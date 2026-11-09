Mawer Welcomes Ching Chang As Lead Portfolio Manager Of The Mawer Global Small Cap Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (“Mawer”) announced today that Ching (Qing) Chang has joined the firm on November 2, 2026 and will assume the role of lead portfolio manager of the Mawer Global Small Cap Strategy, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Chang joins Mawer from Burgundy Asset Management, where he spent ten years on the emerging markets team, first as an analyst and then as a portfolio manager. He was the lead portfolio manager of Burgundy's dedicated China Equities strategy since its inception in 2020 and became portfolio manager of its Emerging Markets strategy in 2022. Earlier in his career, he worked in the relationship investing group at Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, covering North American and European investments, and as an investment banking analyst in the M&A group at Scotiabank. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

“We are delighted to welcome Ching to Mawer,” said Eric Wetlaufer, Interim Chief Executive Officer.“He brings experience investing in less efficient, thinly covered markets, a record of building and mentoring strong teams, and an investment philosophy that aligns well with ours: owning well-managed, competitively advantaged businesses for the long term. We are confident he will be an excellent leader for our Global Small Cap team and a valued partner to our clients.”

Ching replaces John Wilson who will remain with the team through December 31, 2026.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Founded in 1974, Mawer is an independent investment firm managing assets for institutional and individual investors across all major asset classes. For more information, visit .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanna Crozier

Head of Communications and Institutional Marketing

+1 (403) 267-1964

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