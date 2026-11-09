Upper Deck Names Wayne Gretzky Second Legacy Partner, Celebrates Gretzky Legacy With Dedication To Late Father, Walter Gretzky



Wayne Gretzky joins Michael Jordan as Upper Deck Legacy Partner

Upper Deck activates agreement with Hockey Hall of Fame, renames Hockey Hall of Fame Resource Centre in honor of the late Walter Gretzky, donates 1-of-1 piece to HHOF honoring Walter and Wayne Upper Deck celebrates Gretzky extension with limited, high-end Wayne Gretzky Master Collection, releases new line of Upper Deck Authenticated memorabilia



CARLSBAD, Calif. and TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, is expanding its longstanding exclusive agreement with Wayne Gretzky, naming the global icon as an Upper Deck Legacy Partner. Gretzky joins Michael Jordan in receiving this elite distinction from Upper Deck, which includes exclusive rights to produce premium and highly sought-after autographed collectibles, including trading cards and memorabilia, featuring his authenticated signature and likeness.

As part of Upper Deck's expanded relationship with Wayne Gretzky, and its agreement with the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF), his late father will be honored with the newly renamed 'Walter Gretzky Upper Deck Hockey Resource Centre'. The tribute celebrates Walter's profound influence on Wayne's career and love for collecting keepsakes throughout Wayne's life and career, as well as the lasting impact of the Gretzky family on the sport of hockey. Celebrating the Gretzky legacy, Upper Deck and the Hockey Hall of Fame have curated a mini collection which can be seen by families in a non-ticketed area in the foyer in front of the entrance to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. The exhibit will feature a special 1-of-1 Upper Deck Authenticated piece donated to honor Walter Gretzky, which has been signed and inscribed by Wayne. The display will also include artifacts from the Hockey Hall of Fame archive that tell the story of Wayne Gretzky's career. The display will run through November 22, 2026.

"My dad and my family mean everything to me, so the opportunity to honor him and showcase his impact to fans and collectors around the world is one that is close to my heart,” said Wayne Gretzky.“I'm honored to be named an Upper Deck Legacy Partner by a company that has become like a second family to me over the decades we've worked together, and I'm looking forward to expanding this relationship for years to come.”

Upper Deck is marking the Legacy Partner distinction by introducing exclusive new collectibles, the“Upper Deck Master Collection – Wayne Gretzky” and a new Upper Deck Authenticated portfolio that will celebrate the story of Wayne Gretzky from the beginning of his career to the end, and all the accomplishments in between.

“For decades, we've worked to capture the moments that defined Wayne Gretzky's unparalleled career. His impact on the game of hockey is impossible to measure by records alone, so we've worked to create collectibles that tell the story of the mark he left on hockey,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck.“We're honored to welcome Wayne as a Legacy Partner and celebrate the impact his family had on his life and historic hockey career, as well as the impact Gretzky continues to have on hockey at all levels.”

The Upper Deck Master Collection – Wayne Gretzky, which is returning for the first time in 25 years, will pay tribute to his historic career accomplishments. The collection is numbered to 250 and is available exclusively on UpperDeckStore.com. The checklist spans Gretzky's World Junior Championship, his incomparable NHL accolades, his Hockey Hall of Fame induction and his number being retired league wide. The collection will also include rare Wayne Gretzky autograph, memorabilia, and inscription cards, as well as dual/triple/quad autograph and memorabilia cards and relic booklets featuring legends from other sports. Additionally, three special boxes have been signed and inscribed by Gretzky, commemorating standout moments in his illustrious career:



Box #1/250 – 2,857 PTS Number 1

Box #4/250 – 4 Stanley Cups Box #9/250 – 9 Hart Trophies



Upper Deck Authenticated is also releasing a brand-new collection celebrating the legacy of Wayne Gretzky. Five prints tell the story of his career through never-before-used imagery and elegant designs. From his beginning with the Indianapolis Racers (the first time the team has been featured in UDA memorabilia), to the records he set in the NHL that will likely never be broken, to the game where he said goodbye to hockey and hung up his skates for good, these UDA pieces showcase the legend behind Wayne Gretzky, one of the greatest athletes of all time.

“Wayne Gretzky's impact on hockey extends far beyond records and championships, and we are honoured to celebrate his enduring influence on our sport,” said Jamie Dinsmore, President and CEO of the Hockey Hall of Fame.“This partnership with Upper Deck has given us a unique opportunity to recognize not only Wayne's remarkable legacy, but also the role Walter Gretzky played in helping shape it. We are proud that Walter's name will continue to be honored through the Walter Gretzky Upper Deck Hockey Resource Centre for generations to come.”

To learn more about Upper Deck's relationship with Wayne Gretzky and stay up to date on products, please visit .

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation, and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

About Hockey Hall of Fame

The Hockey Hall of Fame (“HHOF”) was established in 1943 to honour and memorialize individuals who have brought special distinction to the game of hockey and those who made outstanding contributions to the development and advancement of hockey anywhere in the world, and to collect, research, preserve, exhibit and promote objects, images and other historical materials connected with the game at all levels. As a not-for-profit corporation and registered charity, HHOF owns and operates a museum and place of entertainment offering state-of-the-art exhibits, theatrical presentations and educational programming from its premises at Brookfield Place, Toronto, and a multi-purpose archive, resource centre and research facility located at 400 Kipling Avenue, Toronto.

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