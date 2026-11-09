Wreaths Across America Announces 2026 Escort To Arlington Route

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For the 12th consecutive year, Chevrolet will lead the nation's longest veterans' parade, honoring Gold and Blue Star families, veterans, and patriots along the East Coast.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine – November 9, 2026 –, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known as the country's longest veterans' parade, Wreaths Across America's annual“Escort to Arlington” will begin its journey on Saturday, December 12, 2026. The weeklong procession will travel from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery, bringing together veterans, military families, volunteers and communities along the East Coast in a shared mission of remembrance. Along the way, the escort will visit schools, veterans' memorials and community landmarks, creating meaningful opportunities to REMEMBER the fallen, HONOR those who serve, and TEACH the next generation the value of freedom.

The official 2026 route and schedule can be viewed here.

Stops with public events will be held in Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Washington D.C., before arriving at Arlington National Cemetery on the morning of Saturday, December 19 – National Wreaths Across America Day. The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will also be open to the public at many of this year's events. Tune in to Wreaths Across America Radi to hear live coverage from escort events all week long!

Chevrolet has once again generously provided the 10 wrapped escort vehicles, including the All-Electric Silverado EV, to transport participating Gold Star and Blue Star family members and veterans during the week-long trip. In addition, Chevrolet has sponsored 4,000 veterans' wreaths for placement by volunteers at Arlington National Cemetery to help remember our nation's service members.

“For 12 years, Chevrolet and our dealers have had the privilege of putting Gold Star families and veterans behind the wheel of this journey,” said Dan Adamcheck, Regional Director of Sales, Service and Marketing for Chevrolet.“Over hundreds of miles, those vehicles carry something far greater than passengers. They carry memories, sacrifice and gratitude. We're honored to help carry them all the way to Arlington.”

This year's participants also include national leaders from the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., The American Legion, The American Legion Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the VFW Auxiliary, AMVETS, and other Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs). Members of the Patriot Guard Riders, Patriot Riders, and law enforcement from departments across Maine and New England will provide escort to ensure safe transport for all participants throughout the week.

The Escort to Arlington has grown to consist of 13 tractor-trailers representing American Trucking Associations' Workforce Heroes, Cari's Blessing, Bettaway Beverage Distributors Inc., Bennett Motor Express LLC, Brown Dog Carriers, Brakebush Transportation, Inc., Cargo Transporters Inc., Delhaize Transportation LLC (DBA Hannaford Supermarkets), Bison Transport USA, Merchants Distributors Inc. (MDI), Schneider National, NFI and Witte Bros. Exchange, Inc. Additionally, Load One Carriers will again serve as the ceremonial wreath transporter for the week. These dedicated organizations and their professional drivers will haul a portion of the sponsored veterans' wreaths designated for placement by thousands of volunteers at Arlington National Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day.

What began 34 years ago as a pilgrimage by a Maine wreath maker in a single truck to deliver 5,000 extra wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery as a gesture of thanks has become a year-long mission to Remember, Honor, Teach.

National Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies are happening at more than 6,000 participating locations nationwide on Saturday, December 19, 2026! Click here to find a participating location near you to support and/or volunteer to place wreaths.

# # #

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's year-round mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 6,000 participating locations in all 50 states and overseas. For more information, please visit .

PR Contacts:

WAA PR Team

... | ...

NOTES TO MEDIA

Click here for b-roll, produced video, pictures, approved logos, and more materials to help produce your news story. Interviews are available upon request.

Attachments



Chevrolet to Lead Escort to Arlington Escort to Arlington Tractor-Trailers

CONTACT: Amber Caron Wreaths Across America 2075136457...