxmi Nagar Assembly emerge as model ghats this time."

Earlier, Malhotra welcomed the Delhi High Court's order directing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to remove the objectionable videos targeting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The Delhi BJP President said that it has always been evident that AAP leaders have little regard for women. By creating such a derogatory video targeting the Chief Minister, AAP has not only insulted the Chief Minister but also disrespected all the women of Delhi.

Malhotra demanded that the Aam Aadmi Party immediately remove the shameful and objectionable video from all social media platforms and issue an unconditional apology to the Chief Minister and the women of Delhi.