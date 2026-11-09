Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2027-2037 Fault Tolerance, AI-HPC Integration, And Enabling Supply Chains Open New Revenue Frontiers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize fault tolerance, error-correction efficiency, cryogenic control and foundry scaling, targeting hybrid quantum-classical systems for chemistry, materials, HPC and AI data centres.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Quantum Computing Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Quantum computing is advancing from laboratory research toward industrial deployment, supported by increased private investment, government programmes, dedicated foundries and growing demand from high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and national security markets. The report analyses this transition, assessing the commercial outlook for quantum hardware, software, cloud platforms, services and enabling technologies through 2037.

Seven quantum computing hardware approaches remain in competition, with no modality yet proving the capabilities required for large-scale fault tolerance. Over the next decade, progress will depend heavily on error-correction efficiency, cryogenic control, specialist component availability and scalable foundry manufacturing. Quantum processors are expected to operate alongside GPUs and CPUs in HPC and AI data centres rather than replace conventional computing infrastructure. Chemistry, molecular modelling and materials simulation are identified as the leading early commercial opportunities, followed by optimisation, sampling, linear algebra and cryptanalysis applications.

The report provides ten-year total addressable market forecasts under conservative, base and optimistic scenarios. Forecasts cover quantum computing modality, computational approach, product category, end-use sector, geographic region and a five-tier device classification. A separate forecast evaluates the enabling supply chain, including cryogenics, control electronics, photonics, specialist lasers, semiconductor foundries and other critical subsystems. Market intelligence is supported by profiles of 303 companies operating across the global quantum computing ecosystem.

Key industry constraints are also examined. These include limited helium-3 availability, restricted dilution-refrigerator manufacturing capacity, a small supplier base for enriched silicon-28 and specialist lasers, shortages of qualified technical talent and the absence of error correction proven at commercial scale. The analysis considers how these bottlenecks may affect production, system deployment, pricing and the timing of quantum advantage.

Report coverage includes:



Quantum computing market outlook: Key findings, research methodology, market structure, investment activity, government programmes, industrial policy, developments from Oct-Nov 2026 and the revenue performance of listed quantum computing companies.

Quantum computing technologies: Qubit modalities, quantum error correction, logical qubits, hybrid quantum-classical computing, HPC integration and market participants by technology and industry segment.

Technology readiness assessment: Hardware maturity by modality, enabling subsystem readiness, software integration, application development, benchmarking, expected quantum advantage timelines and milestones capable of shifting market scenarios.

Five-tier device segmentation: Forecasts for shipments, average selling prices, system revenue, installed base and demand by buyer category across conservative, base and optimistic market scenarios.

Quantum computing supply chain: Analysis of cryogenic systems, control electronics, photonics/lasers, foundry capacity, software, middleware, cloud access, professional services, routes to market and emerging business models.

End-use opportunities: Commercial potential across pharmaceuticals, chemicals/materials, financial services, government/defence, academic/HPC, automotive/aerospace, logistics, energy and IT/cloud/telecom, alongside an assessment of quantum risk to global supply chains.

Regional quantum computing markets: Coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World, with market forecasts for 2027-2037 by modality, computational approach, product category, end-use group, region and device tier. Competitive intelligence: Evaluation of the competitive landscape, consolidation trends, strategic risks, market challenges, SWOT factors and 303 company profiles spanning hardware developers, software providers, component suppliers, cloud platforms and service organisations.

The report offers strategic intelligence for quantum computing companies, investors, semiconductor manufacturers, cloud providers, HPC operators, government agencies, research institutions and enterprises evaluating future quantum applications. Its scenario-based forecasts and technology readiness analysis provide a structured view of market growth, infrastructure requirements, competitive positioning and the commercial milestones likely to shape the quantum computing industry over the next decade.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Key findings

1.2 Market at a glance

1.3 What changed in 2026

2 RESEARCH SCOPE, DEFINITIONS AND METHODOLOGY

2.1 Scope

2.2 Market definition and segmentation

2.3 Forecasting methodology

2.4 Sources

3 THE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET IN 2026

3.1 From laboratory to industry

3.2 Investment

3.3 Government programmes and industrial policy

3.4 Recent developments shaping the outlook (October-November 2026)

3.5 Revenue landscape of listed companies

4 QUANTUM COMPUTING TECHNOLOGIES AND APPROACHES

4.1 Principles

4.2 Qubit modalities

4.3 Quantum error correction and logical qubits

4.4 Hybrid quantum-classical computing and HPC integration

4.5 Market players by modality and segment

5 TECHNOLOGY READINESS ASSESSMENT

5.1 Assessment framework

5.2 Hardware readiness by modality

5.3 Readiness of enabling subsystems

5.4 Software and integration readiness

5.5 Application readiness and the timing of quantum advantage

5.6 Benchmarks and metrics

5.7 Readiness timeline

5.8 Milestones that would shift the forecast between scenarios

6 DEVICE TIER SEGMENTATION

6.1 Tier definitions

6.2 Tier characteristics

6.3 Tier positioning by modality

6.4 Shipments by tier

6.5 Average selling prices by tier

6.6 System revenue by tier

6.7 Installed base

6.8 Tier demand by buyer type

6.9 Tier forecasts by scenario

7 HARDWARE SUPPLY CHAIN AND ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES

7.1 Cryogenics

7.2 Control electronics

7.3 Photonics and lasers

7.4 Foundries and manufacturing

7.5 Enabling supply-chain market forecast

8 SOFTWARE, MIDDLEWARE, CLOUD AND SERVICES

8.1 The quantum software stack

8.2 Cloud access and quantum computing as a service

8.3 Professional services and the consulting channel

8.4 Quantum-HPC integration software

8.5 Quantum-AI convergence

8.6 Quantum-inspired software (adjacent)

8.7 Outlook for software and services

9 ROUTES TO MARKET AND BUSINESS MODELS

9.1 Routes to market

9.2 Business models

9.3 Pricing

9.4 Public procurement channels

9.5 Channel partnerships and alliances

9.6 Regional go-to-market considerations

9.7 Sales cycles and go-to-market lessons

10 END-USE MARKETS AND MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

10.1 End-use overview

10.2 Pharmaceuticals and life sciences

10.3 Chemicals and advanced materials

10.4 Financial services and insurance

10.5 Government, defence and national laboratories

10.6 Academic research and HPC centres

10.7 Automotive, aerospace and manufacturing

10.8 Logistics and transportation

10.9 Energy and utilities

10.10 IT, cloud and telecommunications

10.11 Market opportunities

10.12 Quantum risk to supply chains

11 REGIONAL MARKETS

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.4 Rest of World

12 MARKET FORECASTS 2027-2037

12.1 Total market

12.2 By approach: qubit modality

12.3 By computational approach

12.4 By product category

12.5 By end-use group

12.6 By region

12.7 Tier-level device forecasts by scenario

12.8 Cross-segment view, 2037

12.9 Adjacent markets (not included in the TAM)

12.10 Forecast sensitivities

13 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

13.1 Market structure

13.2 Leading vendors

13.3 Competition by modality

13.4 Competition by value-chain layer

13.5 Listed-company landscape

13.6 Mergers, acquisitions and strategic transactions

13.7 Key success factors

13.8 Competitive positioning

14 CHALLENGES, RISKS AND SWOT

14.1 Overview of key challenges

14.2 Technical challenges

14.3 Commercial challenges

14.4 Supply-chain risks

14.5 Financial and market risks

14.6 Geopolitical and regulatory risks

14.7 Talent and workforce

14.8 Risk assessment matrix

14.9 SWOT analysis

14.10 Outlook

15 COMPANY PROFILES (303 company profiles)

16 APPENDIX

16.1 Abbreviations

16.2 Companies profiled

16.3 Index of company profiles

LIST OF TABLES [106]

LIST OF FIGURES [26]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



A*Quantum

AbaQus

Absolut System

Adaptive Finance Technologies

Aegiq

AetherQ Labs

Agnostiq

Airbus

Aires Applied Quantum Technology

Algorithmiq

Alice & Bob

Alpine Quantum Technologies

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

AMD

Anametric

Anderon

Anyon Systems

Anyon Technologies

Aqarios

AQSolotl

Aquark Technologies

Archer Materials

Arclight Quantum

Arctic Instruments

ARQUE Systems

Artificial Brain

Atlantic Quantum

Atom Computing

Atom Quantum Labs

Atomic Cubit

Atomionics

Atos Quantum (Bull)

Baidu

BEIT

Bifrost Electronics

Bleximo

Bloq Quantum

Bluefors

blueqat

BlueQubit

BosonQ Psi

Bright Quantum

C12 Quantum Electronics

CAS Cold Atom

Casimir

CavilinQ

CDimension

Chiral Nano AG

Classiq Technologies

ColibrITD

Commutator Studios

Conductor Quantum

Cortical Labs

Covesion

Crystal Quantum Computing

D-Wave Quantum

Delft Circuits

Diatope

Diraq

EeroQ

Element Six

eleQtron

Elyah

Entropica Labs

Ephos

Equal1

esoteriq

Falqon Systems

First Quantum, Inc.

FirstQFM

Foqus Technologies

FrostByte

Fujitsu

GenMat (Quantum Generative Materials)

Good Chemistry

Google Quantum AI

Groove Quantum

Haiqu

Hefei Wanzheng Quantum Technology

Hitachi

Horizon Quantum Computing

HQS Quantum Simulations

HRL Laboratories

Huayi Quantum

IBM Quantum

Iceberg Quantum

Icosa Computing

Infineon Technologies

InfinityQ Technology

Infleqtion

Intel

IonQ

IQM Quantum Computers

Isotec

JiJ Inc.

JoS QUANTUM

Kelvin Quantum and more...

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