Presidio And F5 Create A Reusable Trust Foundation For Financial Services AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presidio's Data Trust Accelerator unifies, evaluates, governs, and explains financial context, while F5 protects and tests AI interactions across native and third-party platforms

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today announced a collaboration with F5 to help financial institutions securely scale AI agents across their organizations. The collaboration combines Presidio's AWS-native Data Trust Accelerator (DTA) with F5's AI security capabilities to help banks, insurers, wealth managers, and other financial institutions securely deploy AI applications.

As financial institutions expand their use of AI, they are faced with new challenges in moving from isolated pilots to production-ready applications. Each AI agent must access accurate and appropriate client information, respect user permissions, protect sensitive data, and provide a clear record of how information was accessed and used. Building these capabilities separately for every use case can slow deployment, introduce inconsistent controls, and increase operational complexity.

"The challenge for financial institutions is no longer whether AI agents can work. It's how to deploy them securely, consistently, and at scale," said Andres de Corral, Vice President of Digital Services and Solutions at Presidio.“By combining Presidio's financial services and data expertise with F5's AI security capabilities, we're helping clients establish that foundation once and extend it across their organizations."

Building a Reusable Foundation for Trusted Financial Data

Presidio's Data Trust Accelerator helps financial institutions establish trusted, governed access to data for AI-driven applications. Key capabilities include:



Unified financial data: Consolidates client, account, holdings, and relationship information across disparate systems to provide a consistent view of financial data.

Data quality and explainability: Evaluates data fitness, identifies conflicting information, and provides traceability into source records and how values were resolved.

Governed access: Applies identity and entitlement controls to determine what information an agent or user is authorized to access.

Reusable APIs: Enables AI agents operating within existing applications, third-party platforms, or institution-developed experiences to access permitted financial context without rebuilding integrations or creating new interfaces. Auditability: Captures authorization decisions, data returned or withheld, and other interaction details to support institutional oversight.



Strengthening AI Security with F5

The collaboration extends beyond data access and governance to address the security risks associated with AI interactions. F5 Distributed Cloud helps secure applications and APIs that power AI-driven workflows. F5 AI Guardrails provides runtime protection against risks such as prompt injection and sensitive data exposure, while F5 AI Red Team enables adversarial testing before deployment and threats evolve.

"AI adoption introduces new security considerations that extend beyond traditional application and infrastructure protection," said Matt Pley, Senior Vice President, North America Sales. "Working with Presidio allows us to bring runtime AI protection and adversarial testing together with the trusted, explainable financial data institutions need.”

Helping Financial Institutions Put AI Into Production

Presidio connects these capabilities by integrating the Data Trust Accelerator and F5 technologies with institutions' existing data, identity, entitlement, cloud, security, and governance systems.

To learn more about Presidio and its technology partners, visit the website here. For information about Presidio's financial services capabilities, visit here.

About Presidio

Presidio works with organizations to turn ambition into progress, bringing together AI, security, networking, and lifecycle with services as the thread that ties them into one integrated customer outcome. We believe the most powerful technology starts with people, which is why we help customers use AI to enhance human potential, streamline work, and create better experiences for employees and customers alike. From strategy through execution, one Presidio team works alongside customers to build solutions today for tomorrow's opportunities. With 20+ years of experience, 7,000+ engagements, and 3,700+ team members, Presidio helps companies clarify, realize, and scale technology the right way. Learn more at presidio.com.

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