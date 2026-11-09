Cleveland Clinic Canada Moves To New Downtown Toronto Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Larger location expands access to Cleveland Clinic's global expertise, advanced diagnostics and personalized care

Toronto, ON, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland Clinic Canada has moved to a new location in downtown Toronto, expanding access to care in the heart of the city and marking the next chapter of its 20-year presence in Canada.

The new 35,000-square-foot location is at Northbridge Place, 105 Adelaide Street West, in Toronto's financial district. Since opening its first Toronto location in 2006, Cleveland Clinic Canada has expanded its services and presence while providing coordinated, personalized care for individuals and families, and working with many of Canada's largest employers. The move builds on that foundation, increasing capacity and bringing together services focused on helping patients maintain their health, mobility, independence and performance throughout their lives. The new location opened to patients on November 3rd.

Part of Cleveland Clinic's global health system, Cleveland Clinic Canada integrates medical expertise and advanced diagnostics into a personalized approach to care. This larger downtown location is designed to help patients understand their health, detect risks early and take practical steps to live, move and age well. The location will offer executive health and concierge medicine programs, alongside personalized services focused on prevention, healthy aging, mobility and performance.

“For 20 years, we have been proud to bring Cleveland Clinic's global expertise and insights to Canadians,” said Michael Kessel, President and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Canada.“This new location represents an important next chapter for us. Its larger capacity allows us to care for more people while continuing to advance how we help patients achieve better health throughout their lives.”

Cleveland Clinic brings more than a century of experience in patient care, research and education to this approach. Its global health system includes specialists across 140 medical specialties and subspecialties, giving Canadian physicians access to a broad network of clinical expertise and knowledge.

“Good health is shaped by much more than what happens in a doctor's office,” said Titilayo Olupona, M.D., Executive Health Program Lead at Cleveland Clinic Canada.“Nutrition, movement, sleep, stress management and lifestyle choices all play an important role. Our job is to help patients understand what matters most for their health and provide a clear path forward.”

A multidisciplinary team of sports medicine physicians, rehabilitation professionals and movement experts will help patients maintain and improve mobility and function. Advanced diagnostics, biomarkers and evidence-based health strategies will provide patients with a more complete understanding of their health and help translate those insights into practical, personalized action.

“Healthcare is increasingly about understanding what we can do today to influence how we feel and function in the years ahead,” said Khalil Sivjee, M.D., Medical Director of Cleveland Clinic Canada.“By bringing together medical expertise, advanced diagnostics and a deeper understanding of each patient, we can identify opportunities earlier and help people make informed decisions that support their long-term health.”

Cleveland Clinic Canada's Midtown location at Yonge and Eglinton provides comprehensive sports medicine and rehabilitation services. Virtual care is also available to patients across Canada.

Downtown Toronto Location

Cleveland Clinic Canada

Northbridge Place

105 Adelaide Street West

Toronto, Ontario

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About Cleveland Clinic Canada

Cleveland Clinic Canada is the Canadian location of Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical centre that has provided world-class patient care since 1921. Its multidisciplinary team of physicians and wellness experts provides in-person care in Toronto and virtual care across Canada. Its medical experts also work with companies to help manage organizational risk and improve employee health. Patients benefit from the expertise of Canadian physicians, specialists and wellness experts, as well as more than 5,000 physicians and specialists across the Cleveland Clinic network.

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Cleveland Clinic Canada's New Downtown Toronto Location Dr. Titilayo Olupona, Cleveland Clinic Canada

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