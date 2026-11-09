The forum combined family-health activities with professional education, service exhibitions, and student participation Scientific discussions and the healthcare artificial intelligence competition connected specialist experience with opportunities for future learning

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026 - SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced the conclusion of the Fifth Al Dhafra Hospitals Health Forum, which welcomed More than 10,000 visitors from 4 to 6 November at the Baynounah Educational Complex in Madinat Zayed. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Organised by SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals under the patronage of the Ruler's Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, the forum brought community health education, professional exchange and student participation into one setting. Its theme,“Health is a Way of Life,” placed family well-being at the centre of the three-day programme during the UAE's Year of Family 2026.

Community discussions highlighted Enhancing family health, promoting health awareness and a culture of prevention, raising awareness of available healthcare services, and encouraging students to innovate and explore healthcare specialties. The initiative targets various segments of the community, including families, senior citizens, students, healthcare professionals, and partners. These sessions formed the public-facing strand of the forum, alongside opportunities to meet healthcare providers and learn about services available in the region.

Jaber Ali Almarar, Chief Support Services Officer and Chair of the Organizing Committee of the 5th Al Dhafra Hospitals Health Forum, said:“Health information needs to make sense in the context of people's daily lives. Our role is to listen to the questions families raise and explain the care available in a way they can use. The forum brought those conversations into a shared community setting.”

The scientific programme provided a separate space for specialised learning through an international medical conference and workshops. Discussions examined Promoting the concept that health is a daily practice, not solely associated with treatment connecting the exchange of experience with questions relevant to participating professionals.

Students contributed through the fifth edition of the competition for the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare. Their involvement added an educational dimension to the forum's wider consideration of future healthcare roles, alongside opportunities to explore medicine, nursing, and allied health professions.

Dr. Mariam Rashed Al Mehairbi, Chief Medical Officer and Chair of the Scientific Committee of the 5th Al Dhafra Hospitals Health at SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals, said:“Useful discussions often begin when a specialist's experience connects with a practical question from another team. We want colleagues to take those questions back into their professional conversations and continue learning from one another. For students, meeting people working in healthcare can also make possible career paths easier to understand.”

The accompanying exhibition brought government and private-sector participants together with PureHealth subsidiaries and strategic partners to present healthcare technologies and services. In addition to the educational activities, it provided an opportunity for organisations to explore strategies for collaboration and investment to address the healthcare requirements of the region.

Through its hospitals in Al Dhafra, SEHA continues to connect patient care with family health education and workforce development, while helping students explore opportunities for further study and careers in the UAE healthcare sector.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostics, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operator of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises the following:

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a significant number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care, 6 dialysis centres, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or to book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp: 02 410 2200.