Press Release: Fastercapital Update: Vumah Advances ZK Verification Sdks With Institutional Pilot Talks

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Vumah Labs, a Kenyan startup developing AI- and zero-knowledge (ZK)-powered verification tools, today reported progress across product, technical and fundraising workstreams as it... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Nairobi, Kenya & Dubai, UAE

Vumah Labs, a Kenyan startup developing AI- and zero-knowledge (ZK)-powered verification tools, today reported progress across product, technical and fundraising workstreams as it advances with ongoing support from FasterCapital. The company's Kweli deepfake-verification prototype is live on Starknet and the team has pivoted toward building modular ZK SDKs for legal, health and financial verification, using Kweli as a reference application.

FasterCapital and the LaunchUp program continue to support Vumah's current execution focus on SDK development, institutional pilot readiness, and fundraising preparation as the company advances technical and operational milestones.

Why It Matters?

Trusted verification tools that combine AI and privacy-preserving cryptography are increasingly necessary for legal and regulated contexts. Vumah's work aims to provide modular infrastructure that institutions can integrate while preserving user privacy an approach that addresses growing demand for verifiable media and sensitive-data attestations without exposing underlying data.

What the Startup Delivers?

– Kweli prototype (deepfake verifier) running on Starknet demonstrates a working reference implementation of Vumah's approach.

– Vumah is building modular ZK SDKs intended for legal, health and financial verification use cases; Kweli serves as the proof point for the SDK architecture.

– SDK v0.1 development is underway alongside a reworked technical whitepaper and a revised three-year financial model.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing collaboration includes: – Milestone planning and execution follow-up tied to SDK development and pilot readiness – Fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement – Strategic prioritization and market positioning guidance – Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders where appropriate

Current Execution Priorities

Vumah's current priorities are: completing SDK v0.1 development, finalizing the technical whitepaper and financial model, preparing documentation and integration guides for institutional pilots, and advancing fundraising conversations tied to incubation milestones.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Vumah through LaunchUp. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

Ecosystem relevance

Vumah is engaged in early institutional pilot discussions with judiciary bodies and research organizations in Kenya, targeting co-development pilots in 2026 and initial conversations in Q4 2025. The company is positioning its modular SDKs to meet the integration and privacy needs of public-sector and research stakeholders that require auditable, privacy-preserving verification.

Funding readiness note

Vumah is pursuing a mixed grant and equity fundraising strategy. The team submitted an HRF grant application and is exploring ecosystem grants across multiple chains as part of a chain-agnostic approach. Vumah is also participating in FasterCapital's incubation program and is working toward a broader fundraising target aligned with its next-stage development needs.

About Vumah

Vumah develops AI and zero-knowledge verification infrastructure, focusing on modular SDKs for legal, health and financial verification. The company uses privacy-preserving cryptography and machine learning to enable verifiable attestations while minimizing exposure of underlying sensitive data. Vumah's core team of three has more than a decade of shared experience and is supported by advisors in finance, economics and human resources.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including LaunchUp, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.