Jiko Brings Direct T-Bill Access To State Street's LINK Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Institutions Can Access Direct U.S. Treasury Bill Ownership Through LINK, Part of State Street's GlobalLINK Suite

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiko today announced that it will join LINK, State Street's unified desktop ecosystem within GlobalLINK, its suite of award-winning electronic trading platforms, technology and workflow solutions for institutional clients. The integration expands the range of third-party solutions and asset classes available through LINK, providing institutional clients with access to Jiko's U.S. Treasury bill capabilities.

The integration allows eligible institutional investors, corporate treasurers, CFOs, and asset managers the ability, through LINK, to utilize Jiko's U.S. Treasury bill offering through an efficient digital workflow. Jiko and Jiko Securities, Inc., its FINRA-member broker-dealer, will provide the underlying offering and related services.

“Treasurers want to know exactly what they own and where their cash sits. Through LINK, eligible institutions can hold U.S. Treasury bills directly in their own name, with rolling and reinvestment handled automatically, inside the workflow where they already make liquidity decisions,” said Stephane Lintner, CEO of Jiko.

“Our clients are looking for more choice and greater efficiency in how they manage short-term liquidity,” said Greg Fortuna, Head of GlobalLINK, State Street Markets.“By making Jiko's direct T-bill capabilities accessible through LINK, we are broadening the range of third-party solutions available to eligible clients and providing a streamlined way to access direct U.S. Treasury bill ownership as part of their broader liquidity management process.”

Jiko's integration further extends the LINK ecosystem within GlobalLINK, bringing together State Street capabilities and complementary third-party solutions to provide institutional clients with greater choice and a more connected experience across their workflows.

ABOUT JIKO

Jiko keeps client cash invested in T-bills, in the client's name, earning the“risk-free” rate, with no lending, no leverage, and no commingled exposure. Payments settle 24/7 on JikoNet at scale, with no balance sheet risk. Jiko clients include institutions that move at the speed of modern markets - corporates, fintechs, tech, and crypto companies - giving them and their counterparts a safer, yield-generating alternative for managing cash. Jiko holds a national bank charter and a FINRA broker-dealer license. To learn more, visit .

INVESTMENTS IN T-BILLS: NOT FDIC INSURED - NO BANK GUARANTEE - MAY LOSE VALUE

All US Treasury investments and investment advisory services provided by Jiko Securities, Inc., a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA and SIPC. Securities in your account are protected up to $500,000. For details, please see .

Banking services provided by Jiko Bank, a division of Mid-Central National Bank.

Jiko Group, Inc. and its affiliates do not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions. This material is not intended as a recommendation, offer, or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or investment strategy.

See FINRA BrokerCheck, Jiko U.S. Treasuries Risk Disclosures, and Jiko Securities Inc. Form CRS.

CONTACT: Marissa Arnold...