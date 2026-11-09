Press Release: Fastercapital Welcomes Breezin To Equitypilot To Scale Serviced Living In Dhaka

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: As business travel, corporate relocations, and remote work continue to reshape urban accommodation demand, professional serviced apartments have become a critical segment in... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dhaka, Bangladesh & Dubai, UAE

As business travel, corporate relocations, and remote work continue to reshape urban accommodation demand, professional serviced apartments have become a critical segment in emerging markets. BREEZIN enters this landscape with offerings that span short-, medium- and long-term stays, targeting engineers, doctors, educators, corporate travelers, couples, and digital nomads, a demographic mix driving steady occupancy and higher revenue per available unit in Dhaka.

What the Startup Delivers?

Breezin is a serviced apartment operator offering turnkey residential and commercial units designed for professionals and extended-stay guests. Services include airport pickup (optional), concierge assistance, and customized packages for business and leisure. The company reports an investment total of BDT 209,290,000 allocated across setup, fixed assets, and operational costs, and emphasizes transparent, well‐informed investment management.

Why Now?

Post‐pandemic travel normalization and growing corporate mobility in Bangladesh have accelerated demand for flexible, professionally managed housing. BREEZIN's model addresses the need for reliable, amenity-rich alternatives to hotels and informal rentals, helping employers and relocating individuals secure consistent, quality accommodation.

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Through EquityPilot, FasterCapital and BREEZIN will prioritize operational standardization and demand activation. Initial workstreams will include: – Audit of current unit operations and guest onboarding flows – Refinement of pricing tiers and stay-package structures (short/medium/long) – Pilot marketing campaigns targeting corporate HR teams, hospitals, and academic institutions – Fundraising readiness review and preparation of investor materials (no funding guarantees)

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support BREEZIN through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”Founder background

BREEZIN's founding team combines local market experience in property operations and guest services with a focus on professional customer segments. That operational focus underpins the company's portfolio approach to balancing occupancy with service quality.

Customer validation

BREEZIN's target customer base business travelers, corporate relocations, healthcare professionals, educators, and digital nomads reflects stable demand channels, including employer bookings and extended-stay contracts common in Dhaka's professional sectors.

Next 90 Days

Over the next three months, BREEZIN and FasterCapital will execute on pilot campaigns, complete an operations playbook, and assemble an investor‐ready package. The program will connect BREEZIN to FasterCapital's network of mentors and service providers to improve unit utilization and guest lifetime value.

About BREEZIN

BREEZIN, Founded by Ibnul Ahsan is a serviced‐apartment operator based in Mirpur-1, Dhaka, offering short-, medium-, and long‐term stays with optional airport pickup and concierge services. The company focuses on professionals and corporate clients and manages investments to support setup, assets, and operations.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.