SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals Concludes Fifth Health Forum Bringing Community Awareness And Healthcare Learning Together
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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The forum combined family-health activities with professional education, service exhibitions, and student participation
Scientific discussions and the healthcare artificial intelligence competition connected specialist experience with opportunities for future learning
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Organised by SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals under the patronage of the Ruler's Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, the forum brought community health education, professional exchange and student participation into one setting. Its theme,“Health is a Way of Life,” placed family well-being at the centre of the three-day programme during the UAE's Year of Family 2026. Community discussions highlighted Enhancing family health, promoting health awareness and a culture of prevention, raising awareness of available healthcare services, and encouraging students to innovate and explore healthcare specialties. The initiative targets various segments of the community, including families, senior citizens, students, healthcare professionals, and partners. These sessions formed the public-facing strand of the forum, alongside opportunities to meet healthcare providers and learn about services available in the region. Jaber Ali Almarar, Chief Support Services Officer and Chair of the Organizing Committee of the 5th Al Dhafra Hospitals Health Forum, said:“Health information needs to make sense in the context of people's daily lives. Our role is to listen to the questions families raise and explain the care available in a way they can use. The forum brought those conversations into a shared community setting.” The scientific programme provided a separate space for specialised learning through an international medical conference and workshops. Discussions examined Promoting the concept that health is a daily practice, not solely associated with treatment connecting the exchange of experience with questions relevant to participating professionals. Students contributed through the fifth edition of the competition for the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare. Their involvement added an educational dimension to the forum's wider consideration of future healthcare roles, alongside opportunities to explore medicine, nursing, and allied health professions. Dr. Mariam Rashed Al Mehairbi, Chief Medical Officer and Chair of the Scientific Committee of the 5th Al Dhafra Hospitals Health at SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals, said:“Useful discussions often begin when a specialist's experience connects with a practical question from another team. We want colleagues to take those questions back into their professional conversations and continue learning from one another. For students, meeting people working in healthcare can also make possible career paths easier to understand.” The accompanying exhibition brought government and private-sector participants together with PureHealth subsidiaries and strategic partners to present healthcare technologies and services. In addition to the educational activities, it provided an opportunity for organisations to explore strategies for collaboration and investment to address the healthcare requirements of the region. Through its hospitals in Al Dhafra, SEHA continues to connect patient care with family health education and workforce development, while helping students explore opportunities for further study and careers in the UAE healthcare sector. About PureHealth: PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostics, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth's network comprises the following:
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SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE
SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services
Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer
The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE
Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation
PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region
One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers
The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment
Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US
Circle Health Group – The largest independent operator of hospitals in the UK
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Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus
PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems
Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care
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