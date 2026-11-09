Mawer Announces Series F Management Fee Reductions For Four Funds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (“Mawer”) announced today management fee reductions for Series F units for four of its mutual funds, effective January 1, 2027:



Mawer Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Series F: from 1.30% to 1.00%

Mawer EAFE Large Cap Fund, Series F: from 1.10% to 0.75%

Mawer New Canada Fund, Series F: from 1.20% to 1.00% Mawer Global Credit Opportunities Fund, Series F: from 0.75% to 0.65%



The reduction in management fees reflects our ongoing focus on providing competitive solutions.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Founded in 1974, Mawer is an independent investment firm managing assets for institutional and individual investors across all major asset classes. For more information, visit .

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanna Crozier

Head of Communications and Institutional Marketing

+1 (403) 267-1964

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