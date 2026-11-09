LIGHT WINDS, HIGH STAKES: DATA REVEALS WHO HOLDS THE EDGE AT THE EMIRATES DUBAI SAIL GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY DP WORLD
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) UAE – As the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by DP World returns to Mina Rashid on 21-22 November, crews face a racecourse whose fickle light winds and flat water have caught out even the most experienced sailors, where a single lull can drop an F50 off its foils and send it tumbling down the fleet. With the penultimate event of the season leaving no room for error and points at a premium, SailGP's performance data reveals which teams hold the edge in these conditions – and who could come unstuck. Across SailGP's three previous visits to Dubai, average wind speeds during racing have sat between 14 and 17 km/h, firmly in light-air territory, which is defined as wind speeds below 20 km/h. Those conditions reward consistent foiling and sharp tactical positioning, and this season two teams have mastered both. The Bonds Flying Roos and Spain's Los Gallos, who have dominated the 2026 Season across vastly different venues and conditions, are the fleet's standout light-air performers, claiming almost half of all race wins in these conditions between them. Tom Slingsby's Australians lead the fleet with an average finishing position of 3.2, 10 race wins and 20 podiums from 31 light-air races – a 64.5% podium rate. They also record the highest flight time in the fleet, foiling for 61.9% of the time against a fleet average of 52.8%, as well as the highest average boat speed in these conditions, at 30.38 km/h. Diego Botin's Los Gallos are a close second, with an average finishing position of 3.61, nine race wins and 16 podiums to their name this season. The numbers mark a remarkable turnaround for both teams, who previously had reputations as poor light-air performers. In 2025, the Australians' average finishing position in these conditions slipped to 6.27, with a flight time of just 38.9%, but this season they are recording the best light-air numbers in the team's history. They have the most effective light-air foiling mode in the fleet, a flight time up 23 percentage points on last season and an average finishing position that has almost halved. Los Gallos have completed a similar transformation, removing the handling and tactical issues that once plagued their light-air racing. While the Spanish spend less time on the foils than the Australians, they focus instead on low-speed tactical execution and marginal-foiling manoeuvres – an approach that has taken their average light-air finish from 6.64 in 2023 to 3.61 today. The Dubai form guide: Dubai's history, however, tells a different story, with New Zealand's Black Foils topping the fleet on past performances in the city thanks to back-to-back wins in 2023 and 2024 and fourth place in 2022. They are also the most consistent team on Dubai waters, with the best average finishing position of 3.07 across 15 races and a 60% race podium rate. Canada's NorthStar and DS Automobiles France also have strong Dubai records, with the Canadians finishing third in 2023 with three race wins, and the French finishing second in 2022 and fourth in 2023. Among the Championship contenders, however, it is the Australians who hold the edge, with a Dubai win in 2022 and second place in 2023 to their name. With their place in the Grand Final already secured, the question for Slingsby's squad is whether they push for another Dubai victory or play it safe ahead of the US$2 million, Championship-deciding showdown in Abu Dhabi just one week later. Tickets for the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by DP World are on sale now at SailGP/Dubai, with a range of options including:
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VELA Beach Club – premium waterfront hospitality with live music, DJ sets and the best in food and beverage.
Premium Waterfront Grandstand – for the best views of the racecourse.
Waterfront Grandstand – high-energy, full racing action, suitable for all ages.
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Rights-free images – Best of SailGP
B-Roll Footage – Best of SailGP action
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