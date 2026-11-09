Mawer Announces Canadian Small Cap Strategy Updates And Re-Opens Mawer New Canada Fund

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (“Mawer”) announced today three changes to its Mawer Canadian small cap strategy, including all mutual fund series of the Mawer New Canada Fund, effective January 1, 2027: a broader market capitalization range, an updated benchmark, and the re-opening of the strategy to new investment.

Broader market capitalization range. The strategy's market capitalization at initial purchase constraint will be broadened to allow for the purchase of larger companies. While the constraint is dynamic based on the size of the index, in practical terms the upper limit at the time of initial purchase will shift from approximately 0.1% to approximately 0.25% of the total broad market capitalization. Over the past 15-plus years, the number of publicly traded companies in the Canadian small cap universe has narrowed, and some of the best companies that remain are, on average, larger. A broader range increases flexibility and allows the strategy to invest across a greater opportunity set without compromising the small cap approach.

Updated benchmark. The strategy's benchmark will change from the S&P/TSX Small Cap Index to the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index as the constituent profile of the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index more closely reflects the strategy's opportunity set.

Re-opening to new investment. Mawer is excited to announce that the Mawer New Canada Fund, including all mutual fund series, will re-open to new investment. The strategy has been closed to new stand-alone investors for over two decades.

Jeff Mo, CFA, will continue as lead portfolio manager of the strategy.

“Our investment approach isn't changing: we look for durable, well-managed businesses and buy them at sensible prices,” said Jeff Mo, CFA, lead portfolio manager of the strategy.“Given how Canadian small cap markets have evolved, some of the most attractive opportunities now sit higher up in the market cap range, and we want the flexibility to follow them.”

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Founded in 1974, Mawer is an independent investment firm managing assets for institutional and individual investors across all major asset classes. For more information, visit .

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanna Crozier

Head of Communications and Institutional Marketing

+1 (403) 267-1964

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