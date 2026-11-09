Mawer Announces Series F Management Fee Reductions For Four Funds
- Mawer Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Series F: from 1.30% to 1.00% Mawer EAFE Large Cap Fund, Series F: from 1.10% to 0.75% Mawer New Canada Fund, Series F: from 1.20% to 1.00% Mawer Global Credit Opportunities Fund, Series F: from 0.75% to 0.65%
The reduction in management fees reflects our ongoing focus on providing competitive solutions.
About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.
Founded in 1974, Mawer is an independent investment firm managing assets for institutional and individual investors across all major asset classes. For more information, visit .
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Joanna Crozier
Head of Communications and Institutional Marketing
+1 (403) 267-1964
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment