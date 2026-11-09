AI Inference Chips Market Size, Share, And Industry Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach USD 589.5 Billion As Custom Asics, Agentic AI, And Edge Deployment Drive 16.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI Inference Chips Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global AI inference chips market was valued at USD 92 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 128 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to rise to USD 589.5 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 16.5% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report examines AI inference hardware, architectures, deployment models, economics, software ecosystems, supply chains, regulations, pricing, investment activity, and competitive strategies.

Market coverage includes data center GPUs, hyperscaler-designed ASICs, language processing units, wafer-scale engines, dataflow processors, in-memory compute chips, edge NPUs, automotive AI processors, FPGAs, and AI-enabled CPUs. The analysis measures chip-level revenue associated with inference, including the estimated inference share of general-purpose accelerators and NPU value within edge system-on-chips. Complete servers and separately sold memory are excluded.

AI Inference Chips Market Dynamics

Production AI is becoming a central source of computing demand as chat, search, advertising, coding, recommendation, and enterprise applications process increasing volumes of requests. Reasoning models and AI agents are accelerating this trend by generating longer outputs, calling tools, and completing multiple processing steps for each task. The expansion of these workloads increases demand for high-throughput, low-latency, and energy-efficient AI inference infrastructure.

Hyperscalers and AI laboratories are investing in custom silicon to improve cost per token and performance per watt. Key developments include Google's Ironwood TPU and OpenAI's plans for 10 gigawatts of Broadcom co-developed accelerators and 6 gigawatts of AMD GPUs. NVIDIA has reported that inference represented approximately 40% of its data center sales in fiscal 2024. The company also signed a non-exclusive license for Groq's low-latency inference technology in December 2025 in a transaction reported at approximately USD 20 billion.

Energy availability is becoming increasingly important. According to the International Energy Agency, global data center electricity consumption is expected to increase from approximately 415 terawatt-hours in 2024 to approximately 945 terawatt-hours in 2030. This outlook is strengthening demand for efficient chips, memory systems, interconnects, cooling solutions, and inference software.

Advanced packaging and high-bandwidth memory remain major supply constraints. Although TSMC expanded CoWoS output substantially during 2024 and 2025, demand continues to exceed available capacity. HBM production is concentrated among SK hynix, Samsung, and Micron, while data center power limitations in locations such as Northern Virginia, Dublin, and Singapore can delay infrastructure expansion. U.S. export controls also affect accelerator availability in China, including the April 2025 license requirement for NVIDIA's H20.

Additional challenges include software switching costs associated with NVIDIA's CUDA ecosystem, rapidly changing model architectures, declining inference prices, substantial startup funding requirements, and the concentration of leading-edge manufacturing and packaging capacity in Taiwan.

Market Opportunities and Technology Trends

Custom inference ASICs represent a major growth opportunity for hyperscalers and AI laboratories seeking hardware optimized for proprietary workloads. Broadcom, Marvell, MediaTek, and Alchip are positioned to benefit from custom silicon programs, while Groq, Cerebras, SambaNova, d-Matrix, and Etched are advancing specialized low-latency, dataflow, wafer-scale, and memory-centric architectures.

Sovereign AI programs and neocloud providers are expanding the customer base. Saudi Arabia's Humain was named as the first customer for Qualcomm's AI200 accelerators, while Stargate UAE plans to bring its first 200 megawatts online in 2026. Other important trends include disaggregated inference for prefill and decode workloads, rack-scale systems, low-precision FP8 and FP4 formats, and architectures based on HBM3E, HBM4, large SRAM, and CXL.

Segment Analysis

GPUs are expected to hold the largest market share by chip type in 2026, supported by NVIDIA's installed base, CUDA and TensorRT software, and the ability to serve training and inference workloads. Custom ASICs are projected to record the highest CAGR as hyperscalers and AI companies pursue lower operating costs through workload-specific designs.

Data center & cloud deployment is expected to generate the largest revenue share in 2026 because of substantial hyperscaler investment and the high value of data center accelerators. On-device edge is projected to grow at the highest CAGR as smartphones, AI PCs, wearables, and XR devices adopt local generative AI capabilities. Microsoft's Copilot+ PC standard, which requires NPUs delivering at least 40 trillion operations per second, is supporting this expansion. Automotive demand is also rising through platforms such as NVIDIA's DRIVE Thor.

HBM-based designs lead high-end data center inference, where memory bandwidth is critical to token generation. SRAM-based architectures support fast response times by maintaining model weights on chip, while LPDDR/GDDR-based solutions address edge, automotive, and cost-sensitive applications.

Large language models & generative AI are expected to represent the largest workload segment in 2026. Multimodal & agentic AI is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR as multi-step workflows increase token volumes and require stronger throughput and latency performance.

Hyperscalers & cloud providers are expected to remain the largest end-user group. AI labs & neoclouds are projected to achieve the fastest growth, supported by multi-gigawatt infrastructure programs, sovereign investment, and demand for alternatives to traditional cloud capacity.

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to remain the largest AI inference chips market in 2026. The region hosts leading semiconductor companies, hyperscalers, AI laboratories, and inference startups, including NVIDIA, AMD, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Intel, Groq, Cerebras, and d-Matrix. NVIDIA reported USD 62.3 billion in data center revenue for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036, supported by its semiconductor manufacturing, packaging, memory, consumer electronics, automotive, and data center industries. Taiwan's TSMC produces many advanced AI chips, while SK hynix and Samsung are major HBM suppliers. China is accelerating domestic accelerator development through companies such as Huawei and Cambricon, while Japan, India, Singapore, and Malaysia continue to expand AI infrastructure.

Europe benefits from sovereign AI investment, automotive demand, and edge semiconductor innovation, including Axelera AI in the Netherlands. The Middle East & Africa is positioned for strong growth through projects in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and Israel's chip design ecosystem. Brazil and Mexico are leading AI infrastructure adoption in Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

NVIDIA leads the competitive landscape, while AMD, Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Marvell, hyperscaler-designed chips, specialist startups, edge SoC suppliers, and Chinese semiconductor companies are expanding their positions. Competitive performance increasingly depends on cost per token, performance per watt, latency, memory capacity, interconnect scalability, software maturity, volume availability, and total operating cost.

Companies profiled in the report include NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., Marvell Technology, Inc., MediaTek Inc., Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms, Inc., Apple Inc., Groq, Inc., Cerebras Systems Inc., SambaNova Systems, Inc., d-Matrix Corporation, Etched.ai, Inc., Tenstorrent Inc., Hailo Technologies Ltd., Axelera AI, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited.

Report Benefits



Provides global AI inference chips market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates growth across chip type, deployment, memory architecture, workload, end user, and geography.

Assesses packaging capacity, HBM availability, power constraints, export controls, and software ecosystem risks.

Tracks custom ASICs, disaggregated inference, rack-scale systems, low-precision formats, and memory-centric architectures.

Benchmarks leading chip suppliers, hyperscaler in-house silicon, specialist startups, edge AI companies, and Chinese manufacturers. Supports product planning, sourcing, partnerships, investment analysis, and market entry strategies.

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