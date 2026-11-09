Press Release: Honeypotz Announces New Mvps And AI Agents With Ongoing Fastercapital Support

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Lead paragraph Honeypotz, the provider of a Trusted Execution Enclave Tee for secure model execution and routing, today reported a series of product and operational milestones... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Lead paragraph Honeypotz, the provider of a Trusted Execution Enclave (Tee) for secure model execution and routing, today reported a series of product and operational milestones, including the launch of multiple MVPs and deployment of AI-driven marketing and sales agents while continuing to receive ongoing support from FasterCapital through LaunchUp.

Concise editor-friendly nut graf With continued FasterCapital support via LaunchUp, Honeypotz is focused on advancing product integration, refining agent workflows, and tracking milestone execution as it scales its Tee-based deployments.

What the Startup Delivers?

Product Snapshot: Honeypotz is delivering a Trusted Execution Enclave (Tee) and model-routing capabilities that enable secure model execution, orchestration, and agentized workflows. Recent MVPs include live projects and demonstrators that expand its technical footprint.

Honeypotz has also launched multiple AI agents designed for marketing and sales applications to validate agent flows and integration patterns.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing support in this phase includes: – milestone planning and prioritization guidance – execution follow-up and milestone tracking – fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement – introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders where appropriate

Current Execution Priorities

Honeypotz's current priorities are focused on: stabilizing Tee integrations across its portfolio of MVPs, iterating on agent workflows for marketing and sales use cases, improving observability and routing controls, and preparing technical materials for prospective partners and stakeholders. The team continues to test interchangeability of models and agent orchestration under enclave constraints.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Honeypotz through LaunchUp. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

About Honeypotz

Honeypotz builds Trusted Execution Enclave technology and model routing capabilities intended to enable secure model execution, orchestration, and agent workflows. The company is advancing a suite of MVPs that demonstrate Tee-enabled deployments and agentized use cases across marketing, sales, and domain-specific model workloads.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including LaunchUp, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.