Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2027-2037 Fault Tolerance, AI-HPC Integration, And Enabling Supply Chains Open New Revenue Frontiers
Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Quantum Computing Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Quantum computing is advancing from laboratory research toward industrial deployment, supported by increased private investment, government programmes, dedicated foundries and growing demand from high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and national security markets. The report analyses this transition, assessing the commercial outlook for quantum hardware, software, cloud platforms, services and enabling technologies through 2037.
Seven quantum computing hardware approaches remain in competition, with no modality yet proving the capabilities required for large-scale fault tolerance. Over the next decade, progress will depend heavily on error-correction efficiency, cryogenic control, specialist component availability and scalable foundry manufacturing. Quantum processors are expected to operate alongside GPUs and CPUs in HPC and AI data centres rather than replace conventional computing infrastructure. Chemistry, molecular modelling and materials simulation are identified as the leading early commercial opportunities, followed by optimisation, sampling, linear algebra and cryptanalysis applications.
The report provides ten-year total addressable market forecasts under conservative, base and optimistic scenarios. Forecasts cover quantum computing modality, computational approach, product category, end-use sector, geographic region and a five-tier device classification. A separate forecast evaluates the enabling supply chain, including cryogenics, control electronics, photonics, specialist lasers, semiconductor foundries and other critical subsystems. Market intelligence is supported by profiles of 303 companies operating across the global quantum computing ecosystem.
Key industry constraints are also examined. These include limited helium-3 availability, restricted dilution-refrigerator manufacturing capacity, a small supplier base for enriched silicon-28 and specialist lasers, shortages of qualified technical talent and the absence of error correction proven at commercial scale. The analysis considers how these bottlenecks may affect production, system deployment, pricing and the timing of quantum advantage.
Report coverage includes:
- Quantum computing market outlook: Key findings, research methodology, market structure, investment activity, government programmes, industrial policy, developments from Oct-Nov 2026 and the revenue performance of listed quantum computing companies. Quantum computing technologies: Qubit modalities, quantum error correction, logical qubits, hybrid quantum-classical computing, HPC integration and market participants by technology and industry segment. Technology readiness assessment: Hardware maturity by modality, enabling subsystem readiness, software integration, application development, benchmarking, expected quantum advantage timelines and milestones capable of shifting market scenarios. Five-tier device segmentation: Forecasts for shipments, average selling prices, system revenue, installed base and demand by buyer category across conservative, base and optimistic market scenarios. Quantum computing supply chain: Analysis of cryogenic systems, control electronics, photonics/lasers, foundry capacity, software, middleware, cloud access, professional services, routes to market and emerging business models. End-use opportunities: Commercial potential across pharmaceuticals, chemicals/materials, financial services, government/defence, academic/HPC, automotive/aerospace, logistics, energy and IT/cloud/telecom, alongside an assessment of quantum risk to global supply chains. Regional quantum computing markets: Coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World, with market forecasts for 2027-2037 by modality, computational approach, product category, end-use group, region and device tier. Competitive intelligence: Evaluation of the competitive landscape, consolidation trends, strategic risks, market challenges, SWOT factors and 303 company profiles spanning hardware developers, software providers, component suppliers, cloud platforms and service organisations.
The report offers strategic intelligence for quantum computing companies, investors, semiconductor manufacturers, cloud providers, HPC operators, government agencies, research institutions and enterprises evaluating future quantum applications. Its scenario-based forecasts and technology readiness analysis provide a structured view of market growth, infrastructure requirements, competitive positioning and the commercial milestones likely to shape the quantum computing industry over the next decade.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Key findings
1.2 Market at a glance
1.3 What changed in 2026
2 RESEARCH SCOPE, DEFINITIONS AND METHODOLOGY
2.1 Scope
2.2 Market definition and segmentation
2.3 Forecasting methodology
2.4 Sources
3 THE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET IN 2026
3.1 From laboratory to industry
3.2 Investment
3.3 Government programmes and industrial policy
3.4 Recent developments shaping the outlook (October-November 2026)
3.5 Revenue landscape of listed companies
4 QUANTUM COMPUTING TECHNOLOGIES AND APPROACHES
4.1 Principles
4.2 Qubit modalities
4.3 Quantum error correction and logical qubits
4.4 Hybrid quantum-classical computing and HPC integration
4.5 Market players by modality and segment
5 TECHNOLOGY READINESS ASSESSMENT
5.1 Assessment framework
5.2 Hardware readiness by modality
5.3 Readiness of enabling subsystems
5.4 Software and integration readiness
5.5 Application readiness and the timing of quantum advantage
5.6 Benchmarks and metrics
5.7 Readiness timeline
5.8 Milestones that would shift the forecast between scenarios
6 DEVICE TIER SEGMENTATION
6.1 Tier definitions
6.2 Tier characteristics
6.3 Tier positioning by modality
6.4 Shipments by tier
6.5 Average selling prices by tier
6.6 System revenue by tier
6.7 Installed base
6.8 Tier demand by buyer type
6.9 Tier forecasts by scenario
7 HARDWARE SUPPLY CHAIN AND ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES
7.1 Cryogenics
7.2 Control electronics
7.3 Photonics and lasers
7.4 Foundries and manufacturing
7.5 Enabling supply-chain market forecast
8 SOFTWARE, MIDDLEWARE, CLOUD AND SERVICES
8.1 The quantum software stack
8.2 Cloud access and quantum computing as a service
8.3 Professional services and the consulting channel
8.4 Quantum-HPC integration software
8.5 Quantum-AI convergence
8.6 Quantum-inspired software (adjacent)
8.7 Outlook for software and services
9 ROUTES TO MARKET AND BUSINESS MODELS
9.1 Routes to market
9.2 Business models
9.3 Pricing
9.4 Public procurement channels
9.5 Channel partnerships and alliances
9.6 Regional go-to-market considerations
9.7 Sales cycles and go-to-market lessons
10 END-USE MARKETS AND MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
10.1 End-use overview
10.2 Pharmaceuticals and life sciences
10.3 Chemicals and advanced materials
10.4 Financial services and insurance
10.5 Government, defence and national laboratories
10.6 Academic research and HPC centres
10.7 Automotive, aerospace and manufacturing
10.8 Logistics and transportation
10.9 Energy and utilities
10.10 IT, cloud and telecommunications
10.11 Market opportunities
10.12 Quantum risk to supply chains
11 REGIONAL MARKETS
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.4 Rest of World
12 MARKET FORECASTS 2027-2037
12.1 Total market
12.2 By approach: qubit modality
12.3 By computational approach
12.4 By product category
12.5 By end-use group
12.6 By region
12.7 Tier-level device forecasts by scenario
12.8 Cross-segment view, 2037
12.9 Adjacent markets (not included in the TAM)
12.10 Forecast sensitivities
13 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
13.1 Market structure
13.2 Leading vendors
13.3 Competition by modality
13.4 Competition by value-chain layer
13.5 Listed-company landscape
13.6 Mergers, acquisitions and strategic transactions
13.7 Key success factors
13.8 Competitive positioning
14 CHALLENGES, RISKS AND SWOT
14.1 Overview of key challenges
14.2 Technical challenges
14.3 Commercial challenges
14.4 Supply-chain risks
14.5 Financial and market risks
14.6 Geopolitical and regulatory risks
14.7 Talent and workforce
14.8 Risk assessment matrix
14.9 SWOT analysis
14.10 Outlook
15 COMPANY PROFILES (303 company profiles)
16 APPENDIX
16.1 Abbreviations
16.2 Companies profiled
16.3 Index of company profiles
LIST OF TABLES [106]
LIST OF FIGURES [26]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- A*Quantum AbaQus Absolut System Adaptive Finance Technologies Aegiq AetherQ Labs Agnostiq Airbus Aires Applied Quantum Technology Algorithmiq Alice & Bob Alpine Quantum Technologies Amazon Web Services (AWS) AMD Anametric Anderon Anyon Systems Anyon Technologies Aqarios AQSolotl Aquark Technologies Archer Materials Arclight Quantum Arctic Instruments ARQUE Systems Artificial Brain Atlantic Quantum Atom Computing Atom Quantum Labs Atomic Cubit Atomionics Atos Quantum (Bull) Baidu BEIT Bifrost Electronics Bleximo Bloq Quantum Bluefors blueqat BlueQubit BosonQ Psi Bright Quantum C12 Quantum Electronics CAS Cold Atom Casimir CavilinQ CDimension Chiral Nano AG Classiq Technologies ColibrITD Commutator Studios Conductor Quantum Cortical Labs Covesion Crystal Quantum Computing D-Wave Quantum Delft Circuits Diatope Diraq EeroQ Element Six eleQtron Elyah Entropica Labs Ephos Equal1 esoteriq Falqon Systems First Quantum, Inc. FirstQFM Foqus Technologies FrostByte Fujitsu GenMat (Quantum Generative Materials) Good Chemistry Google Quantum AI Groove Quantum Haiqu Hefei Wanzheng Quantum Technology Hitachi Horizon Quantum Computing HQS Quantum Simulations HRL Laboratories Huayi Quantum IBM Quantum Iceberg Quantum Icosa Computing Infineon Technologies InfinityQ Technology Infleqtion Intel IonQ IQM Quantum Computers Isotec JiJ Inc. JoS QUANTUM Kelvin Quantum and more...
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