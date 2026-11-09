Blackline Announces AI Roadmap In Alignment With SAP Partnership To Deliver AI-Powered Gold Standard For Record-To-Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BlackLine VerityTM Agentic AI Solutions Collaborate with Joule to Deliver Autonomous, Audit-Ready Financial Close

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) the Agentic Financial Operations PlatformTM for the Office of the CFO, today announced an artificial intelligence roadmap to deliver an AI-powered gold standard for record-to-report (R2R) in partnership with SAP.

By combining BlackLine's VerityTM agentic AI solutions and Joule, this collaboration will plan to help complement and SAP's Autonomous Finance vision, combining BlackLine's accounting-specific controls and cross-ERP data integrity directly with SAP's ecosystem, with planned availability to run on SAP Business AI Platform.

The additional three Verity agentic AI solutions – Prepare, Match, and Accruals – are designed to accelerate finance transformation with enterprise-grade governance, auditability, and control across heterogeneous landscapes.

“Deploying AI in finance requires end-to-end trust and governance,” said Jeremy Ung, Chief Technology Officer, BlackLine.“While ERP-native AI automates transactional tasks within the ERP ecosystem, period-end financial close excellence demands data integrity across the entire record-to-report landscape. By aligning BlackLine Verity agentic AI solutions with Joule, we are closing the gap between ERP transactions and accounting close execution, giving the Office of the CFO the trusted operational foundation required to realize true autonomous accounting.”

“Our mission at SAP is to provide global enterprises with agile, intelligent, and autonomous business processes that transform finance from a reactive reporting function into a strategic partner that can fuel operational excellence,” said Catharina Riedl, Global Chief Revenue Officer, SAP Finance.“Following the expansion of our Autonomous Finance portfolio at SAP Connect, our work with BlackLine marks the next milestone in our partnership. Combining Joule with BlackLine Verity agentic AI solutions delivers a unified, trusted AI experience that helps streamline financial close operations, automates complex workflows, and drives meaningful outcomes for finance teams worldwide.”

The initial phase will add three Verity agentic AI solutions designed to automate the most critical, labor-intensive stages of period-end close execution: Verity Prepare, which autonomously analyzes subledger activity, compiles supporting documentation, and drafts balance sheet reconciliations; Verity Match, which orchestrates high-volume transaction matching across complex multi-ERP landscapes; and Verity Accruals, which reviews ERP and non-ERP data to calculate and propose period-end accruals, generating journal entries for approval in BlackLine which could feed to multiple ERPs. Verity Accruals complements the SAP Accruals Agent, part of the SAP Financial Closing Assistant, to support customers with complex journal entries such as those with multiple SAP and third-party data source and / or those posted across multiple ERPs.

BlackLine is an SAP platinum and an SAP Solution Extensions partner specifically chosen to complement SAP's software. These solutions have undergone a premium qualification process, exclusive to SAP Solution Extensions and are supported with available SAP support services. That status underpins this roadmap: synchronized product development, streamlined integration, and unified application support, so businesses using SAP and BlackLine technologies get a single, end-to-end solution rather than two systems stitched together.

To learn more about BlackLine solutions for SAP and the AI roadmap, visit blackline.com/sap.

Finance leaders are also invited to attend an exclusive webinar hosted by BlackLine and SAP on December 3, 2026, exploring SAP Autonomous Finance and agentic financial operations.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) provides the trust infrastructure where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations PlatformTM, powered by VerityTM AI, is where the Office of the CFO puts AI to work, governs it at every step, and guarantees its integrity across the work of finance.

By unifying data and embedding AI agents that finance teams direct, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time.

More than 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, visit blackline.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

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