United-Guardian Reports Higher Third Quarter Earnings

Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated,“I am very excited to report that our third quarter was exceptionally strong, with pharmaceuticals, personal care and medical lubricants all posting sales increases. Pharmaceutical sales grew 29% compared with the same period in 2025, driven primarily by Renacidin®, our most important pharmaceutical product. The increase was partly attributable to the expanded formulary coverage we achieved earlier this year. In addition, cosmetic ingredient sales surged 187% over the same period in 2025, led by increased purchases from Ashland Specialty Ingredients (“ASI”), our largest marketing partner. Medical lubricants also grew 20% compared with the same period in 2025, reflecting increased purchases from one of our customers in India.”

“I am very pleased with our performance for the first nine months of 2026. Our growth initiatives have produced encouraging results, and we plan to continue building on this progress. In pharmaceuticals, we are in the process of determining which marketing efforts to deploy to increase awareness of Renacidin among healthcare professionals. In personal care, we have a new product in late-stage development that we plan to launch early next year. We are hopeful that our continued efforts will drive further growth and lead to increased sales.”

United-Guardian is a diversified life sciences and personal care ingredients company that develops, manufactures, and globally commercializes proprietary pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, specialty cosmetic ingredients and consumer wellness products.