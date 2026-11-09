Formassembly Launches New Platform For Building Secure, Auditable, And Compliant Data Processes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rebuilt for the AI era, the new platform gives organizations a modern way to build, automate, and govern their most critical business processes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormAssembly today announced the general availability of its new digital process automation platform, combining FormAssembly's long-standing leadership in compliant data collection with easy-to-use, enterprise-grade workflow automation. The platform introduces the next-generation of its built-in agentic AI assistant, Fai, which enables teams to build forms, workflows, and integrations in seconds from plain-language instructions. Additional platform features include proactive governance and auditability, conversational intake agents, and headless MCP support. Together, these advancements eliminate the traditional tradeoff between speed and security, so organizations can automate business processes faster, while maintaining the oversight and control needed for even the most sensitive and mission-critical work.

“The new FormAssembly platform makes it incredibly easy to create not just forms, but entire processes,” said Rachel Burchick, Advanced Specialist, Technology Solutions at Pearson.“Using the AI builder removes a lot of the time and guesswork. The new intake agents go a step further. People can ask questions about a form right there on the spot, instead of getting frustrated or even abandoning the form outright. Together, I believe these updates will have a significant impact on our team's efficiency, as well as end user experience.”

Most critical business processes start when a person shares information with the organization. What begins with a simple form can trigger a complex series of workflows involving sensitive data, multiple systems, and critical business decisions. Yet until now, organizations have had to choose between basic form tools that are brittle and lack compliance, or bulky process management platforms that are expensive and take months to implement. The result is a patchwork of disconnected tools, growing IT backlogs, and compliance gaps that can easily go unnoticed until an audit. FormAssembly solves these challenges by bringing data collection and workflow automation together in a single platform, with security and governance built into every step.

“For 20 years, FormAssembly has helped organizations securely collect information from the people they serve,” said Cedric Savarese, CEO and Founder of FormAssembly.“Our new platform brings together everything we've learned over those two decades with a completely redesigned experience that was built for the AI era. As organizations rethink how work gets done, they need technology that can keep pace with innovation and keep them in control. We're giving our customers the foundation to build and automate the processes they need today, while preparing them for entirely new ways of working in the future.”

The new FormAssembly platform is designed to meet organizations wherever they are on their AI journey. Teams can use Fai, FormAssembly's AI assistant, to build end-to-end processes faster, deploy intake agents that guide respondents through the data collection experience, and connect their own agentic systems. Built with an AI-native, headless architecture, the platform allows AI agents to perform the same tasks as human users, so organizations can create and manage processes through external AI tools. FormAssembly takes a human-first approach to AI, so people stay in the loop to review and approve AI actions, which are continually recorded in the audit trail. Users can also build processes manually when they want greater control or need to follow internal policies on AI use.

Highlights of the new platform include:



Unified, AI-assisted builder: A single no-code environment brings form creation, workflow automation, and integrations together. The Fai assistant builds complete processes from plain-language instructions in minutes, work that previously took days or weeks.

Extensible, agent-ready architecture: Native connectors, webhooks, and a fully documented API and MCP server enable customers to connect external systems and AI agents directly to FormAssembly. Users can create and manage forms and workflows through their preferred AI tools while maintaining centralized governance over the underlying data and processes.

Intake agents: Innovative new AI agents securely collect information from unstructured conversations via voice and chat, transforming it into clean, structured data that is ready to power workflows, analysis, AI, and more. Built-in governance and compliance: Data and process governance allows organizations to codify internal rules and evaluate every workflow against compliance policies before publishing.

To learn more about the new FormAssembly platform, book a demo or request a trial.

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is the digital process automation platform built for speed and security. It automates the workflows organizations depend on, from the moment data is collected to every step that follows. Deep integrations with Salesforce, HubSpot, and other systems of record move data where it needs to go, and every process inherits the same compliance controls and audit trail from the start. Business teams can launch processes quickly, with or without AI, on the same platform where IT and security leaders can govern and oversee every process across the organization. Built for mission-critical data, FormAssembly serves highly regulated industries, from healthcare and higher education to financial services, nonprofits, and public-sector agencies. Our secure platform automates sensitive data collection while supporting compliance with HIPAA, and is available in specialized environments meeting the security standards of FedRAMP Class D and DoD IL4. Thousands of organizations rely on FormAssembly, including Amazon, CVS Health, Dell, LendingTree, the University of Michigan, and Southwest. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Andrew Smith Starship PR for FormAssembly +1 (310) 941-7251...