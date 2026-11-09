Shawn Johnson East & Andrew East Collaborate With Tabletopics® To Develop New Conversation Starter Sets For Couples

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Interactive Card Games From Olympic Gold Medalist and Former NFL Player Introduce Playful New Ways to Connect at Home

COMMERCE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TableTopics®, a division of Ultra PRO International responsible for the award-winning line of conversation starters, today announced a new collaboration with Olympic gold medalist and entrepreneur Shawn Johnson East and former NFL player and entrepreneur Andrew East to develop a new edition designed specifically for couples, now available at retail.

Created in partnership with the Easts-longtime fans of the TableTopics® brand-the upcoming TableTopics Couple Things Edition introduces fans to the Easts' signature podcast-style questions, bringing a fresh perspective and a playful twist to the classic question‐and‐answer experience. The collaboration with the East family marks a strategic expansion for TableTopics, introducing the brand to new audiences while evolving the way conversation starter cards can be used. The new card set is designed to spark deeper connections, encourage friendly competition, and bring a game-like energy to conversations at home.

“We've loved TableTopics for a long time and have used it in so many different seasons of our lives,” said Shawn Johnson East.“Whether it's family game night or when we can grab some at-home date time together, just the two of us, the cards have a way of bringing everyone into the conversation and creating moments that really matter to us.”

Andrew East added,“We reached out to TableTopics because we saw an opportunity to build on something we already enjoyed and take it to the next level. I was especially drawn to exploring interactive and competitive elements and working through how those ideas could live naturally within the cards, while still feeling true to the TableTopics experience.”

“Working with Shawn and Andrew allows us to extend TableTopics beyond traditional conversation starters and into more dynamic play experiences,” said Sheryl Brunell, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at TableTopics.“The Easts bring a thoughtful and authentic perspective to the creative process, helping us design an edition that strengthens our portfolio and position the brand for continued growth.”

TableTopics® Couple Things Edition Card Set is available now on Amazon and TableTopics.com just in time for the holiday shopping season for a suggested retail price of $30.00.

For more information about TableTopics and where to buy its collection of thoughtful conversation starters, visit tabletopics.com.

About TableTopics®:

TableTopics® began with a personal passion for great conversation and has blossomed into America's most popular conversation game with over 50 products. TableTopics® offers a wide range of conversation starter sets that bring fun, thoughtful conversations to family gatherings, travel, and everyday moments. Find them in specialty stores throughout the US or visit tabletopics.com.

TableTopics® is a division of Ultra PRO International, LLC and is headquartered in Commerce, California. To learn more about Ultra PRO, visit ultrapro.com.

About The East Family:

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East are former elite athletes, entrepreneurs, and proud parents of three. Known for their transparent conversations about love, life and parenting, The Easts share their life with their combined 13.8M+ followers across their social media platforms and their NYT-praised podcast Couple Things. Since their athletic careers, they've focused on building meaningful communities for families, and have earned more than 1B views on YouTube. In 2025, Shawn and Andrew both made the final five on Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, with Shawn making it to the end. This June, they'll release their first co-authored book, The Courage To Commit: Embrace the Radical Power of Sticking with Something via Portfolio. The book is a bold rebrand of commitment in an uncommitted world. Blending gripping personal stories with cutting-edge research in neuroscience and psychology, Shawn and Andrew show why commitment matters, how it works, and the practical strategies that turn intention into action; so you can earn that promotion, build a meaningful marriage, and finally pursue the dream you've been putting off.

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