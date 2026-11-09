EFESO Launches Logistics Value Capture Offering, Helping Manufacturing And Process Industry Companies Reduce Delivered Cost, Release Working Capital And Improve Customer Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New service offering connects network design, transportation and inventory decisions to drive sustainable operational performance

HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFESO Management Consultants, the leading global pure player in operations strategy and performance improvement, today announced the launch of its Logistics Value Capture service to help manufacturing and process industry companies lower delivered cost, release working capital and improve the reliability of their logistics networks.

Sustained economic headwinds and volatility in fuel and commodity prices are challenging legacy logistics strategies. EFESO's Logistics Value Capture offering ensures organizations have the agility necessary to adapt to fluctuating market conditions by connecting strategic network design with practical operational improvement to strengthen cost, cash and service performance. It addresses the siloed planning and commercial decisions that lead to excess inventory, idle equipment and avoidable storage. Drawing on the firm's extensive experience across chemicals, process industries, consumer products and distribution networks, the service helps clients recover value from the demand plan to the customer dock and build the capabilities necessary to sustain it.

“The logistics decisions being made in today's price environment must have the flexibility to withstand changing market conditions,” said James Mourafetis, Partner, Head of Transportation, Logistics and Services at EFESO.“Our Logistics Value Capture service helps clients understand those decisions, evaluate improvement opportunities across a range of price and supply scenarios, and ensure agility is embedded within their networks. We work alongside their teams to turn better planning, faster equipment cycles and more reliable flow into measurable service performance and financial results.”

EFESO's Logistics Value Capture service connects network and footprint design, transportation and rail performance, and warehousing, inventory and working capital. The new service is delivered by EFESO consultants who are former transportation executives, logistics and operations leaders, industrial engineers and reliability specialists with hands-on experience at industrial producers and the transportation networks that serve them. This expert team helps clients determine which plants, terminals and warehouses should serve each customer, improve equipment utilization and carrier performance, and align inventory policies with demand and service requirements. Drawing from the EFESO team's vast experience and knowledge, the Logistics Value Capture service spans rail, truck, barge and intermodal networks to design and optimize the best solution for each unique organization.

EFESO analyzes demand plans, movement data, inventory levels and site-level operating conditions to identify where cost and cash are tied up. EFESO consultants work directly with clients to prioritize improvement opportunities, pilot operational changes and build an implementation roadmap with clear owners and performance measures. EFESO's hands-on execution and management routines enable organizations to sustain improvements across planning, operations and finance teams.

To learn more about EFESO's Logistics Value Capture service and how manufacturing and process industry organizations can release working capital by improving cost, capacity and performance, visit .

About EFESO Management Consultants

EFESO Management Consultants is a global consulting firm focused on operations strategy and performance improvement. Partnering with global brands, mid-sized businesses and private equity investors, EFESO helps organizations translate strategic priorities into measurable operational results. The firm delivers more than 1,500 projects each year in over 75 countries.

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