ARABSAT And Etisalat Partner To Launch New DTH Bouquet On BADR-8 Satellite Across MENA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A Strategic Partnership to Expand Satellite Broadcasting and Content Distribution Services Across the Middle East and North Africa Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi:

ARABSAT and etisalat today announced a strategic agreement to secure a full new DTH (Direct-to-Home) bouquet on the BADR-8 satellite, uplinked from the etisalat TAS Earth Station, a high-capacity satellite communication ground hub located in Sharjah.

Strategically positioned at 26.0° East, BADR-8 will enable the bouquet to reach a broad and diverse audience, with a primary focus on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The agreement represents a major milestone in strengthening etisalat's space business proposition and expanding its satellite services capabilities across the region.

Saud M. Almadhi, Chief Commercial Officer, ARABSAT, said:“This partnership will enable us to serve multiple customers through a shared platform, optimise infrastructure utilisation, and generate recurring revenues, supporting sustainable growth while delivering greater value to our customers. Looking ahead, the partnership lays the foundation for future service innovation, including advanced contribution, distribution, and hybrid satellite-terrestrial solutions tailored to the evolving needs of media and broadcast customers.”

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, etisalat, said:“Partnering with ARABSAT on the BADR-8 bouquet is a strategic step in our ambition to grow etisalat's space business and deliver advanced satellite solutions to our customers. By combining our earth station infrastructure and operational capabilities with ARABSAT's regional coverage, we are creating a powerful platform for service providers and satellite partners to serve their requirements seamlessly across MENA and enhance our resilience capabilities over the sky. This initiative reinforces our commitment to providing reliable, scalable, and high-quality services that support the evolving needs of the industry.”

Under the agreement, etisalat will enable space customers to distribute their content efficiently and reliably across MENA through ARABSAT's well-established satellite footprint. As part of the collaboration, etisalat will offer end-to-end uplink solutions, including content reception, signal aggregation, encoding and multiplexing where required, satellite uplink, monitoring, and fully managed transmission services, positioning the company as an integrated satellite connectivity provider.

By combining earth station infrastructure and operational capabilities with ARABSAT's regional satellite coverage, the partnership will support a reliable and scalable content distribution across MENA.