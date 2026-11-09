Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2027-2037 AI And Data-Centre Demand To Reach 55% As Glass-Core Materials Surge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI demand, supply-chain risks and glass-core growth reshape advanced packaging, with insights on materials, regions, pricing, start-ups and 153 companies.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Market for Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Materials 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advanced semiconductor packaging is increasingly central to computing performance as AI workloads encounter constraints in memory bandwidth, die-to-die bandwidth and power density. These challenges are now being addressed within the package, accelerating demand for advanced semiconductor packaging materials across AI accelerators, high-bandwidth memory, data-centre infrastructure and other high-performance computing applications.

The report provides a detailed analysis of eight advanced packaging material classes and forecasts 39 market segments from 2027 to 2037. Its bottom-up methodology draws on wafer, panel and substrate activity, supported by a 2024-2026 historical base, materials intensity assessments, pricing assumptions and market scenarios. Forecasts cover demand by region, packaging platform and end-use market, providing insight into the technologies and supply-chain developments shaping the advanced semiconductor packaging materials market.

AI and data-centre products are projected to represent approximately 41% of materials demand in 2027, increasing to 55% by 2037. Shortages and price increases of 20-30% in 2026 have highlighted the semiconductor industry's exposure to a limited number of materials plants and suppliers. Glass-core materials are forecast to record the fastest growth as the industry invests in next-generation substrates, glass interposers, panel processing and advanced metallisation.

Key areas covered in the report include:



Advanced packaging demand: Analysis of packaging platforms and their material requirements, including AI accelerators, high-bandwidth memory, interconnect-pitch roadmaps, panel and glass adoption, and regional capacity build-out.

Market forecasts for 2027-2037: Projections for the total market and individual material segments, including regional demand, packaging platform adoption, end-use applications, materials intensity, pricing and scenario analysis.

Fine-pitch interconnect materials: Coverage of copper electroplating chemistries, solder microbumps and caps, UBM/barrier/seed layers, solder spheres, fluxes and plating resists, alongside competitive analysis and market forecasts.

Hybrid-bonding materials and consumables: Assessment of CMP slurries and pads, post-CMP cleans, bonding dielectrics and precursors, die-preparation consumables, low-temperature processes and polymer-dielectric hybrid bonding. The report also examines adoption roadmaps, intellectual property and the equipment ecosystem.

Substrates, interposers and dielectric materials: Forecasts and technical challenges for glass-core substrates, glass interposers, glass metallisation, organic package substrate materials, redistribution-layer dielectrics and low-loss dielectric materials. Assembly and process materials: Evaluation of underfills and encapsulants, temporary bonding and debonding materials, and the interaction of materials across the packaging stack.

The analysis also addresses system-level considerations such as warpage, thermal management, reliability qualification and research priorities. These factors are becoming increasingly important as package architectures incorporate more chiplets, finer interconnects, larger substrates and higher power densities.

Supply-chain resilience is another major focus, with analysis of regional manufacturing dynamics, regulation, pricing and capacity expansion. The report examines how geographic concentration, materials availability and supplier qualification can affect production schedules and technology adoption. It also evaluates the start-up and investment landscape as emerging companies pursue opportunities in glass-core technology, hybrid-bonding consumables, advanced dielectrics and other high-growth segments.

Profiles of 153 companies provide insight into established suppliers, specialist materials producers, equipment providers and emerging market participants. Together, the forecasts, competitive analysis and technology roadmaps offer semiconductor manufacturers, materials suppliers, investors and policymakers a comprehensive view of the commercial opportunities and supply risks associated with advanced semiconductor packaging materials through 2037.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The market at a glance

1.2 Key findings

1.3 Areas of dedicated coverage

1.4 The stack must be evaluated as a whole

1.5 Regional and supplier outlook

2 INTRODUCTION AND SCOPE

2.1 Why packaging materials now decide system performance

2.2 Report scope

2.3 Where this report adds coverage

2.4 Market definition and units

2.5 Methodology

2.6 Structure of the report

3 THE DEMAND BASE FOR ADVANCED PACKAGING MATERIALS

3.1 Packaging platforms and their materials signatures

3.2 AI accelerators: the package as the computer

3.3 High-bandwidth memory

3.4 The interconnect pitch roadmap

3.5 Panels, glass and the scaling of package area

3.6 Regional capacity build-out

4 GLOBAL MARKET FORECASTS 2027-2037

4.1 Total market

4.2 Historical base, 2024-2026

4.3 Materials intensity

4.4 By region

4.5 By packaging platform

4.6 By end-use market

4.7 Scenarios

4.8 Pricing assumptions

5 FINE-PITCH INTERCONNECT MATERIALS

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market size and forecast

5.3 Copper electroplating chemistries

5.4 Solder microbumps and solder caps

5.5 Under-bump metallisation, barrier and seed layers

5.6 Solder spheres and second-level interconnect

5.7 Fluxes, flux removers and alternatives

5.8 Thick-film plating resists

5.9 Technical challenges and research priorities

5.10 Competitive landscape

6 HYBRID-BONDING MATERIALS AND CONSUMABLES

6.1 Overview

6.2 Process flow and consumable map

6.3 CMP slurries, pads and conditioners

6.4 Post-CMP cleans, contamination control and activation

6.5 Bonding dielectrics and precursors

6.6 Bond-pad copper and die-preparation consumables

6.7 Low-temperature and room-temperature hybrid bonding

6.8 Polymer-dielectric hybrid bonding

6.9 Adoption roadmap

6.10 Market size and forecast

6.11 Equipment ecosystem and its influence on materials

6.12 Intellectual property

7 GLASS-CORE SUBSTRATES, GLASS INTERPOSERS AND GLASS METALLISATION

7.1 Overview

7.2 Glass materials

7.3 Through-glass via formation

7.4 Adhesion and seed layers

7.5 Via fill, stress and cracking

7.6 Build-up dielectrics on glass

7.7 Ecosystem and timing

7.8 Market size and forecast

8 ORGANIC PACKAGE SUBSTRATE MATERIALS

8.1 Overview

8.2 Market size and forecast

8.3 Build-up dielectric film

8.4 Core laminates, glass cloth and copper foil

8.5 Substrate-maker demand and investment

8.6 Technical challenges

9 REDISTRIBUTION-LAYER DIELECTRICS

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market size and forecast

9.3 Chemistries

9.4 Patterning roadmap and damascene RDL

9.5 RDL formation technologies

9.6 Requirements and challenges

9.7 Competitive landscape

10 LOW-LOSS DIELECTRIC MATERIALS

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market size and forecast

10.3 Materials and properties

10.4 Drivers

10.5 Challenges

11 UNDERFILLS AND ENCAPSULANTS

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market size and forecast

11.3 Underfill types

11.4 Epoxy moulding compounds and liquid moulding

11.5 Competitive landscape

11.6 Technical challenges

12 TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING MATERIALS

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market size and forecast

12.3 Debonding technologies

12.4 Requirements

12.5 Process tapes

12.6 Competitive landscape

13 THE MATERIALS STACK AS A SYSTEM: INTERACTIONS, RELIABILITY AND RESEARCH PRIORITIES

13.1 Why the stack must be evaluated as a whole

13.2 Key interactions

13.3 Warpage: the integrating problem

13.4 Thermal management at the materials level

13.5 Reliability qualification

13.6 Research priorities

14 SUPPLY CHAIN, REGIONAL DYNAMICS, REGULATION AND PRICING

14.1 Concentration and single points of failure

14.2 Regional dynamics

14.3 Pricing

14.4 Regulation and sustainability

14.5 Supplier consolidation and corporate change

15 START-UP AND INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE

15.1 Overview

15.2 Where packaging-relevant capital is going

15.3 Selected packaging-relevant start-up rounds

15.4 Implications for materials suppliers

16 COMPANY PROFILES (153 company profiles)

17 APPENDIX

17.1 Research methodology

17.2 Abbreviations

17.3 Related Future Markets reports

18 REFERENCES

18.1 Market data and industry statistics

18.2 Advanced packaging technology, HBM and AI packaging

18.3 Fine-pitch interconnect materials (plating, solder, UBM, targets, fluxes)

18.4 Hybrid bonding materials, processes and equipment

18.5 Glass-core substrates, TGV and glass metallisation

18.6 Organic substrate materials and low-loss dielectrics

18.7 Start-up funding and investment (SemiEngineering round-ups etc.)

18.8 Company announcements and financial disclosures

18.9 Future Markets companion reports and standards

LIST OF TABLES [68]

LIST OF FIGURES [24]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



3D Glass Solutions (3DGS)

3M Company

6K

Absolics Inc.

Accurus Scientific (Mi Material Holding)

ACM Research

Adeia

ADEKA Corporation

Admatechs

AGC Inc.

AIM Solder

Air Liquide Electronics

Ajinomoto / Ajinomoto Fine-Techno

Anji Microelectronics

Applied Materials

Arakawa Chemical Industries

Asahi Kasei

AT&S

BASF (Electronic Materials)

BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi)

Brewer Science

C. Uyemura & Co.

Chang Chun Group

ChEmpower

Corning

Dai Nippon Printing (DNP)

Darbond Technology

Daxin Materials

DELO Industrial Adhesives

Denka

Dexerials

DIC Corporation

DNF

Dongjin Semichem

Dongwoo Fine-Chem

Doosan Electronic BG

Dow

Duksan Hi-Metal

Ebara

Elite Material (EMC)

Entegris

ErzM-Technologies

Eternal Materials

EuQlid

EV Group

Fabric8Labs

FononTech

Fujifilm Electronic Materials

Fujimi

Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder

Furukawa Electric

Grace Fabric Technology

GRIKIN Advanced Material

Hanmi Semiconductor

Hansol Chemical

HD MicroSystems

Henkel

Heraeus Electronics

HOYA

Hubei Dinglong

Ibiden

Indium Corporation

Ishihara Chemical

JCU

Jiangsu Huahai Chengke

JNTC

JSR

JX Advanced Metals

Kaneka

Kanto Chemical

KCC

KCTech

Kinik

Kools

Kuraray

Kurita Water Industries

Kyocera

Lam Research

Lens Technology

LG Innotek

Lightmatter and more...

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