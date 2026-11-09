Trina Storage To Showcase Integrated Energy Storage And Hybrid Power Solutions At RE+ 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From utility-scale battery storage to hybrid power solutions for AI data centers, Trina Storage will present its latest technologies at Booth N962 in Las Vegas

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trina Storage will showcase its latest energy storage and power solutions at RE+ 2026, taking place November 16–19 in Las Vegas. Visitors to Booth N962 will have the opportunity to learn more about Elementa + Electra, the company's integrated cell-to-grid storage solution, and Elementa Hybrid Genset, a modular gas-and-storage power solution designed for AI data centers.

As energy storage applications continue to evolve, project developers face different challenges, from integrating battery systems into utility-scale projects to meeting the growing power demands of AI data centers. At RE+ 2026, Trina Storage will highlight how its solutions address these needs across utility-scale energy storage and emerging power applications.

Elementa + Electra: A Cell-to-Grid Storage Solution

Elementa + Electra combines Trina Storage's DC battery system with its AC platform to provide a coordinated solution for utility-scale energy storage projects.

At its core is Elementa 3, Trina Storage's advanced battery system featuring a 6.25 MWh capacity in a 20-foot configuration. Designed with a focus on energy density, safety, and lifecycle performance, Elementa 3 forms the foundation of the solution.

Complementing Elementa is Electra, the AC platform that integrates key components such as the power conversion system (PCS), medium-voltage step-up transformation, and grid interface. Together, Elementa and Electra provide a unified system architecture designed to simplify integration and support long-term project value.

Visitors to RE+ can learn more about the solution and how its DC and AC platforms work together across the energy storage system.

Elementa Hybrid Genset: A Hybrid Power Solution for AI Data Centers

Trina Storage will also showcase Elementa Hybrid Genset, a modular power solution that combines gas-fired generation from qualified partners with Elementa battery systems, the Electra AC platform, and hybrid controls.

Designed for data center projects facing different grid access and power supply conditions, Elementa Hybrid Genset coordinates gas generation and battery storage through a unified control system. By coordinating responses from different power sources to changing demand, the solution manages dynamic loads and supports power supply flexibility across a range of operating conditions.

The solution is intended for grid-connected, grid-constrained, bridge-to-grid, and off-grid applications. Visitors to RE+ can learn more about how the system coordinates multiple power resources and discuss potential applications for AI data center projects with the Trina Storage team.

Meet Trina Storage at RE+ 2026

From utility-scale energy storage to power solutions for AI data centers, Trina Storage will bring its latest offerings to RE+ 2026.

Visit Booth N962 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, November 16–19, to explore Elementa + Electra and Elementa Hybrid Genset, meet the team, and discuss your project requirements.

For more information or to arrange a meeting during the exhibition, contact us or visit our website here.

About Trina Storage

Trina Storage, a business unit of Trina Solar established in 2015, is a global leader in energy storage products and solutions, dedicated to transforming the way we provide energy. Our mission is to lead the renewable energy transition through cost-competitive storage and to provide Solar For Everyone by expanding solar generation at scale. Leveraging decades of expertise in solar manufacturing, we offer cost-effective and flexible storage solutions to meet the diverse needs of our global customers.

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